Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF)
SWEF: Transaction in Own Shares
16-Dec-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information
according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
16 December 2020
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited
(the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces that it has purchased (through Jefferies International
Limited acting as the Company's broker) the following number of its ordinary
shares of 1p nominal value each on the London Stock Exchange, to be held in
treasury.
Date of purchase: 15 December 2020
Number of shares purchased (aggregated volume): 60,000
Highest price paid per share (pence): 91.20
Lowest price paid per share (pence): 91.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share 91.17
(pence):
Following the purchase of these shares, the Company will have 413,219,398
shares in issue. The Company holds 3,288,125 shares in treasury. Therefore,
the total number of voting rights in the Company is 409,931,273, which may
be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which
they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a
change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct
Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
For further information, please contact:
Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey)
Limited as Company Secretary
Luke Skovronek
01481 735217
Starwood Capital
Duncan MacPherson 020 7016 3655
Jefferies International Limited
Stuart Klein 020 7029 8000
Neil Winward
Gaudi Le Roux
ISIN: GG00B79WC100
Category Code: POS
TIDM: SWEF
LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50
Sequence No.: 89772
EQS News ID: 1155467
End of Announcement EQS News Service
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 16, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)