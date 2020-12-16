Log in
SWEF : Transaction in Own Shares

12/16/2020 | 02:01am EST
 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Transaction in Own Shares 
 
16-Dec-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information 
according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
16 December 2020 
 
      Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
 
      (the "Company") 
 
      Transaction in Own Shares 
 
The Company announces that it has purchased (through Jefferies International 
Limited acting as the Company's broker) the following number of its ordinary 
 shares of 1p nominal value each on the London Stock Exchange, to be held in 
            treasury. 
 
                              Date of purchase: 15 December 2020 
Number of shares purchased (aggregated volume):           60,000 
          Highest price paid per share (pence):            91.20 
           Lowest price paid per share (pence):            91.00 
   Volume weighted average price paid per share            91.17 
                                       (pence): 
 
   Following the purchase of these shares, the Company will have 413,219,398 
 shares in issue. The Company holds 3,288,125 shares in treasury. Therefore, 
  the total number of voting rights in the Company is 409,931,273, which may 
    be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which 
   they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a 
        change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct 
            Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) 
Limited as Company Secretary 
 
Luke Skovronek 
 
                                                   01481 735217 
 
Starwood Capital 
 
Duncan MacPherson                                  020 7016 3655 
 
Jefferies International Limited 
 
Stuart Klein                                       020 7029 8000 
 
Neil Winward 
 
Gaudi Le Roux 
 
ISIN:          GG00B79WC100 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:          SWEF 
LEI Code:      5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
Sequence No.:  89772 
EQS News ID:   1155467 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

