STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD.

(SWEF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/19 11:35:18 am
89.6 GBX   +0.22%
SWEF : Transaction in Own Shares
DJ
SWEF : Transaction in Own Shares
DJ
SWEF : Transaction in Own Shares
DJ
SWEF : Transaction in Own Shares

01/20/2021 | 02:01am EST
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Jan-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
20 January 2021 
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
(the "Company") 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
The Company announces that it has purchased (through Jefferies International Limited acting as the Company's broker) 
the following number of its ordinary shares of 1p nominal value each on the London Stock Exchange, to be held in 
treasury. 
 
 
Date of purchase:                                      19 January 2021 
Number of shares purchased (aggregated volume):        75,000 
Highest price paid per share (pence):                  89.40 
Lowest price paid per share (pence):                   89.20 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):  89.39

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company will have 413,219,398 shares in issue. The Company holds 4,043,125 shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 409,176,273, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact: 

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary 
Luke Skovronek 
                                                                         01481 735217 
Starwood Capital 
Duncan MacPherson                                                        020 7016 3655 
 
Jefferies International Limited 
 
Stuart Klein 
 
Neil Winward 
                                                                         020 7029 8000 
Gaudi Le Roux 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          GG00B79WC100 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:          SWEF 
LEI Code:      5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
Sequence No.:  91825 
EQS News ID:   1161773 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=-------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

