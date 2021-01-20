Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF)
SWEF: Transaction in Own Shares
20-Jan-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST
20 January 2021
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited
(the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces that it has purchased (through Jefferies International Limited acting as the Company's broker)
the following number of its ordinary shares of 1p nominal value each on the London Stock Exchange, to be held in
treasury.
Date of purchase: 19 January 2021
Number of shares purchased (aggregated volume): 75,000
Highest price paid per share (pence): 89.40
Lowest price paid per share (pence): 89.20
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 89.39
Following the purchase of these shares, the Company will have 413,219,398 shares in issue. The Company holds 4,043,125 shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 409,176,273, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
For further information, please contact:
Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary
Luke Skovronek
01481 735217
Starwood Capital
Duncan MacPherson 020 7016 3655
Jefferies International Limited
Stuart Klein
Neil Winward
020 7029 8000
Gaudi Le Roux
