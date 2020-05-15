SWEF: Update on arrangements for the Annual General Meeting

15May2020

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

(the 'Company')

Update on arrangements for the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') in light of COVID-19

The Company announces that in respect of the AGM to be held on 8 June 2020 at 9.30am, the Board of Directors ('Board') notes that it values the opportunity to meet shareholders in person at theAGM. However,due to social distancing requirements associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are unfortunately unable to host shareholders at the AGM.

The Board strongly encourages all shareholders to participate in the business of the AGM by exercising their vote by appointing the chairman of the meeting as their proxy and providing voting instructions in advance of the AGM, in accordance with the instructions explained in the notice oftheAGM, and to submit their voting instructions as soon as possible and no later than by 9.30am (UK time) on 4 June 2020. All valid proxy votes will be included in the poll to be taken at the AGM.

Shareholders wishing to raise any questions relating to the business of the AGM may do so by submitting them to the Company Secretary ahead of the meeting at Starwood@apexfs.comuntil5pm (UK time) on3 June 2020. Questions and answers will after be announced on the London Stock Exchange ('LSE').

The results of voting willalsobe announced to the LSE, as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the AGM.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank all shareholders for their support and understanding in these unprecedented circumstances.

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.