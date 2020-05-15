Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd.    SWEF   GG00B79WC100

STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD.

(SWEF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/20 06:55:01 am
85.013 GBX   -0.69%
06/22SWEF : Dealings by Investment Adviser
PU
06/17SWEF : May NAV
PU
05/21SWEF : April NAV
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SWEF: Update on arrangements for the Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
05/15/2020 | 07:24am EDT

15May2020

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

(the 'Company')

Update on arrangements for the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') in light of COVID-19

The Company announces that in respect of the AGM to be held on 8 June 2020 at 9.30am, the Board of Directors ('Board') notes that it values the opportunity to meet shareholders in person at theAGM. However,due to social distancing requirements associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are unfortunately unable to host shareholders at the AGM.

The Board strongly encourages all shareholders to participate in the business of the AGM by exercising their vote by appointing the chairman of the meeting as their proxy and providing voting instructions in advance of the AGM, in accordance with the instructions explained in the notice oftheAGM, and to submit their voting instructions as soon as possible and no later than by 9.30am (UK time) on 4 June 2020. All valid proxy votes will be included in the poll to be taken at the AGM.

Shareholders wishing to raise any questions relating to the business of the AGM may do so by submitting them to the Company Secretary ahead of the meeting at Starwood@apexfs.comuntil5pm (UK time) on3 June 2020. Questions and answers will after be announced on the London Stock Exchange ('LSE').

The results of voting willalsobe announced to the LSE, as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the AGM.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank all shareholders for their support and understanding in these unprecedented circumstances.

For further information, please contact:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited

Vania Santos

T: +44 1481 735878

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

Disclaimer

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 11:24:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD.
06/22SWEF : Dealings by Investment Adviser
PU
06/17SWEF : May NAV
PU
05/21SWEF : April NAV
PU
05/15SWEF : Update on arrangements for the Annual General Meeting
PU
04/22SWEF : March 2020 NAV
PU
03/25SWEF : FCA guidance to delay publication of Annual Results
PU
03/20SWEF : COVID-19 update
PU
03/18SWEF : February 2020 NAV
PU
03/17SWEF : TR-1 Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
03/09SWEF : Investment Update
PU
More news
Chart STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,86 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Paul Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Ronald Lucien Bridel Independent Non-Executive Director
John Richard Whittle Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Whittaker Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD.-18.09%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-24.13%5 980
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.88%3 299
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND3.09%2 560
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-31.35%2 119
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-35.69%1 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group