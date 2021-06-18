Log in
SWEF : Director Notification

06/18/2021 | 11:22am EDT
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Director Notification 
18-Jun-2021 / 16:20 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
18 June 2021 
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
(the "Company") 
 
 
Director Notification 
 
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Mr John Whittle, Non-Executive Director, has 
informed the Company that he has been appointed to the Board of The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited, a company 
registered in Guernsey and listed on the London Stock Exchange, with effect from 1 July 2021. 
 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited 
Jacob Nel 
T: +44 1481 755141 
 
 
Notes: 
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock 
Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return 
while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio 
of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. 
www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. 
 
The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of 
the Starwood Capital Group. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          GG00B79WC100 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:          SWEF 
LEI Code:      5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
Sequence No.:  112343 
EQS News ID:   1209842 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209842&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2021 11:21 ET (15:21 GMT)

