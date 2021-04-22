Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWEF   GG00B79WC100

STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD.

(SWEF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/21 11:35:25 am
88.5 GBX   +0.34%
02:01aSWEF  : Portfolio update
DJ
04/15SWEF : Notice of AGM
DJ
03/26SWEF : Annual Audited Accounts 2020 -36-
DJ
SWEF : Portfolio update

04/22/2021 | 02:01am EDT
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Portfolio update 
22-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
22 April 2021 
 
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Investment Update 
 
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is 
pleased to announce that on 19 April 2021 the Group closed a GBP26.6 million floating rate whole loan secured by a 
portfolio of four properties. The properties being secured against consist of laboratory and office spaces let to a 
diverse range of life science occupiers in the UK.  The financing has been provided in the form of an initial advance 
along with a smaller capex facility to support the borrower's value-enhancing capex initiatives.  The loan term is 4 
years, and the Group expects to earn an attractive risk-adjusted return in line with its stated investment strategy. 
 
Following the investment, the Group has approximately GBP13.1million drawn on its credit facilities net of cash held. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited 
Vania Santos 
T: +44 1481 735878 
 
 
Notes: 
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock 
Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return 
while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio 
of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. 
www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. 
 
The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of 
the Starwood Capital Group. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          GG00B79WC100 
Category Code: PFU 
TIDM:          SWEF 
LEI Code:      5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
Sequence No.:  100398 
EQS News ID:   1187383 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187383&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

