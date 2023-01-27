Starwood European Real Estate Finance : Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation

quorum is present or, as the case may be, the Directors assembled as a duly formed committee of such Board.

Means any day (other than a Saturday and Sunday or bank holiday) on which the London Stock Exchange and commercial banks in Guernsey are normally open for business.

Admission of the C Shares of the relevant class to listing on the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities.

A share of no par value in the capital of the Company issued and designated as a C Share of such class, and convertible into such Correspondent Shares, as may be determined by the Directors at the time of issue.

In relation to any class of C Shares, the net assets of the Company attributable to the C Shares of that class as recorded in the Class Account for that class.

In relation to any tranche of C Shares means the earliest of:

the close of business on the last Business Day prior to the day on which Force Majeure Circumstances have arisen or the Directors resolve that they are in contemplation; the close of business on such date as the Directors may decide is necessary to enable the Company to comply with its obligations in respect of the Conversion of that class of C Shares; the close of business on the Back Stop Date for the relevant class of C Shares; and the close of business on such date as the Directors may determine, provided that the Directors shall, in their discretion, have resolved that the Early Investment Condition for the relevant class of C Shares has been satisfied and that the relevant class of C Shares shall be converted.

The period from 1 January to 31 December.

A unit of a security which is not an Uncertificated unit.

In relation to a period of notice, shall mean that period excluding the day when the notice is served or deemed to be served and the day for which it is given or on which it is to take effect.

Means:

2