Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWEF   GG00B79WC100

STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD.

(SWEF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:26 2023-01-27 am EST
91.00 GBX   -0.66%
11:50aStarwood European Real Estate Finance : Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation
PU
10:50aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10:50aUK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Starwood European Real Estate Finance : Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation

01/27/2023 | 11:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE COMPANIES (GUERNSEY) LAW, 2008

COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

AMENDED AND RESTATED

ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION

of

STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED

Registered 9th day of November 2012

(Adopted by Special Resolution passed on 27th January 2023)

THE COMPANIES (GUERNSEY) LAW, 2008

as amended

COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

AMENDED AND RESTATED

ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION

of

STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED

Registered on 9 November 2012

(Adopted by special resolution passed on 27 January 2023)

1

INTERPRETATION

1

2

STANDARD ARTICLES

10

3

AMENDMENTS

10

4

BUSINESS

10

5

SHARE CAPITAL

10

6

DETERMINATION OF NET ASSET VALUE AND CLASS ACCOUNTS

12

7

OFFERS TO MEMBERS TO BE ON A PRE-EMPTIVE BASIS

14

8

ORDINARY SHARES

15

9

C SHARES

16

10

COMPANY NOT OBLIGED TO RECOGNISE ANY TRUST

19

11

COMMISSIONS

19

12

DISCLOSURE OF BENEFICIAL INTERESTS

19

13

CERTIFICATES AND REGISTER OF MEMBERS

22

14

LIEN

23

15

CALLS ON SHARES

24

16

FORFEITURE AND SURRENDER OF SHARES

24

17

TRANSFER AND TRANSMISSION OF SHARES

25

18

ALTERATION OF CAPITAL

28

19

GENERAL MEETINGS

29

20

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETINGS

30

21

PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS

31

22

VOTES OF MEMBERS

33

23

NUMBER, APPOINTMENT AND QUALIFICATION OF DIRECTORS

35

24

REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS

37

25

ALTERNATE DIRECTORS

37

26

BORROWING POWERS OF THE BOARD

38

27

OTHER POWERS AND DUTIES OF THE BOARD

38

28

POWERS OF ATTORNEY

40

29

CONFLICTS OF INTEREST

40

30

DISQUALIFICATION AND REMOVAL OF DIRECTORS

43

31

PROCEEDINGS OF DIRECTORS

43

32

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

44

33

SECRETARY

45

34

COMMON SIGNATURE

45

35

THE SEAL

45

36

DIVIDENDS AND DISTRIBUTIONS

45

37

SCRIP DIVIDENDS

48

38

RESERVES

49

39

CAPITALISATION OF RESERVES

49

40

ACCOUNTS AND REPORTS

50

41

AUDIT

52

42

UNTRACED SHAREHOLDERS

53

43

NOTICES

53

44

WINDING UP

54

45

INDEMNITIES

55

46

INSPECTION OF DOCUMENTS

55

47

CONVERSION OF ORDINARY SHARES

55

48

SUSPENSION OF NET ASSET VALUE

56

49

[NO LONGER USED]

57

50

[NO LONGER USED]

57

51

RECORD DATES

57

52

AUTHENTICATION OF DOCUMENTS

57

53

COMPULSORY REDEMPTION MECHANISM

57

THE COMPANIES (GUERNSEY) LAW, 2008

COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

AMENDED AND RESTATED

ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION

of

STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED

1 INTERPRETATION

In these Articles the following words shall bear the following meanings if not inconsistent with the subject or context:-

Words

Meanings

"accounts"

Means either individual accounts prepared in

accordance with Section 243 of the Law or

consolidated accounts prepared in accordance

with Section 244 of the Law.

"Admission"

Admission of the Ordinary Shares of the

Company to listing on the Official List of the FCA

and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's

main market for listed securities.

"Administrator"

The administrator of the Company as appointed

by the Board from time to time.

"Articles"

These Articles of Incorporation as now framed

and at any time altered.

"at any time"

At any time or times and includes for the time

being and from time to time.

"Auditors"

The auditors, if any, engaged for the time being

in accordance with the Law and these Articles.

"Authorised Operator"

Euroclear UK and Ireland Limited or such other

person as may for the time being be authorised

under the Regulations to operate an

Uncertificated System.

"Back Stop Date

Such date as determined by the Directors and

set out in the Specified Conversion Criteria.

"Board"

The Directors at any time or the Directors

present at a duly convened meeting at which a

1

"Business Day"

"C Admission"

"C Shares"

"C Share Surplus"

"Calculation Time"

"calendar year" "Certificated"

"clear days"

"Connected Person"

quorum is present or, as the case may be, the Directors assembled as a duly formed committee of such Board.

Means any day (other than a Saturday and Sunday or bank holiday) on which the London Stock Exchange and commercial banks in Guernsey are normally open for business.

Admission of the C Shares of the relevant class to listing on the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities.

A share of no par value in the capital of the Company issued and designated as a C Share of such class, and convertible into such Correspondent Shares, as may be determined by the Directors at the time of issue.

In relation to any class of C Shares, the net assets of the Company attributable to the C Shares of that class as recorded in the Class Account for that class.

In relation to any tranche of C Shares means the earliest of:

  1. the close of business on the last Business Day prior to the day on which Force Majeure Circumstances have arisen or the Directors resolve that they are in contemplation;
  2. the close of business on such date as the Directors may decide is necessary to enable the Company to comply with its obligations in respect of the Conversion of that class of C Shares;
  3. the close of business on the Back Stop Date for the relevant class of C Shares; and
  4. the close of business on such date as the Directors may determine, provided that the Directors shall, in their discretion, have resolved that the Early Investment Condition for the relevant class of C Shares has been satisfied and that the relevant class of C Shares shall be converted.

The period from 1 January to 31 December.

A unit of a security which is not an Uncertificated unit.

In relation to a period of notice, shall mean that period excluding the day when the notice is served or deemed to be served and the day for which it is given or on which it is to take effect.

Means:

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 16:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD.
11:50aStarwood European Real Estate Financ : Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation
PU
10:50aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10:50aUK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/26UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/26UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/25UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/24UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/23UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/20Starwood European net asset value rises in fourth quarter
AN
01/20Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. Declares Dividend for the Fourth Quarter of ..
CI
More news
Chart STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,92
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
John Richard Whittle Chairman
Andrew Whittaker Investment Manager
Shelagh Yvonne Mason Non Executive Director
Charlotte Denton Non Executive Director
Gary James Yardley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD.2.92%448
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION6.23%10 389
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.10.29%5 532
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC2.80%4 244
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.46%4 009
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND7.69%3 902