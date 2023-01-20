Advanced search
Starwood European net asset value rises in fourth quarter

01/20/2023 | 07:12am EST
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd - London-based investment company focused on real estate debt investments in the UK and Europe - Posts rise in net asset value in fourth quarter that ended December 31. NAV per share at December 31 grows 1.6% to 105.2 pence from is 103.58p at September 30, and 2.0% from 103.1p a year ago. Declares 1.375p per share dividend, same as a quarter ago and a year ago. Looking ahead, says outlook for the first quarter of 2023 is "cautiously optimistic based on forward sales activity as at year end," adding that its portfolio is performing in line with expectations.

Current stock price: 90.60 pence, up 0.9% on Friday

12-month change: down 4.2%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

