SWEF: Director Notification

Starwood European Real EstateFinance Limited

(the “Company”)

Director Notification

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Mrs Charlotte Denton, Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the board of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd, a company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, with effect from 8 May 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as CompanySecretary

Duke Le Prevost

T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660

E: Starwood@apexgroup.com

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.