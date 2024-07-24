SWEF: Dividend Declaration

Starwood European Real EstateFinance Limited

Quarterly Dividend Declaration

Confirms 1.375 pence dividend for Q2 as targeted; equating to a 5.9% annualised dividend yield

Thisannouncement contains price sensitive information.

StarwoodEuropeanRealEstateFinanceLimited(the“Company”) has declared a quarterly dividend in respectofthe second quarter of 2024 of 1.375 pence per share as targeted, payable on 23 August 2024 to Shareholders on the register at 2 August 2024, based on the number of shares held post the Company’s sixth capital redemption to be implemented during July 2024. The ex-dividend date will be 1 August 2024. The targeted full year dividend is 5.5 pence per share equating to an annualised dividend yield of 5.9% based on the closing share price on 23 July 2024.

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.