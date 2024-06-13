SWEF: Results of AGM

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF)
13 June 2024
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited
Results of Eleventh Annual General Meeting
The Board of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the “Company”) announces that, at the Eleventh Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 13 June 2024, all resolutions put to the meeting were approved by shareholders.
Details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below:
The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of Eleventh Annual General Meeting contained in the Shareholder Document dated 24 May 2024, copies of which are is available on both the Company's website www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com and on the National Storage Mechanism National Storage Mechanism | FCA ***
* Includes discretionary votes received
** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes ‘for’ or ‘against’ a resolution
*** Neither the NSM website nor the Company’s website nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on those websites (or any other website) is (or is deemed to be) incorporated into, or forms (or is deemed to form) part of this announcement
For further information, please contact:
Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary
+44 (0) 203 5303 630
Duke Le Prevost
Starwood Capital
+44 (0) 20 7016 3655
Duncan MacPherson
Jefferies International Limited
+44 (0) 20 7029 8000
Gaudi Le Roux
Harry Randall
Ollie Nott
Buchanan
+44 (0) 20 7466 5000
Helen Tarbet
Henry Wilson
Notes:
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.
The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GG00BRC3R375
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|SWEF
|LEI Code:
|5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|327873
|EQS News ID:
|1924741
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service