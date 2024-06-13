SWEF: Results of AGM

13 June 2024

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

Results of Eleventh Annual General Meeting

The Board of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the “Company”) announces that, at the Eleventh Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 13 June 2024, all resolutions put to the meeting were approved by shareholders.

Details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below:

Ordinary Resolution For* Against Withheld** To receive the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2023. 182,891,556 0 14,741 To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the period ended 31 December 2023. 182,890,756 325 15,216 To re-elect as a Director of the Company, John Whittle. 175,877,929 7,013,625 14,743 To re-elect as a Director of the Company, Shelagh Mason. 181,183,429 1,708,126 14,742 To re-elect as a Director of the Company, Charlotte Denton. 181,183,429 1,708,126 14,742 To elect as a Director of the Company, Gary Yardley. 181,183,429 1,708,126 14,742 To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company. 182,884,959 6,597 14,741 To authorise the Directors to agree the remuneration of the Auditors. 182,891,556 0 14,741 To approve the Company’s dividend policy. 182,891,556 0 14,741 Special Resolution To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares. 182,891,556 0 14,741

The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of Eleventh Annual General Meeting contained in the Shareholder Document dated 24 May 2024, copies of which are is available on both the Company's website www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com and on the National Storage Mechanism National Storage Mechanism | FCA ***

* Includes discretionary votes received

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes ‘for’ or ‘against’ a resolution

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.