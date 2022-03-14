Log in
Starwood Property Trust Announces $0.48 Per Share Dividend for First Quarter 2022

03/14/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
GREENWICH, Conn., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) ("the Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2022.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm, Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $83 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $24 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk-adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com

Contact:
Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: ztanenbaum@starwood.com 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starwood-property-trust-announces-0-48-per-share-dividend-for-first-quarter-2022--301501991.html

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
