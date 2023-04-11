Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STWD   US85571B1052

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(STWD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-11 pm EDT
17.56 USD   +2.27%
04:16pStarwood Property Trust Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
03:08pStarwood Property Trust : 2022 Annual Report and Letter to Shareholders
PU
04/10Starwood Property Trust, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Starwood Property Trust Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/11/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
GREENWICH, Conn., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the conference call, the Company's officers will review first quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Webcast
The conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 90 days on the Company's website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877-407-9039
International: 1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13736883
The playback can be accessed through May 18, 2023.

Full Text of the Earnings Release

  • Internet -- The full text of the earnings release will be available on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the Company's web site, www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
  • Mail -- For those without Internet access, the first quarter earnings release will be available by mail or fax, on request. To receive a copy, please call the Company's Investor Relations line at 203-422-7788.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm, Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $94 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $28 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk-adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:

Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: ztanenbaum@starwood.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starwood-property-trust-announces-date-for-first-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301794839.html

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
