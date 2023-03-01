Advanced search
    STWD   US85571B1052

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(STWD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-28 pm EST
19.16 USD   -0.62%
07:01aStarwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022
PR
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Chinese -3-
DJ
02/01Starwood Capital Group Launches Starwood Impact Investors
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

03/01/2023 | 07:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

– Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.44 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.50 per Diluted Share –

– Undepreciated Book Value Per Share Increased $0.96 Year-over-Year to $21.70

$10.7 Billion of Investment Activity in 2022, Including $5.3 Billion in CRE Lending –

$1.2 Billion of Investment Activity in the Fourth Quarter –

– Largest Commercial Mortgage REIT Balance Sheet with Total Assets of $28.3 Billion

– Liquidity of $1.1 Billion

– Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share –

GREENWICH, Conn., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.  The Company's fourth quarter 2022 GAAP net income was $140.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted share. Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $160.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share. The Company's full year 2022 GAAP net income was $871.5 million, or $2.74 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings was $726.3 million, or $2.28 per diluted share. 

"We built our unique multi-cylinder platform to perform through economic cycles. We have the most diversified asset and liability structure in our sector, which enabled us to once again generate consistent returns in 2022.  Our results were highlighted by continued income growth in our Woodstar Fund investments, which  increased in fair value by $555.0 million this year alone and contributed to record book value growth of 26% over the last two years," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"We are well-positioned to take advantage of outsized investment opportunities across our business lines in 2023, with strong liquidity levels and access to significant sources of capital, including $3.9 billion of unencumbered assets which allow for incremental debt capacity and $1.5 billion of unrealized gains in our property portfolio which are available to be harvested to create incremental liquidity.  As we evaluate investing into these outsized opportunities, we remain laser focused on protecting our low leverage balance sheet," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders.  Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Webcast and Conference Call Information 

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.  The webcast is available at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com in the Investor Relations section of the website.  The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. 

To Participate via Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.
Domestic:  1-877-407-9039 
International:  1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic:  1-844-512-2921
International:  1-412-317-6671
Passcode:  13735050

The playback can be accessed through March 15, 2023.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of December 31, 2022, the Company has successfully deployed $94 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $28 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions.  Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing, the duration and extent of the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic (including variants and resurgences) and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:
Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: ztanenbaum@starwood.com

 

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the three months ended December 31, 2022

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Subtotal


Securitization

VIEs


Total

Revenues:
















Interest income from loans

$            344,104


$           50,133


$              —


$           1,161


$              —


$      395,398


$                 —


$        395,398

Interest income from investment securities

30,138


557



23,079



53,774


(37,024)


16,750

Servicing fees

138




13,319



13,457


(4,070)


9,387

Rental income

1,793



23,708


6,726



32,227



32,227

Other revenues

253


164


93


259


66


835



835

Total revenues

376,426


50,854


23,801


44,544


66


495,691


(41,094)


454,597

Costs and expenses:
















Management fees

(166)





41,442


41,276



41,276

Interest expense

199,191


29,706


11,517


7,484


47,947


295,845


(216)


295,629

General and administrative

12,796


3,457


1,105


18,875


4,423


40,656


23


40,679

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

1,233




15



1,248



1,248

Costs of rental operations

2,855



5,858


3,308



12,021



12,021

Depreciation and amortization

1,614


77


8,155


2,949



12,795



12,795

Credit loss provision (reversal), net

26,753


(219)





26,534



26,534

Other expense




1



1



1

Total costs and expenses

244,276


33,021


26,635


32,632


93,812


430,376


(193)


430,183

Other income (loss):
















Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs







51,733


51,733

Change in fair value of servicing rights




(2,734)



(2,734)


2,510


(224)

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

16,837




(4,326)



12,511


(13,032)


(521)

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

(24,669)




5,184



(19,485)



(19,485)

Income from affordable housing fund investments



97,003




97,003



97,003

(Loss) earnings from unconsolidated entities

(8,644)


1,351



370



(6,923)


(311)


(7,234)

Gain  on sale of investments and other assets, net

72




25,480



25,552



25,552

(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net

(126,837)


7


1,919


(2,027)


(968)


(127,906)



(127,906)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net

116,021


253


(29)




116,245



116,245

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(3)




(147)



(150)



(150)

Other loss, net

(1,644)



(1,103)




(2,747)



(2,747)

Total other income (loss)

(28,867)


1,611


97,790


21,800


(968)


91,366


40,900


132,266

Income (loss) before income taxes

103,283


19,444


94,956


33,712


(94,714)


156,681


(1)


156,680

Income tax benefit

11,517


5



1,002



12,524



12,524

Net income (loss)

114,800


19,449


94,956


34,714


(94,714)


169,205


(1)


169,204

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(4)



(24,219)


(4,955)



(29,178)


1


(29,177)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$            114,796


$           19,449


$        70,737


$          29,759


$      (94,714)


$      140,027


$                 —


$        140,027

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT.  For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the three months ended December 31, 2022

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$                       114,796


$                          19,449


$                          70,737


$                          29,759


$                       (94,714)


$                       140,027

Add / (Deduct):












Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units



4,691




4,691

Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses



17,713


(1,788)



15,925

Non-cash equity compensation expense

1,853


266


76


1,459


6,828


10,482

Management incentive fee





14,465


14,465

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

(22)



(82)


(223)



(327)

Depreciation and amortization

1,728


67


8,231


3,071



13,097

Interest income adjustment for securities

4,434




7,601



12,035

Extinguishment of debt, net





(247)


(247)

Income tax benefit associated with unrealized fair value adjustments

(11,517)


(5)



(1,001)



(12,523)

Other non-cash items

3



362


77



442

Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:












Loans

24,669




(5,184)



19,485

Credit loss provision (reversal), net

26,753


(219)





26,534

Securities

(16,837)




4,326



(12,511)

Woodstar Fund investments



(97,003)




(97,003)

Derivatives

126,837


(7)


(1,919)


2,027


968


127,906

Foreign currency

(116,021)


(253)


29




(116,245)

Loss (earnings) from unconsolidated entities

8,644


(1,351)



(370)



6,923

Sales of properties




(25,480)



(25,480)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:












Loans

(385)




5,197



4,812

Securities




(10,715)



(10,715)

Woodstar Fund investments



10,887




10,887

Derivatives

15,279


64


3,240


(1,181)


(4,792)


12,610

Foreign currency

222


34


(29)




227

(Loss) earnings from unconsolidated entities

(8,616)




478



(8,138)

Sales of properties




23,167



23,167

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$                       171,820


$                          18,045


$                          16,933


$                          31,220


$                       (77,492)


$                       160,526

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$                              0.53


$                              0.06


$                              0.05


$                              0.10


$                            (0.24)


$                              0.50

 

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the year ended December 31, 2022

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Subtotal


Securitization

VIEs


Total

Revenues:
















Interest income from loans

$           1,058,326


$         150,230


$              —


$             9,965


$              —


$   1,218,521


$                 —


$      1,218,521

Interest income from investment securities

102,125


3,681



99,043



204,849


(139,791)


65,058

Servicing fees

558




54,836



55,394


(15,035)


40,359

Rental income

6,467



91,587


30,209



128,263



128,263

Other revenues

504


451


245


11,258


69


12,527


(12)


12,515

Total revenues

1,167,980


154,362


91,832


205,311


69


1,619,554


(154,838)


1,464,716

Costs and expenses:
















Management fees

592





154,959


155,551



155,551

Interest expense

501,126


79,137


33,938


26,686


157,097


797,984


(863)


797,121

General and administrative

52,701


14,187


4,069


85,478


18,777


175,212


288


175,500

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

3,634


3


7


(244)



3,400



3,400

Costs of rental operations

7,833



21,868


14,414



44,115



44,115

Depreciation and amortization

4,720


387


32,714


11,472



49,293



49,293

Credit loss provision, net

39,780


6,877





46,657



46,657

Other expense

1,251



55


8



1,314



1,314

Total costs and expenses

611,637


100,591


92,651


137,814


330,833


1,273,526


(575)


1,272,951

Other income (loss):
















Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs







124,001


124,001

Change in fair value of servicing rights




(2,051)



(2,051)


3,061


1,010

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

11,818




(43,179)



(31,361)


29,157


(2,204)

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

(352,412)




6,190



(346,222)



(346,222)

Income from affordable housing fund investments



755,736




755,736



755,736

(Loss) earnings from unconsolidated entities

(11,242)


3,982



2,871



(4,389)


(1,934)


(6,323)

Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net

86,532




51,079



137,611



137,611

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net

338,994


1,235


35,081


41,692


(82,987)


334,015



334,015

Foreign currency (loss) gain, net

(96,651)


(317)


12




(96,956)



(96,956)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(209)


(469)



(507)



(1,185)



(1,185)

Other (loss) income, net

(92,632)



(1,103)




(93,735)


25


(93,710)

Total other income (loss)

(115,802)


4,431


789,726


56,095


(82,987)


651,463


154,310


805,773

Income (loss) before income taxes

440,541


58,202


788,907


123,592


(413,751)


997,491


47


997,538

Income tax benefit (provision)

69,199


12



(7,688)



61,523



61,523

Net income (loss)

509,740


58,214


788,907


115,904


(413,751)


1,059,014


47


1,059,061

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(14)



(172,598)


(14,927)



(187,539)


(47)


(187,586)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$             509,726


$           58,214


$      616,309


$         100,977


$    (413,751)


$      871,475


$                 —


$         871,475

 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the year ended December 31, 2022

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

509,726


58,214


616,309


100,977


(413,751)


871,475

Add / (Deduct):












Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units



18,764




18,764

Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses



143,769


(5,161)



138,608

Non-cash equity compensation expense

7,966


1,246


285


5,616


25,072


40,185

Management incentive fee





49,586


49,586

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

(381)



(324)


(392)



(1,097)

Depreciation and amortization

4,919


348


33,005


11,959



50,231

Interest income adjustment for securities

10,777




12,362



23,139

Extinguishment of debt, net





(986)


(986)

Income tax benefit associated with unrealized fair value adjustments

(64,616)


(7)



3,345



(61,278)

Other non-cash items

88,194



1,498


355



90,047

Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:












Loans

352,412




(6,190)



346,222

Credit loss provision, net

39,780


6,877





46,657

Securities

(11,818)




43,179



31,361

Woodstar Fund investments



(755,736)




(755,736)

Derivatives

(338,994)


(1,235)


(35,081)


(41,692)


82,987


(334,015)

Foreign currency

96,651


317


(12)




96,956

Loss (earnings) from unconsolidated entities

11,242


(3,982)



(2,871)



4,389

Sales of properties

(86,610)




(51,079)



(137,689)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:












Loans

(73,406)




5,467



(67,939)

Securities

(3,102)




(20,443)



(23,545)

Woodstar Fund investments



56,576




56,576

Derivatives

97,444


5


2,138


32,591


214


132,392

Foreign currency

(4,652)


58


12




(4,582)

(Loss) earnings from unconsolidated entities

(10,798)


2,632



4,236



(3,930)

Sales of properties

84,738





35,768



120,506

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$         709,472


$           64,473


$           81,203


$         128,027


$       (256,878)


$         726,297

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$               2.22


$               0.20


$               0.26


$               0.40


$             (0.80)


$               2.28

 

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment

As of December 31, 2022

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Subtotal


Securitization

VIEs


Total

Assets:
















Cash and cash equivalents

$                68,593


$                31,153


$                31,194


$                39,023


$                91,098


$             261,061


$                        —


$             261,061

Restricted cash

18,556


31,133


981


5,259


65,143


121,072



121,072

Loans held-for-investment, net

16,038,930


2,352,932



9,577



18,401,439



18,401,439

Loans held-for-sale

2,763,458




21,136



2,784,594



2,784,594

Investment securities

1,250,893


66,204



1,165,628



2,482,725


(1,666,921)


815,804

Properties, net

463,492



864,778


121,716



1,449,986



1,449,986

Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund



1,761,002




1,761,002



1,761,002

Investments in unconsolidated entities

25,326


47,078



33,030



105,434


(13,542)


91,892

Goodwill


119,409



140,437



259,846



259,846

Intangible assets

11,908



29,613


66,310



107,831


(39,058)


68,773

Derivative assets

101,082


122


1,803


5,614



108,621



108,621

Accrued interest receivable

151,852


9,856


863


1,105


5,120


168,796


(275)


168,521

Other assets

170,177


3,614


54,313


12,929


56,444


297,477



297,477

VIE assets, at fair value







52,453,041


52,453,041

Total Assets

$       21,064,267


$          2,661,501


$          2,744,547


$          1,621,764


$             217,805


$       28,309,884


$       50,733,245


$       79,043,129

Liabilities and Equity
















Liabilities:
















Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$             146,897


$                20,656


$                11,716


$                46,377


$                73,353


$             298,999


$                        —


$             298,999

Related-party payable





41,186


41,186



41,186

Dividends payable





151,511


151,511



151,511

Derivative liabilities

21,523


105




69,776


91,404



91,404

Secured financing agreements, net

10,804,970


1,042,679


789,719


543,256


1,342,074


14,522,698


(21,166)


14,501,532

Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net

2,862,211


814,013





3,676,224



3,676,224

Unsecured senior notes, net





2,329,211


2,329,211



2,329,211

VIE liabilities, at fair value







50,754,355


50,754,355

Total Liabilities

13,835,601


1,877,453


801,435


589,633


4,007,111


21,111,233


50,733,189


71,844,422

Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests



362,790




362,790



362,790

Permanent Equity:
















Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:
















Common stock





3,181


3,181



3,181

Additional paid-in capital

2,124,496


683,258


(405,955)


(646,662)


4,051,950


5,807,087



5,807,087

Treasury stock





(138,022)


(138,022)



(138,022)

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

5,083,100


100,790


1,777,643


1,514,119


(7,706,415)


769,237



769,237

Accumulated other comprehensive income

20,955






20,955



20,955

Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

7,228,551


784,048


1,371,688


867,457


(3,789,306)


6,462,438



6,462,438

Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

115



208,634


164,674



373,423


56


373,479

Total Permanent Equity

7,228,666


784,048


1,580,322


1,032,131


(3,789,306)


6,835,861


56


6,835,917

Total Liabilities and Equity

$       21,064,267


$          2,661,501


$          2,744,547


$          1,621,764


$             217,805


$       28,309,884


$       50,733,245


$       79,043,129

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starwood-property-trust-reports-results-for-the-quarter-and-year-ended-december-31-2022-301759216.html

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
