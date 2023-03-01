Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

– Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.44 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.50 per Diluted Share –

– Undepreciated Book Value Per Share Increased $0.96 Year-over-Year to $21.70 –

– $10.7 Billion of Investment Activity in 2022, Including $5.3 Billion in CRE Lending –

– $1.2 Billion of Investment Activity in the Fourth Quarter –

– Largest Commercial Mortgage REIT Balance Sheet with Total Assets of $28.3 Billion –

– Liquidity of $1.1 Billion –

– Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share –

GREENWICH, Conn., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. The Company's fourth quarter 2022 GAAP net income was $140.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted share. Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $160.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share. The Company's full year 2022 GAAP net income was $871.5 million, or $2.74 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings was $726.3 million, or $2.28 per diluted share.

"We built our unique multi-cylinder platform to perform through economic cycles. We have the most diversified asset and liability structure in our sector, which enabled us to once again generate consistent returns in 2022. Our results were highlighted by continued income growth in our Woodstar Fund investments, which increased in fair value by $555.0 million this year alone and contributed to record book value growth of 26% over the last two years," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"We are well-positioned to take advantage of outsized investment opportunities across our business lines in 2023, with strong liquidity levels and access to significant sources of capital, including $3.9 billion of unencumbered assets which allow for incremental debt capacity and $1.5 billion of unrealized gains in our property portfolio which are available to be harvested to create incremental liquidity. As we evaluate investing into these outsized opportunities, we remain laser focused on protecting our low leverage balance sheet," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

Supplemental Schedules

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment For the three months ended December 31, 2022 (Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 344,104

$ 50,133

$ —

$ 1,161

$ —

$ 395,398

$ —

$ 395,398 Interest income from investment securities 30,138

557

—

23,079

—

53,774

(37,024)

16,750 Servicing fees 138

—

—

13,319

—

13,457

(4,070)

9,387 Rental income 1,793

—

23,708

6,726

—

32,227

—

32,227 Other revenues 253

164

93

259

66

835

—

835 Total revenues 376,426

50,854

23,801

44,544

66

495,691

(41,094)

454,597 Costs and expenses:





























Management fees (166)

—

—

—

41,442

41,276

—

41,276 Interest expense 199,191

29,706

11,517

7,484

47,947

295,845

(216)

295,629 General and administrative 12,796

3,457

1,105

18,875

4,423

40,656

23

40,679 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs 1,233

—

—

15

—

1,248

—

1,248 Costs of rental operations 2,855

—

5,858

3,308

—

12,021

—

12,021 Depreciation and amortization 1,614

77

8,155

2,949

—

12,795

—

12,795 Credit loss provision (reversal), net 26,753

(219)

—

—

—

26,534

—

26,534 Other expense —

—

—

1

—

1

—

1 Total costs and expenses 244,276

33,021

26,635

32,632

93,812

430,376

(193)

430,183 Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs —

—

—

—

—

—

51,733

51,733 Change in fair value of servicing rights —

—

—

(2,734)

—

(2,734)

2,510

(224) Change in fair value of investment securities, net 16,837

—

—

(4,326)

—

12,511

(13,032)

(521) Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net (24,669)

—

—

5,184

—

(19,485)

—

(19,485) Income from affordable housing fund investments —

—

97,003

—

—

97,003

—

97,003 (Loss) earnings from unconsolidated entities (8,644)

1,351

—

370

—

(6,923)

(311)

(7,234) Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net 72

—

—

25,480

—

25,552

—

25,552 (Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net (126,837)

7

1,919

(2,027)

(968)

(127,906)

—

(127,906) Foreign currency gain (loss), net 116,021

253

(29)

—

—

116,245

—

116,245 Loss on extinguishment of debt (3)

—

—

(147)

—

(150)

—

(150) Other loss, net (1,644)

—

(1,103)

—

—

(2,747)

—

(2,747) Total other income (loss) (28,867)

1,611

97,790

21,800

(968)

91,366

40,900

132,266 Income (loss) before income taxes 103,283

19,444

94,956

33,712

(94,714)

156,681

(1)

156,680 Income tax benefit 11,517

5

—

1,002

—

12,524

—

12,524 Net income (loss) 114,800

19,449

94,956

34,714

(94,714)

169,205

(1)

169,204 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (4)

—

(24,219)

(4,955)

—

(29,178)

1

(29,177) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 114,796

$ 19,449

$ 70,737

$ 29,759

$ (94,714)

$ 140,027

$ —

$ 140,027

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings For the three months ended December 31, 2022 (Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 114,796

$ 19,449

$ 70,737

$ 29,759

$ (94,714)

$ 140,027 Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units —

—

4,691

—

—

4,691 Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses —

—

17,713

(1,788)

—

15,925 Non-cash equity compensation expense 1,853

266

76

1,459

6,828

10,482 Management incentive fee —

—

—

—

14,465

14,465 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs (22)

—

(82)

(223)

—

(327) Depreciation and amortization 1,728

67

8,231

3,071

—

13,097 Interest income adjustment for securities 4,434

—

—

7,601

—

12,035 Extinguishment of debt, net —

—

—

—

(247)

(247) Income tax benefit associated with unrealized fair value adjustments (11,517)

(5)

—

(1,001)

—

(12,523) Other non-cash items 3

—

362

77

—

442 Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans 24,669

—

—

(5,184)

—

19,485 Credit loss provision (reversal), net 26,753

(219)

—

—

—

26,534 Securities (16,837)

—

—

4,326

—

(12,511) Woodstar Fund investments —

—

(97,003)

—

—

(97,003) Derivatives 126,837

(7)

(1,919)

2,027

968

127,906 Foreign currency (116,021)

(253)

29

—

—

(116,245) Loss (earnings) from unconsolidated entities 8,644

(1,351)

—

(370)

—

6,923 Sales of properties —

—

—

(25,480)

—

(25,480) Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans (385)

—

—

5,197

—

4,812 Securities —

—

—

(10,715)

—

(10,715) Woodstar Fund investments —

—

10,887

—

—

10,887 Derivatives 15,279

64

3,240

(1,181)

(4,792)

12,610 Foreign currency 222

34

(29)

—

—

227 (Loss) earnings from unconsolidated entities (8,616)

—

—

478

—

(8,138) Sales of properties —

—

—

23,167

—

23,167 Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 171,820

$ 18,045

$ 16,933

$ 31,220

$ (77,492)

$ 160,526 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 0.53

$ 0.06

$ 0.05

$ 0.10

$ (0.24)

$ 0.50

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment For the year ended December 31, 2022 (Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 1,058,326

$ 150,230

$ —

$ 9,965

$ —

$ 1,218,521

$ —

$ 1,218,521 Interest income from investment securities 102,125

3,681

—

99,043

—

204,849

(139,791)

65,058 Servicing fees 558

—

—

54,836

—

55,394

(15,035)

40,359 Rental income 6,467

—

91,587

30,209

—

128,263

—

128,263 Other revenues 504

451

245

11,258

69

12,527

(12)

12,515 Total revenues 1,167,980

154,362

91,832

205,311

69

1,619,554

(154,838)

1,464,716 Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 592

—

—

—

154,959

155,551

—

155,551 Interest expense 501,126

79,137

33,938

26,686

157,097

797,984

(863)

797,121 General and administrative 52,701

14,187

4,069

85,478

18,777

175,212

288

175,500 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs 3,634

3

7

(244)

—

3,400

—

3,400 Costs of rental operations 7,833

—

21,868

14,414

—

44,115

—

44,115 Depreciation and amortization 4,720

387

32,714

11,472

—

49,293

—

49,293 Credit loss provision, net 39,780

6,877

—

—

—

46,657

—

46,657 Other expense 1,251

—

55

8

—

1,314

—

1,314 Total costs and expenses 611,637

100,591

92,651

137,814

330,833

1,273,526

(575)

1,272,951 Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs —

—

—

—

—

—

124,001

124,001 Change in fair value of servicing rights —

—

—

(2,051)

—

(2,051)

3,061

1,010 Change in fair value of investment securities, net 11,818

—

—

(43,179)

—

(31,361)

29,157

(2,204) Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net (352,412)

—

—

6,190

—

(346,222)

—

(346,222) Income from affordable housing fund investments —

—

755,736

—

—

755,736

—

755,736 (Loss) earnings from unconsolidated entities (11,242)

3,982

—

2,871

—

(4,389)

(1,934)

(6,323) Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net 86,532

—

—

51,079

—

137,611

—

137,611 Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net 338,994

1,235

35,081

41,692

(82,987)

334,015

—

334,015 Foreign currency (loss) gain, net (96,651)

(317)

12

—

—

(96,956)

—

(96,956) Loss on extinguishment of debt (209)

(469)

—

(507)

—

(1,185)

—

(1,185) Other (loss) income, net (92,632)

—

(1,103)

—

—

(93,735)

25

(93,710) Total other income (loss) (115,802)

4,431

789,726

56,095

(82,987)

651,463

154,310

805,773 Income (loss) before income taxes 440,541

58,202

788,907

123,592

(413,751)

997,491

47

997,538 Income tax benefit (provision) 69,199

12

—

(7,688)

—

61,523

—

61,523 Net income (loss) 509,740

58,214

788,907

115,904

(413,751)

1,059,014

47

1,059,061 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (14)

—

(172,598)

(14,927)

—

(187,539)

(47)

(187,586) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 509,726

$ 58,214

$ 616,309

$ 100,977

$ (413,751)

$ 871,475

$ —

$ 871,475

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings For the year ended December 31, 2022 (Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. 509,726

58,214

616,309

100,977

(413,751)

871,475 Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units —

—

18,764

—

—

18,764 Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses —

—

143,769

(5,161)

—

138,608 Non-cash equity compensation expense 7,966

1,246

285

5,616

25,072

40,185 Management incentive fee —

—

—

—

49,586

49,586 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs (381)

—

(324)

(392)

—

(1,097) Depreciation and amortization 4,919

348

33,005

11,959

—

50,231 Interest income adjustment for securities 10,777

—

—

12,362

—

23,139 Extinguishment of debt, net —

—

—

—

(986)

(986) Income tax benefit associated with unrealized fair value adjustments (64,616)

(7)

—

3,345

—

(61,278) Other non-cash items 88,194

—

1,498

355

—

90,047 Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans 352,412

—

—

(6,190)

—

346,222 Credit loss provision, net 39,780

6,877

—

—

—

46,657 Securities (11,818)

—

—

43,179

—

31,361 Woodstar Fund investments —

—

(755,736)

—

—

(755,736) Derivatives (338,994)

(1,235)

(35,081)

(41,692)

82,987

(334,015) Foreign currency 96,651

317

(12)

—

—

96,956 Loss (earnings) from unconsolidated entities 11,242

(3,982)

—

(2,871)

—

4,389 Sales of properties (86,610)

—

—

(51,079)

—

(137,689) Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans (73,406)

—

—

5,467

—

(67,939) Securities (3,102)

—

—

(20,443)

—

(23,545) Woodstar Fund investments —

—

56,576

—

—

56,576 Derivatives 97,444

5

2,138

32,591

214

132,392 Foreign currency (4,652)

58

12

—

—

(4,582) (Loss) earnings from unconsolidated entities (10,798)

2,632

—

4,236

—

(3,930) Sales of properties 84,738

—





35,768

—

120,506 Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 709,472

$ 64,473

$ 81,203

$ 128,027

$ (256,878)

$ 726,297 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 2.22

$ 0.20

$ 0.26

$ 0.40

$ (0.80)

$ 2.28

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment As of December 31, 2022 (Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,593

$ 31,153

$ 31,194

$ 39,023

$ 91,098

$ 261,061

$ —

$ 261,061 Restricted cash 18,556

31,133

981

5,259

65,143

121,072

—

121,072 Loans held-for-investment, net 16,038,930

2,352,932

—

9,577

—

18,401,439

—

18,401,439 Loans held-for-sale 2,763,458

—

—

21,136

—

2,784,594

—

2,784,594 Investment securities 1,250,893

66,204

—

1,165,628

—

2,482,725

(1,666,921)

815,804 Properties, net 463,492

—

864,778

121,716

—

1,449,986

—

1,449,986 Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund —

—

1,761,002

—

—

1,761,002

—

1,761,002 Investments in unconsolidated entities 25,326

47,078

—

33,030

—

105,434

(13,542)

91,892 Goodwill —

119,409

—

140,437

—

259,846

—

259,846 Intangible assets 11,908

—

29,613

66,310

—

107,831

(39,058)

68,773 Derivative assets 101,082

122

1,803

5,614

—

108,621

—

108,621 Accrued interest receivable 151,852

9,856

863

1,105

5,120

168,796

(275)

168,521 Other assets 170,177

3,614

54,313

12,929

56,444

297,477

—

297,477 VIE assets, at fair value —

—

—

—

—

—

52,453,041

52,453,041 Total Assets $ 21,064,267

$ 2,661,501

$ 2,744,547

$ 1,621,764

$ 217,805

$ 28,309,884

$ 50,733,245

$ 79,043,129 Liabilities and Equity





























Liabilities:





























Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 146,897

$ 20,656

$ 11,716

$ 46,377

$ 73,353

$ 298,999

$ —

$ 298,999 Related-party payable —

—

—

—

41,186

41,186

—

41,186 Dividends payable —

—

—

—

151,511

151,511

—

151,511 Derivative liabilities 21,523

105

—

—

69,776

91,404

—

91,404 Secured financing agreements, net 10,804,970

1,042,679

789,719

543,256

1,342,074

14,522,698

(21,166)

14,501,532 Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net 2,862,211

814,013

—

—

—

3,676,224

—

3,676,224 Unsecured senior notes, net —

—

—

—

2,329,211

2,329,211

—

2,329,211 VIE liabilities, at fair value —

—

—

—

—

—

50,754,355

50,754,355 Total Liabilities 13,835,601

1,877,453

801,435

589,633

4,007,111

21,111,233

50,733,189

71,844,422 Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests —

—

362,790

—

—

362,790

—

362,790 Permanent Equity:





























Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:





























Common stock —

—

—

—

3,181

3,181

—

3,181 Additional paid-in capital 2,124,496

683,258

(405,955)

(646,662)

4,051,950

5,807,087

—

5,807,087 Treasury stock —

—

—

—

(138,022)

(138,022)

—

(138,022) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 5,083,100

100,790

1,777,643

1,514,119

(7,706,415)

769,237

—

769,237 Accumulated other comprehensive income 20,955

—

—

—

—

20,955

—

20,955 Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 7,228,551

784,048

1,371,688

867,457

(3,789,306)

6,462,438

—

6,462,438 Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 115

—

208,634

164,674

—

373,423

56

373,479 Total Permanent Equity 7,228,666

784,048

1,580,322

1,032,131

(3,789,306)

6,835,861

56

6,835,917 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 21,064,267

$ 2,661,501

$ 2,744,547

$ 1,621,764

$ 217,805

$ 28,309,884

$ 50,733,245

$ 79,043,129

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.