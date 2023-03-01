|
Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022
– Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.44 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.50 per Diluted Share –
– Undepreciated Book Value Per Share Increased $0.96 Year-over-Year to $21.70 –
– $10.7 Billion of Investment Activity in 2022, Including $5.3 Billion in CRE Lending –
– $1.2 Billion of Investment Activity in the Fourth Quarter –
– Largest Commercial Mortgage REIT Balance Sheet with Total Assets of $28.3 Billion –
– Liquidity of $1.1 Billion –
– Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share –
GREENWICH, Conn., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. The Company's fourth quarter 2022 GAAP net income was $140.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted share. Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $160.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share. The Company's full year 2022 GAAP net income was $871.5 million, or $2.74 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings was $726.3 million, or $2.28 per diluted share.
"We built our unique multi-cylinder platform to perform through economic cycles. We have the most diversified asset and liability structure in our sector, which enabled us to once again generate consistent returns in 2022. Our results were highlighted by continued income growth in our Woodstar Fund investments, which increased in fair value by $555.0 million this year alone and contributed to record book value growth of 26% over the last two years," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.
"We are well-positioned to take advantage of outsized investment opportunities across our business lines in 2023, with strong liquidity levels and access to significant sources of capital, including $3.9 billion of unencumbered assets which allow for incremental debt capacity and $1.5 billion of unrealized gains in our property portfolio which are available to be harvested to create incremental liquidity. As we evaluate investing into these outsized opportunities, we remain laser focused on protecting our low leverage balance sheet," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.
Supplemental Schedules
The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of December 31, 2022, the Company has successfully deployed $94 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $28 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the three months ended December 31, 2022
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Revenues:
Interest income from loans
$ 344,104
$ 50,133
$ —
$ 1,161
$ —
$ 395,398
$ —
$ 395,398
Interest income from investment securities
30,138
557
—
23,079
—
53,774
(37,024)
16,750
Servicing fees
138
—
—
13,319
—
13,457
(4,070)
9,387
Rental income
1,793
—
23,708
6,726
—
32,227
—
32,227
Other revenues
253
164
93
259
66
835
—
835
Total revenues
376,426
50,854
23,801
44,544
66
495,691
(41,094)
454,597
Costs and expenses:
Management fees
(166)
—
—
—
41,442
41,276
—
41,276
Interest expense
199,191
29,706
11,517
7,484
47,947
295,845
(216)
295,629
General and administrative
12,796
3,457
1,105
18,875
4,423
40,656
23
40,679
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
1,233
—
—
15
—
1,248
—
1,248
Costs of rental operations
2,855
—
5,858
3,308
—
12,021
—
12,021
Depreciation and amortization
1,614
77
8,155
2,949
—
12,795
—
12,795
Credit loss provision (reversal), net
26,753
(219)
—
—
—
26,534
—
26,534
Other expense
—
—
—
1
—
1
—
1
Total costs and expenses
244,276
33,021
26,635
32,632
93,812
430,376
(193)
430,183
Other income (loss):
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
—
—
—
—
—
—
51,733
51,733
Change in fair value of servicing rights
—
—
—
(2,734)
—
(2,734)
2,510
(224)
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
16,837
—
—
(4,326)
—
12,511
(13,032)
(521)
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
(24,669)
—
—
5,184
—
(19,485)
—
(19,485)
Income from affordable housing fund investments
—
—
97,003
—
—
97,003
—
97,003
(Loss) earnings from unconsolidated entities
(8,644)
1,351
—
370
—
(6,923)
(311)
(7,234)
Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net
72
—
—
25,480
—
25,552
—
25,552
(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net
(126,837)
7
1,919
(2,027)
(968)
(127,906)
—
(127,906)
Foreign currency gain (loss), net
116,021
253
(29)
—
—
116,245
—
116,245
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(3)
—
—
(147)
—
(150)
—
(150)
Other loss, net
(1,644)
—
(1,103)
—
—
(2,747)
—
(2,747)
Total other income (loss)
(28,867)
1,611
97,790
21,800
(968)
91,366
40,900
132,266
Income (loss) before income taxes
103,283
19,444
94,956
33,712
(94,714)
156,681
(1)
156,680
Income tax benefit
11,517
5
—
1,002
—
12,524
—
12,524
Net income (loss)
114,800
19,449
94,956
34,714
(94,714)
169,205
(1)
169,204
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(4)
—
(24,219)
(4,955)
—
(29,178)
1
(29,177)
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 114,796
$ 19,449
$ 70,737
$ 29,759
$ (94,714)
$ 140,027
$ —
$ 140,027
Definition of Distributable Earnings
Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the three months ended December 31, 2022
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 114,796
$ 19,449
$ 70,737
$ 29,759
$ (94,714)
$ 140,027
Add / (Deduct):
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
—
—
4,691
—
—
4,691
Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses
—
—
17,713
(1,788)
—
15,925
Non-cash equity compensation expense
1,853
266
76
1,459
6,828
10,482
Management incentive fee
—
—
—
—
14,465
14,465
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
(22)
—
(82)
(223)
—
(327)
Depreciation and amortization
1,728
67
8,231
3,071
—
13,097
Interest income adjustment for securities
4,434
—
—
7,601
—
12,035
Extinguishment of debt, net
—
—
—
—
(247)
(247)
Income tax benefit associated with unrealized fair value adjustments
(11,517)
(5)
—
(1,001)
—
(12,523)
Other non-cash items
3
—
362
77
—
442
Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:
Loans
24,669
—
—
(5,184)
—
19,485
Credit loss provision (reversal), net
26,753
(219)
—
—
—
26,534
Securities
(16,837)
—
—
4,326
—
(12,511)
Woodstar Fund investments
—
—
(97,003)
—
—
(97,003)
Derivatives
126,837
(7)
(1,919)
2,027
968
127,906
Foreign currency
(116,021)
(253)
29
—
—
(116,245)
Loss (earnings) from unconsolidated entities
8,644
(1,351)
—
(370)
—
6,923
Sales of properties
—
—
—
(25,480)
—
(25,480)
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
Loans
(385)
—
—
5,197
—
4,812
Securities
—
—
—
(10,715)
—
(10,715)
Woodstar Fund investments
—
—
10,887
—
—
10,887
Derivatives
15,279
64
3,240
(1,181)
(4,792)
12,610
Foreign currency
222
34
(29)
—
—
227
(Loss) earnings from unconsolidated entities
(8,616)
—
—
478
—
(8,138)
Sales of properties
—
—
—
23,167
—
23,167
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
$ 171,820
$ 18,045
$ 16,933
$ 31,220
$ (77,492)
$ 160,526
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share
$ 0.53
$ 0.06
$ 0.05
$ 0.10
$ (0.24)
$ 0.50
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the year ended December 31, 2022
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Revenues:
Interest income from loans
$ 1,058,326
$ 150,230
$ —
$ 9,965
$ —
$ 1,218,521
$ —
$ 1,218,521
Interest income from investment securities
102,125
3,681
—
99,043
—
204,849
(139,791)
65,058
Servicing fees
558
—
—
54,836
—
55,394
(15,035)
40,359
Rental income
6,467
—
91,587
30,209
—
128,263
—
128,263
Other revenues
504
451
245
11,258
69
12,527
(12)
12,515
Total revenues
1,167,980
154,362
91,832
205,311
69
1,619,554
(154,838)
1,464,716
Costs and expenses:
Management fees
592
—
—
—
154,959
155,551
—
155,551
Interest expense
501,126
79,137
33,938
26,686
157,097
797,984
(863)
797,121
General and administrative
52,701
14,187
4,069
85,478
18,777
175,212
288
175,500
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
3,634
3
7
(244)
—
3,400
—
3,400
Costs of rental operations
7,833
—
21,868
14,414
—
44,115
—
44,115
Depreciation and amortization
4,720
387
32,714
11,472
—
49,293
—
49,293
Credit loss provision, net
39,780
6,877
—
—
—
46,657
—
46,657
Other expense
1,251
—
55
8
—
1,314
—
1,314
Total costs and expenses
611,637
100,591
92,651
137,814
330,833
1,273,526
(575)
1,272,951
Other income (loss):
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
—
—
—
—
—
—
124,001
124,001
Change in fair value of servicing rights
—
—
—
(2,051)
—
(2,051)
3,061
1,010
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
11,818
—
—
(43,179)
—
(31,361)
29,157
(2,204)
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
(352,412)
—
—
6,190
—
(346,222)
—
(346,222)
Income from affordable housing fund investments
—
—
755,736
—
—
755,736
—
755,736
(Loss) earnings from unconsolidated entities
(11,242)
3,982
—
2,871
—
(4,389)
(1,934)
(6,323)
Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net
86,532
—
—
51,079
—
137,611
—
137,611
Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net
338,994
1,235
35,081
41,692
(82,987)
334,015
—
334,015
Foreign currency (loss) gain, net
(96,651)
(317)
12
—
—
(96,956)
—
(96,956)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(209)
(469)
—
(507)
—
(1,185)
—
(1,185)
Other (loss) income, net
(92,632)
—
(1,103)
—
—
(93,735)
25
(93,710)
Total other income (loss)
(115,802)
4,431
789,726
56,095
(82,987)
651,463
154,310
805,773
Income (loss) before income taxes
440,541
58,202
788,907
123,592
(413,751)
997,491
47
997,538
Income tax benefit (provision)
69,199
12
—
(7,688)
—
61,523
—
61,523
Net income (loss)
509,740
58,214
788,907
115,904
(413,751)
1,059,014
47
1,059,061
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(14)
—
(172,598)
(14,927)
—
(187,539)
(47)
(187,586)
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 509,726
$ 58,214
$ 616,309
$ 100,977
$ (413,751)
$ 871,475
$ —
$ 871,475
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the year ended December 31, 2022
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
509,726
58,214
616,309
100,977
(413,751)
871,475
Add / (Deduct):
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
—
—
18,764
—
—
18,764
Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses
—
—
143,769
(5,161)
—
138,608
Non-cash equity compensation expense
7,966
1,246
285
5,616
25,072
40,185
Management incentive fee
—
—
—
—
49,586
49,586
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
(381)
—
(324)
(392)
—
(1,097)
Depreciation and amortization
4,919
348
33,005
11,959
—
50,231
Interest income adjustment for securities
10,777
—
—
12,362
—
23,139
Extinguishment of debt, net
—
—
—
—
(986)
(986)
Income tax benefit associated with unrealized fair value adjustments
(64,616)
(7)
—
3,345
—
(61,278)
Other non-cash items
88,194
—
1,498
355
—
90,047
Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:
Loans
352,412
—
—
(6,190)
—
346,222
Credit loss provision, net
39,780
6,877
—
—
—
46,657
Securities
(11,818)
—
—
43,179
—
31,361
Woodstar Fund investments
—
—
(755,736)
—
—
(755,736)
Derivatives
(338,994)
(1,235)
(35,081)
(41,692)
82,987
(334,015)
Foreign currency
96,651
317
(12)
—
—
96,956
Loss (earnings) from unconsolidated entities
11,242
(3,982)
—
(2,871)
—
4,389
Sales of properties
(86,610)
—
—
(51,079)
—
(137,689)
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
Loans
(73,406)
—
—
5,467
—
(67,939)
Securities
(3,102)
—
—
(20,443)
—
(23,545)
Woodstar Fund investments
—
—
56,576
—
—
56,576
Derivatives
97,444
5
2,138
32,591
214
132,392
Foreign currency
(4,652)
58
12
—
—
(4,582)
(Loss) earnings from unconsolidated entities
(10,798)
2,632
—
4,236
—
(3,930)
Sales of properties
84,738
—
35,768
—
120,506
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
$ 709,472
$ 64,473
$ 81,203
$ 128,027
$ (256,878)
$ 726,297
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share
$ 2.22
$ 0.20
$ 0.26
$ 0.40
$ (0.80)
$ 2.28
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment
As of December 31, 2022
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 68,593
$ 31,153
$ 31,194
$ 39,023
$ 91,098
$ 261,061
$ —
$ 261,061
Restricted cash
18,556
31,133
981
5,259
65,143
121,072
—
121,072
Loans held-for-investment, net
16,038,930
2,352,932
—
9,577
—
18,401,439
—
18,401,439
Loans held-for-sale
2,763,458
—
—
21,136
—
2,784,594
—
2,784,594
Investment securities
1,250,893
66,204
—
1,165,628
—
2,482,725
(1,666,921)
815,804
Properties, net
463,492
—
864,778
121,716
—
1,449,986
—
1,449,986
Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund
—
—
1,761,002
—
—
1,761,002
—
1,761,002
Investments in unconsolidated entities
25,326
47,078
—
33,030
—
105,434
(13,542)
91,892
Goodwill
—
119,409
—
140,437
—
259,846
—
259,846
Intangible assets
11,908
—
29,613
66,310
—
107,831
(39,058)
68,773
Derivative assets
101,082
122
1,803
5,614
—
108,621
—
108,621
Accrued interest receivable
151,852
9,856
863
1,105
5,120
168,796
(275)
168,521
Other assets
170,177
3,614
54,313
12,929
56,444
297,477
—
297,477
VIE assets, at fair value
—
—
—
—
—
—
52,453,041
52,453,041
Total Assets
$ 21,064,267
$ 2,661,501
$ 2,744,547
$ 1,621,764
$ 217,805
$ 28,309,884
$ 50,733,245
$ 79,043,129
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
$ 146,897
$ 20,656
$ 11,716
$ 46,377
$ 73,353
$ 298,999
$ —
$ 298,999
Related-party payable
—
—
—
—
41,186
41,186
—
41,186
Dividends payable
—
—
—
—
151,511
151,511
—
151,511
Derivative liabilities
21,523
105
—
—
69,776
91,404
—
91,404
Secured financing agreements, net
10,804,970
1,042,679
789,719
543,256
1,342,074
14,522,698
(21,166)
14,501,532
Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net
2,862,211
814,013
—
—
—
3,676,224
—
3,676,224
Unsecured senior notes, net
—
—
—
—
2,329,211
2,329,211
—
2,329,211
VIE liabilities, at fair value
—
—
—
—
—
—
50,754,355
50,754,355
Total Liabilities
13,835,601
1,877,453
801,435
589,633
4,007,111
21,111,233
50,733,189
71,844,422
Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests
—
—
362,790
—
—
362,790
—
362,790
Permanent Equity:
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
—
—
—
—
3,181
3,181
—
3,181
Additional paid-in capital
2,124,496
683,258
(405,955)
(646,662)
4,051,950
5,807,087
—
5,807,087
Treasury stock
—
—
—
—
(138,022)
(138,022)
—
(138,022)
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
5,083,100
100,790
1,777,643
1,514,119
(7,706,415)
769,237
—
769,237
Accumulated other comprehensive income
20,955
—
—
—
—
20,955
—
20,955
Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
7,228,551
784,048
1,371,688
867,457
(3,789,306)
6,462,438
—
6,462,438
Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
115
—
208,634
164,674
—
373,423
56
373,479
Total Permanent Equity
7,228,666
784,048
1,580,322
1,032,131
(3,789,306)
6,835,861
56
6,835,917
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 21,064,267
$ 2,661,501
$ 2,744,547
$ 1,621,764
$ 217,805
$ 28,309,884
$ 50,733,245
$ 79,043,129
