MIAMI, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Capital Group ("Starwood Capital"), a global private investment firm with a primary focus on real estate, today announced that Matt Smith will join the firm in June as Managing Director, Head of U.S. Residential Asset Management. In this role, Mr. Smith will oversee the Firm's existing ~107,000-unit market rate and affordable housing multi-family portfolio as well as Highmark Residential, Starwood Capital's multi-family property management affiliate.

Mr. Smith has held senior positions at various real estate private equity firms and multi-family investment firms. He was a Managing Partner for six years in Brookfield's Real Estate Group, where he led portfolio management for a $21 billion multifamily portfolio. In previous roles, Mr. Smith was an Executive Vice President at the Related Companies, and held senior positions at AvalonBay and Archstone. Most recently, Mr. Smith was a Managing Principal and Head of Portfolio Management at FrontRange Capital across multi-family, student housing, and other sectors. Mr. Smith earned a Master of Business Administration from the Stern School of Business at New York University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 16 offices in seven countries around the world, and currently have approximately 5,000 employees. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised over $75 billion of capital, and currently has approximately $115 billion of assets under management. Through a series of comingled opportunity funds and Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (SREIT), a non-listed REIT, the Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Starwood Capital also manages Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), the largest commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States, which has successfully deployed over $97 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of $27 billion across debt and equity investments. Over the past 32 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at starwoodcapital.com.

About Highmark Residential

Highmark Residential, a subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group, is one of the country's largest multi-family property management firms, with over 400 communities throughout the United States. Highmark Residential is headquartered in Dallas, TX and has approximately 2,500 employees across 18 offices. Additional information can be found at highmarkres.com.

