2023 ANNUAL REPORT
Shareholders of Starwood Property Trust,
When we started this company in 2009, we set out to build a low leverage diversified balance sheet to ensure the company performed well in normal economic cycles and provided stability in times of distress. Growing earnings and maintaining our dividend policy are at the core of every management decision we have made since.
Operating our company at lower leverage than peers resulted in a more moderate level of growth and profitability relative to others during the Federal Reserve's ten-year zero interest rate policy, which ended abruptly in May 2022. However, this disciplined approach has allowed our company to outperform in periods of volatility and market distress, as we have seen over the last two years. Since our IPO, our company has paid over $7 billion in dividends and shareholders have earned total returns of 333% (10.6% annually) in that 14-year period.
We strive to be a steady port in a storm and are proud that our shareholders have rewarded us in this cycle with the best performance in our peer group to date, that bond buyers have rewarded us with the lowest cost of funds, and that the ratings agencies all affirmed our corporate rating in the past year.
The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes starting in 2022 to offset inflation caused by unprecedented government spending and stimulus led to higher loan-to-values on existing commercial real estate (CRE) loans. Our business line diversification and hedging policies have allowed us to remain nimble in this environment. We have continued to opportunistically invest every quarter, and with near record liquidity today, we believe we are prepared should elevated distress in CRE markets continue into 2024 and beyond.
Since the beginning of COVID:
- We reduced our exposure to U.S. office loans to just 10% of our assets, while significantly increasing our exposure to the more stable multifamily and industrial asset classes.
- We reduced our construction loan and future funding exposure by half.
- We grew our international loan portfolio from 19% to 31% of our overall commercial lending portfolio and continue to benefit from more stable CRE markets abroad.
- We grew our accretive energy infrastructure lending portfolio by 63%, a business with many tailwinds today, including loan structures with significant lender protections and amortization, elevated global energy needs, best in class financing, and reduced competition.
- We increased our named special servicing to nearly $100 billion of commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loans, a business whose revenues are countercyclical to our investment portfolio, as it makes more money in times of distress.
- We created sizeable gains in our owned property portfolio, the majority of which come from our over 15,000 unit Florida affordable multifamily portfolio, creating a unique and significant buffer should commercial real estate markets remain volatile for longer. In affordable housing, occupancies stay high because, by definition, those rents are below market. Rents are set by regulatory authority and cannot decline from current levels.
- In response to stress in the regional banking sector, we created an advisory business called Starwood Solutions and are entering the middle market commercial real estate loan business which has long been dominated by regional banks.
- And finally, we received:
- Nareit's Investor CARE (Communications & Reporting Excellence) Award for seven straight years, which recognizes companies that interact most effectively with their investors and that provide investors with the most comprehensive, clearly articulated and useful information in the most efficient manner; and
- Commercial Observer's inaugural IMPACT Award which recognizes a commitment to improving the communities served by the real estate industry and
for initiatives we have taken to address pressing issues like the need for greater diversity, equity and inclusion, climate action, or affordable housing.
We will use every resource at our disposal, including those of our manager, Starwood Capital Group, which has over 30 years of real estate investment experience and $115 billion of assets under management, to continue to deliver strong consistent results each and every year.
We want to thank our shareholders for valuing the unique diversified finance company we have built, and our Board of Directors for their wisdom and guidance. With management and our Board owning 5.8% of the company's stock, we remain aligned with our shareholders. We built this company to perform well in normal economic environments and outperform in volatile markets, and we thank you for allowing us the opportunity to continue to do so in the coming years.
Yours very truly,
Barry S. Sternlicht
Jeffrey F. DiModica, CFA
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
President
BOARD OF DIRECTORS & EXECUTIVE TEAM
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Barry S. Sternlicht
Chairman & CEO
Starwood Capital Group & Starwood Property Trust
Jeffrey G. Dishner
President and Chief Operating Officer
Starwood Capital Group
Richard D. Bronson
Chairman
The Bronson Companies, LLC
Camille J. Douglas
Senior Managing Director, Acquisitions & Development
LeFrak
Deborah L. Harmon
Co-Founder and ChieI E[ecutive OIIicer
Artemis Real Estate Partners
Solomon J. Kumin
Co-President
Leucadia Asset Management LLC
Fred Perpall
Chief Executive Officer
The Beck Group
Fred S. Ridley
Partner
Foley & Lardner LLP
Strauss Zelnick
Founder & Managing Partner
Zelnick Media Capital (ZMC)
EXECUTIVE TEAM
Barry S. Sternlicht
Chairman & CEO
Starwood Capital Group & Starwood Property Trust
Jeffrey F. DiModica, CFA
President
Starwood Property Trust
Rina Paniry
Chief Financial Officer
Starwood Property Trust
)B75i3> $At7 R793r6in9 FArI3r6"AAkin9 )t3t7m7nts
This Annual Report on Form 10-K (this "Form 10-K") contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements concerning our operations, economic performance and financial condition. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance, which may be materially different from that expressed in, or implied by, any such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their respective dates.
These forward-looking statements are based largely on our current beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance taking into account all information currently available to us. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to us or within our control, and which could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to vary from our forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to:
- defaults by borrowers in paying debt service on outstanding indebtedness;
- impairment in the value of real estate property securing our loans or in which we invest;
- availability of mortgage origination and acquisition opportunities acceptable to us;
- potential mismatches in the timing of asset repayments and the maturity of the associated financing agreements;
- our ability to achieve the benefits that we anticipate from the prior acquisition of the project finance origination, underwriting and capital markets business of GE Capital Global Holdings, LLC;
- national and local economic and business conditions, including as a result of the impact of public health emergencies;
- the occurrence of certain geo-political events (such as wars, terrorist attacks and tensions between states) that affect the normal and peaceful course of international relations;
- general and local commercial and residential real estate property conditions;
- changes in federal government policies;
- changes in federal, state and local governmental laws and regulations;
- increased competition from entities engaged in mortgage lending and securities investing activities;
- changes in interest rates; and
- the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of liquidity.
In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this Form 10-K will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.
3
)Gmm3rK Risk F35tArs
We are subject to a number of risks that, if realized, could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, the market price of our common stock and our ability to make distributions to our stockholders. Some of our more significant challenges and risks include, but are not limited to, the following, which are described in greater detail below:
- We are dependent on Starwood Capital Group Global, L.P. ("Starwood Capital Group"), including its affiliate, SPT Management, LLC (our "Manager") and their key personnel, who provide services to us through a management agreement, and we may not find a suitable replacement for our Manager and Starwood Capital Group if the management agreement is terminated, or for these key personnel if they leave Starwood Capital Group or otherwise become unavailable to us.
- There are various conflicts of interest in our relationship with Starwood Capital Group, including our Manager, which could result in decisions that are not in the best interests of our stockholders.
- The management agreement with our Manager was not negotiated on an arm's-length basis and may not be as favorable to us as if it had been negotiated with an unaffiliated third party and may be costly and difficult to terminate.
- Our access to sources of financing may be limited and thus our ability to maximize our returns may be adversely affected.
- Our significant indebtedness subjects us to increased risk of loss and may reduce cash available for distributions to our stockholders.
- Interest rate fluctuations could significantly decrease our results of operations and cash flows and the market value of our investments. Macroeconomic trends, including inflation and rising interest rates, may adversely affect us.
- Hedging may adversely affect our earnings, which could reduce our cash available for distribution to our stockholders.
- The lack of liquidity in our investments may adversely affect our business.
- Difficult conditions in the mortgage, commercial and residential real estate markets may cause us to experience market losses related to our holdings.
- Our commercial construction or rehabilitation lending may expose us to increased lending risks.
- The commercial mortgage loans we originate or acquire and the mortgage loans underlying our commercial mortgage- backed securities ("CMBS") investments are subject to the ability of the commercial property owner to generate net income from operating the property, as well as the risks of delinquency and foreclosure.
- If we overestimate the yields or incorrectly price the risks of our investments, we may experience losses.
- The B-Notes that we acquire are subject to additional risks related to the privately negotiated structure and terms of the transaction, which may result in losses to us. Our mezzanine loans involve greater risks of loss than senior loans secured by similar income-producing properties.
- We may acquire and sell from time to time residential loans, including "non-QM" loans, which may subject us to legal, regulatory and other risks, which could adversely impact our business and financial results.
- The residential loans that we may acquire, and that underlie the residential mortgage-backed securities ("RMBS") we acquire, are subject to risks particular to investments secured by mortgage loans on residential property. These risks are heightened because we may purchase non-performing loans.
- Prepayment rates may adversely affect the value of our investment portfolio.
- Some of our portfolio investments are recorded at fair value and, as a result, there is uncertainty as to the value of these investments. We may experience a decline in the fair value of our assets.
- Investments outside the U.S. that are denominated in foreign currencies subject us to foreign currency risks and to the uncertainty of foreign laws and markets, which may adversely affect our distributions and our real estate investment trust ("REIT") status.
- We invest in equity interests in commercial real estate assets, which subjects us to the general risks of owning commercial real estate.
- We have sponsored, and purchased the more junior securities of, collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs") and such instruments involve significant risks, including that these securities receive distributions from the CLO only if the CLO generates enough income to first pay all the investors holding senior tranches and all CLO expenses.
- We are subject to the risks of investing in project finance investments, many of which are outside our control, and that may negatively impact our business and financial results.
- The investment portfolio of our Infrastructure Lending Segment is concentrated in the power industry and, to a lesser extent, the midstream oil and gas industry, which subjects the portfolio to more risks than if the investments were more diversified. The power and oil and gas industries are subject to extensive regulation, which could adversely impact the business and financial performance of the projects to which our infrastructure loans relate.
4
