(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code (23 22

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

*it>7 Af 735: 5>3ss *r36in9 )Km4A>(s $3m7 Af 735: 7J5:3n97 An I:i5: r79ist7r76 Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share STWD New York Stock Exchange

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: $An7

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes No Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company", and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer Accelerated filer Non-accelerated filer Smaller reporting company Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report.

If securities are registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act, indicate by check mark whether the financial statements of the registrant included in the filing reflect the correction of an error to previously issued financial statements.

Indicate by check mark whether any of those error corrections are restatements that required a recovery analysis of incentive-based compensation received by any of the registrant's executive officers during the relevant recovery period pursuant to §240.10D-1(b).

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes No

As of June 30, 2023, the aggregate market value of the voting stock held by non-affiliates was $5.7 billion based on the reported last sale price of our common stock on June 30, 2023. Shares of our common stock held by affiliates, which includes officers and directors of the registrant, have been excluded from this calculation. This calculation does not reflect a determination that persons are affiliates for any other purposes.

The number of shares of the issuer's common stock, $0.01 par value, outstanding as of February 16, 2024 was 313,375,899.

DOUME$*) $OR&ORA*ED / REFERE$E

Documents Incorporated By Reference: The information required by Part III of this Form 10-K, to the extent not set forth herein or by amendment, is incorporated by reference from the registrant's definitive proxy statement to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Regulation 14A on or prior to April 29, 2024.