Starzen : (Delayed) Notice of Establishment of Fundamental Policy on Sustainability, Identification of Materiality, and Support for the TCFD

This document is an English translation of a statement written originally in Japanese. The Japanese original should be considered as the primary version.

February 24, 2022

Company name: Starzen Co., Ltd. Representative: Kazuhiko Yokota Representative Director, President & CEO Securities code: 8043 (First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Inquiries: Hiroaki Okumura Division Manager, Corporate Division (Tel: +81-3-3471-5521)

Notice of Establishment of Fundamental Policy on Sustainability,

Identification of Materiality, and Support for the TCFD

Starzen Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "the Company") established the Starzen Group Fundamental Policy on Sustainability at the Board of Directors meeting held on November 25, 2021 and identified its materiality at the Board meeting held on February 24, 2022.

Going forward, we will promote sustainability management based on this Fundamental Policy on Sustainability and materiality in order to achieve our management vision to "become a global company that delivers everyday happiness through our food value chain" and resolve various social issues.

The Company also announced its support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) for addressing climate change, which has been identified as an issue of materiality.

1. Fundamental Policy on Sustainability

The Company has established its Fundamental Policy on Sustainability, which sets forth its basic approach to sustainability. Going forward, we will promote sustainability management in accordance with this policy.

Since its founding, the Starzen Group has had as its mission to provide people with essential food and thereby aims to continue contributing to society.

We will endeavor to continually improve our corporate value and realize a sustainable society by working to resolve various environmental, social, and economic issues through food while meeting the expectations of our stakeholders.

2. Materiality

Our goal is to become a global company that delivers everyday happiness through our food value chain. We have identified five themes and 10 issues of materiality for the Company to work on in the medium to long term in order to achieve this management vision and resolve social issues. Going forward, we will establish a medium-term management plan based on materiality, work to meet our targets through various measures, and review the plan as necessary according to changes in the external business environment.

Materiality

Theme 1: Environmental sustainability Materiality Target Policy Climate change Reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 46% in fiscal 2030 from fiscal 2020 levels The Company will work to suppress and reduce CO2 and other GHG emissions in all areas of our business, including livestock breeding and fattening, meat processing, production, and product distribution. We will also review methods of raising livestock and pursue ways to conserve water resources and reduce GHGs produced by livestock. Reduction of water intensity Reducing food loss Extension of shelf life and best-before dates Reaffirming that our business exists thanks to the blessings that come from the precious lives of livestock, we will utilize new technologies to extend the shelf life and best-before dates. In addition, we will promote pig farming using eco-friendly feed, work on effective use of food resources, and reduce food loss throughout the supply chain. Theme 2: Creating an attractive workplace where employees are happy to work Materiality Target Policy Labor practices Development/utilization of diverse human resources One of the tenets of our Management Philosophy is to make Starzen a company that our employees are happy to work for. Putting the health and safety of our employees first, we will prepare a comfortable and attractive working environment where employees can work for a long time with peace of mind. We will also foster a corporate culture in which everyone respects each other's thoughts and opinions and will work to create a workplace where each individual is enthusiastic about their job and can be proactive and autonomous in their work. Establishment of a comfortable working environment Occupational health and safety Maintenance and improvement of employee health Employee satisfaction Improvement of employee engagement S: Social

E: Environment