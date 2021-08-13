Log in
    STFC   US8557071052

STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(STFC)
State Auto Financial : Declares 121st Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

08/13/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
Today the board of directors of State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable Sept. 27, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 15, 2021. This is the 121st consecutive quarterly cash dividend declared by the company's board since STFC had its initial public offering of common stock in 1991.

About State Auto Financial Corporation

State Auto Financial Corporation, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is a super regional property and casualty insurance holding company. STFC stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all NASDAQ listed companies.

The insurance subsidiaries of State Auto Financial Corporation are part of the State Auto Group. The State Auto Group markets its insurance products throughout the United States, through independent insurance agencies, which include retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The State Auto Group is rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company and includes State Automobile Mutual, State Auto Property & Casualty, State Auto Ohio, State Auto Wisconsin, Milbank, Meridian Security, Patrons Mutual, Rockhill Insurance, Plaza Insurance, American Compensation and Bloomington Compensation. Additional information on State Auto Financial Corporation and the State Auto Insurance Companies can be found online at http://www.StateAuto.com/STFC.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 620 M - -
Net income 2021 49,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,0x
Yield 2021 0,80%
Capitalization 2 209 M 2 209 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,36x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 2 025
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
State Auto Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 49,96 $
Average target price 52,00 $
Spread / Average Target 4,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. LaRocco Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Eugene English Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory A. Tacchetti Senior VP, Chief Information & Strategy Officer
Scott Alan Jones Chief Investment Officer & Vice President
Sharon Elaine Roberts Independent Director
