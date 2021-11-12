Log in
    STFC   US8557071052

STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(STFC)
  Report
State Auto Financial Declares 122nd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

11/12/2021 | 01:31pm EST
Today the board of directors of State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable Dec. 28, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 15, 2021. This is the 122nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend declared by the company's board since STFC had its initial public offering of common stock in 1991.

About State Auto Financial Corporation

State Auto Financial Corporation, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is a super regional property and casualty insurance holding company. STFC stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all NASDAQ listed companies.

The insurance subsidiaries of State Auto Financial Corporation are part of the State Auto Group. The State Auto Group markets its insurance products throughout the United States, through independent insurance agencies, which include retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The State Auto Group is rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company and includes State Automobile Mutual, State Auto Property & Casualty, State Auto Ohio, State Auto Wisconsin, Milbank, Meridian Security, Patrons Mutual, Rockhill Insurance, Plaza Insurance, American Compensation and Bloomington Compensation. Additional information on State Auto Financial Corporation and the State Auto Insurance Companies can be found online at http://www.StateAuto.com/STFC.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 622 M - -
Net income 2021 3,40 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 646x
Yield 2021 0,77%
Capitalization 2 300 M 2 300 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 2 025
Free-Float 85,6%
Managers and Directors
Michael E. LaRocco Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Eugene English Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory A. Tacchetti Senior VP, Chief Information & Strategy Officer
Scott Alan Jones Chief Investment Officer & Vice President
Sharon Elaine Roberts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION191.21%2 300
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.55.47%48 871
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES12.72%38 828
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.12.06%35 689
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION4.30%32 870
SAMPO OYJ29.10%28 239