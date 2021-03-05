Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  State Auto Financial Corporation    STFC

STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(STFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

State Auto Financial : Declares 119th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

03/05/2021 | 01:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today the board of directors of State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable March 26, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2021. This is the 119th consecutive quarterly cash dividend declared by the company's board since STFC had its initial public offering of common stock in 1991.

About State Auto Financial Corporation

State Auto Financial Corporation, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is a super regional property and casualty insurance holding company. STFC stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all NASDAQ listed companies.

The insurance subsidiaries of State Auto Financial Corporation are part of the State Auto Group. The State Auto Group markets its insurance products throughout the United States, through independent insurance agencies, which include retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The State Auto Group is rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company and includes State Automobile Mutual, State Auto Property & Casualty, State Auto Ohio, State Auto Wisconsin, Milbank, Meridian Security, Patrons Mutual, Rockhill Insurance, Plaza Insurance, American Compensation and Bloomington Compensation. Additional information on State Auto Financial Corporation and the State Auto Insurance Companies can be found online at http://www.StateAuto.com/STFC.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION
01:31pSTATE AUTO FINANCIAL  : Declares 119th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend
BU
03/01STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
02/18STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
02/18STATE AUTO FINANCIAL  : Reports Higher Q4 Profit, Revenue
MT
02/18STATE AUTO FINANCIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/18STATE AUTO FINANCIAL  : Earnings Flash (STFC) STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION P..
MT
02/18STATE AUTO FINANCIAL  : Earnings Flash (STFC) STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION P..
MT
02/18STATE AUTO FINANCIAL  : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results
BU
01/04STATE AUTO FINANCIAL  : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year 2020 Earnings Conferen..
BU
2020STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 422 M - -
Net income 2020 -34,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,3x
Yield 2020 2,28%
Capitalization 772 M 772 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 978
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
State Auto Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 19,33 $
Last Close Price 17,58 $
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,97%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael E. LaRocco Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Eugene English Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory A. Tacchetti Chief Information & Strategy Officer, Senior VP
Scott Alan Jones Chief Investment Officer & Vice President
Sharon Elaine Roberts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION-0.90%772
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC22.21%40 014
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES6.16%37 585
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.1.39%34 932
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-0.53%33 119
SAMPO OYJ4.92%24 259
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ