(Reporting by YP Rajesh)
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea by government-run State Bank of India for more time to share details of individuals and companies who bought its electoral bonds to fund political parties.
It said the information should be shared with the election panel by Tuesday and the panel should make it public on its website by the evening of March 15.
(Reporting by YP Rajesh)
