State Bank of India is one of the largest Indian commercial bank. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - retail bank (43.1%); - market bank (30.1%); - business bank (26.8%). At the end of March 2020, the group had INR 36,812.8 billion of current deposits and INR 24,495 billion of current credits. Products and services are marketed through a network of 22,448 branches located primarily in India (22,219). India accounts for 97.3% of income.

Sector Banks