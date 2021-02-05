Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  State Bank of India    SBIN   INE062A01012

STATE BANK OF INDIA

(SBIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian shares pull back from record highs as cenbank leaves rates steady

02/05/2021 | 12:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares retreated from all-time highs on Friday, after the country's central bank kept interest rates at record lows while also retaining its accommodative stance.

The Reserve Bank of India kept rates steady, as widely expected, and reiterated that it will continue to support the recovering economy by ensuring ample rupee liquidity in the banking system.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.5% at 14,969 by 0441 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.64% to 50,958.96. Both the indexes had hit record highs early on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee strengthened to 72.94 against the dollar following the central bank's announcement.

"The MPC's (monetary policy committee) decision is more or less in line with expectations. There was nothing in the announcement to help propel the markets higher," said Neeraj Dhawan, director at Quantum Securities in New Delhi.

"Banking stocks are helping the indexes to hold on to gains and we are seeing some profit-taking as markets were at high valuations."

Gains on the Nifty 50 were supported by State Bank of India , which surged as much as 15% to a record high. The lender on Thursday reported a 7% fall in its quarterly net profit, but beat analysts' estimates.

The Nifty PSU Bank index, which tracks state-run lenders jumped 6.5%, while the Nifty Banking index added nearly 3%.

Benchmark indexes, which closed at record highs on Thursday, are set to see a weekly gain of over 9% on optimism around the measures announced in the federal budget.

The RBI has already cut its key interest rate by a total 115 basis points since March 2020 to revive growth and cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health crisis is expected to trigger India's biggest annual economic contraction in decades, and high inflation remains a cause of concern. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 6.20% 57.4 End-of-day quote.17.99%
NIFTY 50 0.12% 14896.1 Delayed Quote.5.78%
SENSEX 30 0.71% 50614.29 Real-time Quote.5.24%
STATE BANK OF INDIA 12.59% 398.8 Delayed Quote.22.19%
All news about STATE BANK OF INDIA
02/04Indian shares pull back from record highs as cenbank leaves rates steady
RE
02/04STATE BANK OF INDIA : Consolidated Net Profit Slips in Fiscal Q3
MT
02/04India's largest lender cuts credit growth outlook on weak corporate lending
RE
02/04Indian shares close at record highs; RBI rate decision awaited
RE
02/03State Bank of India's Third-Quarter Net Profit Fell 4.2%
DJ
02/03Indian shares set to snap post-budget rally as banks weigh
RE
02/01Indian Indices End in Green for the Second Consecutive Session; UltraTech Cem..
MT
01/31Indian shares surge, bond yields rise as budget targets growth
RE
01/27Indian Indices End in Red for the Fifth Consecutive Session; Hindustan Unilev..
MT
01/27STATE BANK OF INDIA : Indian Government Clears Appointment of Two State Bank Of ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 495 B 20 498 M 20 498 M
Net income 2021 194 B 2 664 M 2 664 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 169 B 43 444 M 43 461 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 249 448
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart STATE BANK OF INDIA
Duration : Period :
State Bank of India Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE BANK OF INDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 355,10 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Challa Sreenivasulu Setty Co-Managing Director & Director
Swaminathan Janakiraman Co-Managing Director
Ashwini Bhatia Co-Managing Director
Ashwini Kumar Tewari Co-Managing Director
Dinesh Kumar Khara Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STATE BANK OF INDIA22.19%41 163
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.35%412 096
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.19%273 193
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.38%265 095
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.21.73%206 388
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.34%191 968
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ