State Bank of India : 2Q Net Profit Rose 52%

By P.R. Venkat
State Bank of India's second-quarter net profit rose 52% from a year earlier due to higher contributions from its treasury and retail banking operations
Net profit rose to 45.74 billion rupees ($612.9 million) in three months ended September, the lender said Wednesday.
Total income came in at INR753.42 billion compared with INR728.51 billion in the same period a year ago.
SBI said the Covid-19 situation remains uncertain and that it could face declining cash flows.
For the period ended September, SBI had INR32.47 billion in coronavirus-related provisioning.
