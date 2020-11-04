Log in
State Bank of India

STATE BANK OF INDIA

(SBIN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 11/04 04:21:09 am
204.85 INR   +0.05%
STATE BANK OF INDIA : 2Q Net Profit Rose 52%
DJ
03:29aSTATE BANK OF INDIA : SBI posts 52% rise in profit as bad loan provisions drop
RE
11/03Nifty, Sensex end higher as financials rally, factory data firms
RE
State Bank of India : 2Q Net Profit Rose 52%

11/04/2020 | 03:55am EST

By P.R. Venkat

State Bank of India's second-quarter net profit rose 52% from a year earlier due to higher contributions from its treasury and retail banking operations

Net profit rose to 45.74 billion rupees ($612.9 million) in three months ended September, the lender said Wednesday.

Total income came in at INR753.42 billion compared with INR728.51 billion in the same period a year ago.

SBI said the Covid-19 situation remains uncertain and that it could face declining cash flows.

For the period ended September, SBI had INR32.47 billion in coronavirus-related provisioning.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 0354ET


Financials
Sales 2021 1 460 B 19 557 M 19 557 M
Net income 2021 119 B 1 593 M 1 593 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 1 827 B 24 509 M 24 470 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 249 448
Free-Float 43,1%
