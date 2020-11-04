State Bank of India : 2Q Net Profit Rose 52%

By P.R. Venkat



State Bank of India's second-quarter net profit rose 52% from a year earlier due to higher contributions from its treasury and retail banking operations

Net profit rose to 45.74 billion rupees ($612.9 million) in three months ended September, the lender said Wednesday.

Total income came in at INR753.42 billion compared with INR728.51 billion in the same period a year ago.

SBI said the Covid-19 situation remains uncertain and that it could face declining cash flows.

For the period ended September, SBI had INR32.47 billion in coronavirus-related provisioning.

