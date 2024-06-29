State Bank of India announced that Shri Alok Kumar Choudhary, Managing Director (Risk, Compliance & SARG) will be superannuating from the services of the Bank on June 30, 2024. Shri Viswanathan Ramanathan, Deputy Managing Director (Internal Audit) will be superannuating from the services of the Bank on June 30, 2024. Shri Poludasu Kishore Kumar, Deputy Managing Director has been entrusted with new responsibility as DMD (Internal Audit) and will assume charge from 1st July 2024.