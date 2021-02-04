State Bank of India : India's largest bank beats quarterly profit estimates, shares rise

Log in
STATE BANK OF INDIA

(SBIN)
State Bank of India : India's largest bank beats quarterly profit estimates

02/04/2021
A man checks his mobile phones in front of State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata

BENGALURU (Reuters) - State Bank of India, the country's largest lender by assets, reported a third-quarter profit on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates as retail lending growth recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Mumbai-based SBI's earnings highlight a recovery seen in retail lending as the economy returns to normalcy after being hit by the virus outbreak, even as concerns around bad loans linger.

The company's shares, which have risen 22% so far this year as of last close, rose 2.6% to 344.80 rupees.

A 15.5% growth in retail loans helped SBI report an overall credit growth of 6.73% for the reported quarter.

However, net profit fell to 51.96 billion rupees ($712.73 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, from a record profit of 55.83 billion rupees a year earlier on the back of resolution of some large bad loan accounts.

Analysts had expected the company to report a profit of 45.1 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Income from the company's corporate banking operations fell nearly 19%, while overall provisions rose to 103.42 billion rupees from 72.53 billion rupees.

SBI had made extra provisions of 62.47 billion rupees at the end of the December quarter to account for the pandemic's possible impact.

Net interest income rose 3.8%, while net interest margin, a key indicator of a bank's profitability, was flat at 3.34%, compared with the second quarter.

($1 = 72.9025 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 1.22% 54.05 End-of-day quote.11.10%
STATE BANK OF INDIA 1.76% 341.6 Delayed Quote.22.19%
