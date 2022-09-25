Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. STATE BK OF INDIA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBIN   INE062A01012

STATE BK OF INDIA

(SBIN)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:46 2022-09-26 am EDT
534.80 INR   -2.87%
09/25INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall over 1% on global growth fears
RE
09/25Indian shares seen opening lower on global growth fears
RE
09/23INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall nearly 2% on fears of foreign funds outflow
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall over 1% on global growth fears

09/25/2022 | 11:59pm EDT
BENGALURU, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday in broadbased selling, tracking Asian peers, as investors shunned equities on renewed worries over economic growth in the face of a high-interest rate environment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.3% at 17,109.75 as of 0352 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1.4% to 57,314.26.

The sterling slumped to a record low on Monday as investors piled in to dollars and out of almost everything else, spooked by the prospect of high interest rates and poor growth ahead.

Last week, the United States and half a dozen other countries raised interest rates.

The Reserve Bank of India is set to raise interest rates again this week with a slim majority of economists in a Reuters poll expecting a half a percentage point hike and some others expecting a smaller 35 basis point rise. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -2.44% 49.9 End-of-day quote.-2.82%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -1.84% 1.62184 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -1.92% 1.43733 Delayed Quote.-13.75%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -1.91% 151.919 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) -1.91% 1.84449 Delayed Quote.-4.50%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) -2.04% 1.0383 Delayed Quote.-13.78%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -2.26% 1.05458 Delayed Quote.-19.80%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 1.76% 0.91311 Delayed Quote.6.25%
NIFTY 50 -1.68% 17030.25 Delayed Quote.-0.15%
SENSEX BSE30 -1.73% 58098.92 Real-time Quote.-0.27%
STATE BK OF INDIA -2.64% 534.8 Delayed Quote.19.58%
Analyst Recommendations on STATE BK OF INDIA
Financials
Sales 2023 1 721 B 21 220 M 21 220 M
Net income 2023 412 B 5 079 M 5 079 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 1,64%
Capitalization 4 914 B 60 573 M 60 573 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,85x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 244 250
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart STATE BK OF INDIA
Duration : Period :
STATE BK OF INDIA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE BK OF INDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 550,60
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dinesh Kumar Khara Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Saloni Narayan Deputy Managing Director-Finance
Prabodh Parikh Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Sham K. Secretary & Compliance Officer
Bhaskaran Nayar Venugopal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STATE BK OF INDIA19.58%60 573
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.08%321 017
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.68%254 958
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-13.18%208 669
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.78%153 277
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.52%150 592