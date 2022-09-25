INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall over 1% on global growth fears

BENGALURU, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on
Monday in broadbased selling, tracking Asian peers, as investors
shunned equities on renewed worries over economic growth in the
face of a high-interest rate environment.
The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.3% at 17,109.75 as of
0352 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1.4% to
57,314.26.
The sterling slumped to a record low on Monday as investors
piled in to dollars and out of almost everything else, spooked
by the prospect of high interest rates and poor growth ahead.
Last week, the United States and half a dozen other
countries raised interest rates.
The Reserve Bank of India is set to raise interest rates
again this week with a slim majority of economists in a Reuters
poll expecting a half a percentage point hike and some others
expecting a smaller 35 basis point rise.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)