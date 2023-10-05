NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has extended the tenure of the chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, until August next year, two government sources said.

The tenure of Dinesh Khara has been extended until he attains the age of 63 next year, the sources said, declining to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Khara was appointed as SBI's chairman on Oct. 7, 2020 for three years. As per norms, SBI chairman can hold the position till the age of 63.

The government is likely to issue an order to this effect shortly, the sources said.

India's finance ministry and SBI did not immediately reply to Reuters request for comment.

