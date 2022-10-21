Advanced search
    SBIN   INE062A01012

STATE BK OF INDIA

(SBIN)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-21 am EDT
560.85 INR   +0.98%
04:47aBid deadline for India's Future Retail extended due to low interest -sources
RE
10/20Indian firms' fundraise via public bond sales to double in H2 -analysts
RE
10/18Indian Indices Extend Winning Streak; State Bank of India Climbs 3%
MT
India's SBI raises retail term deposit rates by up to 80 bps

10/21/2022 | 10:06am EDT
The State Bank of India (SBI) logo is seen on bags carried by participants during a news conference in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, said on Friday it will raise interest rates on retail term deposits below 20 million Indian rupees ($241,499.23) by up to 80 basis points from Oct. 22.

While loan growth in India was at a multi-quarter high with a 16.4% jump in the fortnight ended Sept. 23 from a year earlier, according to the central bank data, deposit growth across the industry has remained comparatively tepid at 9.2%.

Indian banks are competing harder to boost deposits amid tightening liquidity and rising credit demand ahead of the festive season.

SBI raised interest rates on saving bank deposits above 100 million rupees by 30 basis points earlier this week.

($1 = 82.8160 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
