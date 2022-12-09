Advanced search
    SBIN   INE062A01012

STATE BK OF INDIA

(SBIN)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:07 2022-12-09 am EST
610.15 INR   -0.25%
03:42aIndia's SBI to consider additional tier-1 capital raise via debt issue
RE
02:34aIndian banks raise $2 billion via infrastructure bonds in 2 weeks
RE
12/06State Bank Of India : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
India's SBI to consider additional tier-1 capital raise via debt issue

12/09/2022 | 03:42am EST
FILE PHOTO: A man checks his mobile phone in front of State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata

BENGALURU (Reuters) - State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, said on Friday it will consider raising additional tier 1 capital by issuing debt.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 7.97% 100.25 End-of-day quote.95.23%
STATE BK OF INDIA -0.28% 610.15 Delayed Quote.32.84%
All news about STATE BK OF INDIA
03:42aIndia's SBI to consider additional tier-1 capital raise via debt issue
RE
02:34aIndian banks raise $2 billion via infrastructure bonds in 2 weeks
RE
12/06State Bank Of India : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
12/06Foreign equity funds pile into Indian financials as credit cycle picks up
RE
12/05State Bank of India Raises 100 Billion Indian Rupees Via Maiden Infrastructure Bond Iss..
MT
12/04Indian shares set to rise on China opening hopes
RE
12/01India's largest-ever bond issue by a bank unlikely to hit yields - traders
RE
11/30Metal, Power and Auto Stocks Bring Indian Equities to Seventh Consecutive Day of Gains
MT
11/29India annual GDP growth to slow in Sept quarter as COVID effect fades
RE
11/29India cenbank to start pilot of retail digital rupee on Dec. 1
RE
Analyst Recommendations on STATE BK OF INDIA
Financials
Sales 2023 1 757 B 21 351 M 21 351 M
Net income 2023 461 B 5 597 M 5 597 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 1,54%
Capitalization 5 459 B 66 315 M 66 315 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 244 250
Free-Float 42,0%
Managers and Directors
Dinesh Kumar Khara Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Saloni Narayan Deputy Managing Director-Finance
Prabodh Parikh Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Sham K. Secretary & Compliance Officer
Bhaskaran Nayar Venugopal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STATE BK OF INDIA32.84%66 315
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.96%389 764
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.08%260 248
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.73%209 262
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.53%162 251
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%153 226