India's SBI to consider additional tier-1 capital raise via debt issue

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ALPHABET INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
TESLA, INC.
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
ESG stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Financial Data
US Basketball
Ageing Population
Let's all cycle!
The SPAC
Hydrogen
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
US Basketball
The future of mobility
Water
Ageing Population
Place your bets
Luxury
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
India
NSE India Stock Exchange
STATE BK OF INDIA
News
Summary
SBIN
INE062A01012
STATE BK OF INDIA
(SBIN)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange -
04:07 2022-12-09 am EST
610.15
INR
-0.25%
03:42a
India's SBI to consider additional tier-1 capital raise via debt issue
RE
02:34a
Indian banks raise $2 billion via infrastructure bonds in 2 weeks
RE
12/06
State Bank Of India : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
India's SBI to consider additional tier-1 capital raise via debt issue
12/09/2022 | 03:42am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
BENGALURU (Reuters) - State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, said on Friday it will consider raising additional tier 1 capital by issuing debt.
(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
7.97%
100.25
95.23%
STATE BK OF INDIA
-0.28%
610.15
32.84%
All news about STATE BK OF INDIA
03:42a
India's SBI to consider additional tier-1 capital raise via debt issue
RE
02:34a
Indian banks raise $2 billion via infrastructure bonds in 2 weeks
RE
12/06
State Bank Of India : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
12/06
Foreign equity funds pile into Indian financials as credit cycle picks up
RE
12/05
State Bank of India Raises 100 Billion Indian Rupees Via Maiden Infrastructure Bond Iss..
MT
12/04
Indian shares set to rise on China opening hopes
RE
12/01
India's largest-ever bond issue by a bank unlikely to hit yields - traders
RE
11/30
Metal, Power and Auto Stocks Bring Indian Equities to Seventh Consecutive Day of Gains
MT
11/29
India annual GDP growth to slow in Sept quarter as COVID effect fades
RE
11/29
India cenbank to start pilot of retail digital rupee on Dec. 1
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STATE BK OF INDIA
11/08
Nomura Adjusts State Bank of India's Price Target to 690 Indian Rupees From 615 Rupees,..
MT
11/07
Jefferies Adjusts State Bank of India's Price Target to 760 Indian Rupees From 700 Rupe..
MT
10/14
CARE Withdraws Rating on State Bank of India's Bonds
MT
More recommendations
Financials
INR
USD
Sales 2023
1 757 B
21 351 M
21 351 M
Net income 2023
461 B
5 597 M
5 597 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
11,9x
Yield 2023
1,54%
Capitalization
5 459 B
66 315 M
66 315 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
3,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024
2,66x
Nbr of Employees
244 250
Free-Float
42,0%
More Financials
Chart STATE BK OF INDIA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE BK OF INDIA
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
611,65
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dinesh Kumar Khara
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Saloni Narayan
Deputy Managing Director-Finance
Prabodh Parikh
Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Sham K.
Secretary & Compliance Officer
Bhaskaran Nayar Venugopal
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
STATE BK OF INDIA
32.84%
66 315
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-16.96%
389 764
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-27.08%
260 248
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-12.73%
209 262
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-11.53%
162 251
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-12.78%
153 226
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave