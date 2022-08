Lalla, who has worked at the country's top lender State Bank of India for over 37 years, was previously heading the bank's wealth management business, SBICAP said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear what Yadav's next role would be.

SBICAP Securities offers financial and advisory services to investors.

(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)