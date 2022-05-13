Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  STATE BK OF INDIA
  News
  Summary
    SBIN   INE062A01012

STATE BK OF INDIA

(SBIN)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/13 04:54:48 am EDT
459.65 INR   -0.65%
05:03aIndia's top lender SBI sees 41% profit rise on lower loan loss provision
RE
02:11aIndian shares track broader Asian stocks higher; Reliance jumps
RE
02:04aIndian shares track broader Asian stocks higher; Reliance jumps
RE
India's top lender SBI sees 41% profit rise on lower loan loss provision

05/13/2022 | 05:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man checks his mobile phones in front of State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata

MUMBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - India's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) said on Friday its fourth-quarter profit rose 41% to a record 91.14 billion rupees ($1.18 billion) as it set aside less money to account for sour loans.

Investors cheered the lower bad loan provisioning by state-run SBI, widely seen by investors as a bellwether for the broader lending industry. Shares rose as much as 3.1% to 477 rupees after SBI reported results.

Most Indian lenders have reported healthy growth for the March quarter on back of an uptick in loan growth and improving asset quality, which has helped to keep provisions low.

SBI set aside 32.62 billion rupees as a provision for loan losses, over two-third lower than 99.14 billion rupees in the same period last year, the bank said in a filing to exchanges on Friday.

The bank saw its income from interest on loans grow 8.6% to 707.33 billion rupees during the quarter. Overall lending grew 11% during the quarter, driven by a strong 15.1% growth in retail loans.

($1 = 77.2920 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nupur Anand Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan Editing by Mark Potter and David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -6.61% 41 End-of-day quote.-20.16%
STATE BK OF INDIA -1.01% 459.65 Delayed Quote.0.48%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 626 B 21 022 M 21 022 M
Net income 2022 350 B 4 525 M 4 525 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 1,34%
Capitalization 4 129 B 53 387 M 53 387 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 245 652
Free-Float 42,1%
STATE BK OF INDIA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE BK OF INDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Swaminathan Janakiraman Chief Digital Officer
Alok Kumar Choudhary Deputy Managing Director-Finance
Dinesh Kumar Khara Chairman
Anup Kumar Mahapatra Chief Information Officer & Deputy MD
Prabodh Parikh Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STATE BK OF INDIA0.48%53 387
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.39%346 689
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.17%282 555
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.59%234 195
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.19%173 504
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.86%158 475