India's top lender SBI sees 41% profit rise on lower loan loss provision

MUMBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - India's biggest lender State Bank
of India (SBI) said on Friday its fourth-quarter profit
rose 41% to a record 91.14 billion rupees ($1.18 billion) as it
set aside less money to account for sour loans.
Investors cheered the lower bad loan provisioning by
state-run SBI, widely seen by investors as a bellwether for the
broader lending industry. Shares rose as much as 3.1% to 477
rupees after SBI reported results.
Most Indian lenders have reported healthy growth for the
March quarter on back of an uptick in loan growth and improving
asset quality, which has helped to keep provisions low.
SBI set aside 32.62 billion rupees as a provision for loan
losses, over two-third lower than 99.14 billion rupees in the
same period last year, the bank said in a filing to exchanges on
Friday.
The bank saw its income from interest on loans grow 8.6% to
707.33 billion rupees during the quarter. Overall lending grew
11% during the quarter, driven by a strong 15.1% growth in
retail loans.
($1 = 77.2920 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nupur Anand
Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan
Editing by Mark Potter and David Evans)