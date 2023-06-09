Advanced search
India
India
NSE India Stock Exchange
STATE BK OF INDIA
Summary
SBIN
INE062A01012
STATE BK OF INDIA
(SBIN)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange -
04:33:12 2023-06-09 am EDT
578.60
INR
-1.68%
04:26a
India's top lender SBI to raise up to $6 billion via debt in FY24
RE
06/07
India's Yes Bank aims to expand margins by 100 bps in next 3 years - MD
RE
06/07
Understanding The Liability Of Personal Guarantors Under The Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code, 2016
AQ
BENGALURU (Reuters) - State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, said on Friday it plans to raise 500 billion rupees ($6.06 billion) in financial year 2024 by issuing debt instruments.
($1 = 82.4552 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)
© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
-1.48%
73.15
-15.92%
STATE BK OF INDIA
-1.65%
578.6
-4.11%
TOPIX INDEX
1.50%
2224.32
15.85%
Financials
INR
USD
Sales 2024
2 070 B
25 086 M
25 086 M
Net income 2024
569 B
6 901 M
6 901 M
Net Debt 2024
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2024
9,26x
Yield 2024
2,11%
Capitalization
5 252 B
63 648 M
63 648 M
Capi. / Sales 2024
2,54x
Capi. / Sales 2025
2,29x
Nbr of Employees
235 858
Free-Float
42,0%
More Financials
Managers and Directors
Dinesh Kumar Khara
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Saloni Narayan
Deputy Managing Director-Finance
Prabodh Parikh
Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Aruna Nitin Dak
Secretary & Compliance Officer
Bhaskaran Nayar Venugopal
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
STATE BK OF INDIA
-4.11%
63 648
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
4.91%
411 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
6.97%
237 136
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-11.75%
234 931
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
4.70%
165 830
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
1.89%
157 856
More Results
