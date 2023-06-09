Advanced search
    SBIN   INE062A01012

STATE BK OF INDIA

(SBIN)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:33:12 2023-06-09 am EDT
578.60 INR   -1.68%
India's top lender SBI to raise up to $6 billion via debt in FY24

06/09/2023 | 04:26am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, said on Friday it plans to raise 500 billion rupees ($6.06 billion) in financial year 2024 by issuing debt instruments.

($1 = 82.4552 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -1.48% 73.15 Delayed Quote.-15.92%
STATE BK OF INDIA -1.65% 578.6 Delayed Quote.-4.11%
TOPIX INDEX 1.50% 2224.32 Delayed Quote.15.85%
Financials
Sales 2024 2 070 B 25 086 M 25 086 M
Net income 2024 569 B 6 901 M 6 901 M
Net Debt 2024 - - -
P/E ratio 2024 9,26x
Yield 2024 2,11%
Capitalization 5 252 B 63 648 M 63 648 M
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,54x
Capi. / Sales 2025 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 235 858
Free-Float 42,0%
Managers and Directors
Dinesh Kumar Khara Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Saloni Narayan Deputy Managing Director-Finance
Prabodh Parikh Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Aruna Nitin Dak Secretary & Compliance Officer
Bhaskaran Nayar Venugopal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STATE BK OF INDIA-4.11%63 648
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.91%411 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.97%237 136
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.75%234 931
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.70%165 830
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.89%157 856
