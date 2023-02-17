Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. STATE BK OF INDIA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBIN   INE062A01012

STATE BK OF INDIA

(SBIN)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:55:39 2023-02-17 am EST
535.20 INR   -0.91%
12:56aIndia's Kotak Mahindra Bank sees steady home loan demand on robust market
RE
12:30aIndia setting up $4 billion fund to backstop corporate debt market
RE
02/14India's PC Jeweller reports narrower loss on festive demand
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India setting up $4 billion fund to backstop corporate debt market

02/17/2023 | 12:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A private money trader counts Indian Rupee currency notes at a shop in Mumbai

(Reuters) - India is setting up a fund worth 330 billion rupees ($4 billion) to provide liquidity to its corporate debt market during bouts of stress, to help stem panic selling and ease redemption pressures, an SBI Mutual Fund executive told Reuters.

The government will provide 90% of the money for the fund, and other asset managers would contribute the rest, deputy managing director D.P. Singh said.

SBI Mutual Fund, a unit of India's largest state-owned lender, State Bank of India, has been tasked with administrating the backstop fund, which was first proposed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in 2020 after high-profile defaults rocked the domestic debt market.

"We have seen in the past that whenever there is a credit event, there is a run on the funds for redemption which in turn creates pressure on liquidity," said Singh in an emailed response to questions from Reuters.

"This fund is being created to avoid such a situation in the future and meet the redemption pressure in any such event."

During times of stress, the backstop fund could step into the market to buy relatively illiquid investment grade bonds.

The need for a buyer and seller of last resort for corporate bonds was highlighted by Franklin Templeton India's move to stop redemptions from six debt funds in April 2020 as investors withdrew money and the fund house was unable to sell debt investments in the market.

"This backstop facility fund comes out of Indian market peculiarity that the bonds are investment grade and still illiquid," said Anubhav Shrivastava, partner, Infinity Alternatives, an alternate investment fund (AIF).

"The market for secondary corporate bonds is thin which is why we need the buyer and seller of last resort, the backstop fund will do this."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced last year that the government had taken up SEBI's proposal for the fund, without giving details.

The fund will be operational within three months, a person familiar with the plans told Reuters on condition of anonymity as they were not allowed to speak to the media.

The fund is small relative to 39 trillion rupees ($471 billion) Indian corporate bond market, but its size could be increased later, the source said.

($1 = 82.7420 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Jayshree P Upadhyay; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Jayshree P Upadhyay


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -2.12% 76.05 Delayed Quote.-12.01%
STATE BK OF INDIA -0.89% 535.25 Delayed Quote.-11.99%
All news about STATE BK OF INDIA
12:56aIndia's Kotak Mahindra Bank sees steady home loan demand on robust market
RE
12:30aIndia setting up $4 billion fund to backstop corporate debt market
RE
02/14India's PC Jeweller reports narrower loss on festive demand
RE
02/14Air India strives to revive its fortunes with Tata money
RE
02/14Vodafone Idea in Talks to Refinance Loans Worth Up to INR40 Billion
MT
02/10Adani group firms pledge shares for lenders of flagship company - SBICAP Trustee
RE
02/10Adani Group Companies Pledge Shares For Lenders Of Flagship Company  SBICAP Trustee
RE
02/08India's Modi lashes opposition as Adani allegations persist
RE
02/08India banks' loan exposure to Adani Group against shares not significant - RBI DG Jain
RE
02/07Nomura Adjusts State Bank of India's Price Target to INR760 From INR690, Keeps at Buy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STATE BK OF INDIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 792 B 21 649 M 21 649 M
Net income 2023 489 B 5 911 M 5 911 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,85x
Yield 2023 1,79%
Capitalization 4 820 B 58 242 M 58 242 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,69x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 244 250
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart STATE BK OF INDIA
Duration : Period :
STATE BK OF INDIA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE BK OF INDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 540,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dinesh Kumar Khara Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Saloni Narayan Deputy Managing Director-Finance
Prabodh Parikh Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Sham K. Secretary & Compliance Officer
Bhaskaran Nayar Venugopal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STATE BK OF INDIA-11.99%58 242
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.79%421 795
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.37%284 365
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.00%212 839
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.46%183 908
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.02%159 115