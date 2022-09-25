Indian shares seen opening lower on global growth fears

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were down 0.9% as of 0205 GMT, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1%.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.72% at 17,327.35 on Friday, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1.73% to 58,098.92.

The sterling slumped to a record low on Monday as investors piled in to dollars and out of almost everything else, spooked by the prospect of high interest rates and poor growth ahead. [MKTS/GLOB]

Last week, the United States and half a dozen other countries raised rates. India's central bank will deliver its monetary policy decision later in the week.

Foreign institutional investors sold net 29 billion rupees worth Indian equities on Friday as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch:

** India's state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp said it had signed a preliminary agreement with Brazil's national oil company Petrobras to help it diversify its crude oil sourcing.

** Oil India Ltd is expecting a "healthy profit" for the quarter ending Sept. 30, despite a levy of windfall tax on crude sales, Harish Madhav, head of finance at India's state-run oil producer, said on Saturday.

** India's Yes Bank Ltd said on Friday the Reserve Bank of India would allow it to exit a reconstruction scheme put in place more than two years ago only after the share lock-in period ends.

** Blackstone Inc will sell a stake worth up to $400 million in Embassy Office Parks REIT, India's biggest real estate investment trust, via Indian stock exchange block deals.

** Britannia Industries said on Friday it has appointed Rajneet Kohli as its chief executive officer, effective Sept. 26.

** Swelect Energy Systems will acquire equity shares from Swelect RE Power by investing 64.4 million rupees.

** Infibeam Avenues will transfer three international wholly owned units to unit Vavian International.

** Laxmi Organic said its Mahad industrial area plants started operations after maintenance shutdown.

** India's Goa Carbon will consider raising funds via issue of equity shares on rights basis.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)