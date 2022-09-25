Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. STATE BK OF INDIA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBIN   INE062A01012

STATE BK OF INDIA

(SBIN)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:46 2022-09-26 am EDT
534.45 INR   -2.93%
09/25INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall over 1% on global growth fears
RE
09/25Indian shares seen opening lower on global growth fears
RE
09/23INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall nearly 2% on fears of foreign funds outflow
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian shares seen opening lower on global growth fears

09/25/2022 | 10:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man stands in front of a screen displaying news of markets updates inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares are expected to fall at the open on Monday, in line with Asian peers, amid renewed worries over economic growth on the back of high-interest rate environment.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were down 0.9% as of 0205 GMT, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1%.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.72% at 17,327.35 on Friday, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1.73% to 58,098.92.

The sterling slumped to a record low on Monday as investors piled in to dollars and out of almost everything else, spooked by the prospect of high interest rates and poor growth ahead. [MKTS/GLOB]

Last week, the United States and half a dozen other countries raised rates. India's central bank will deliver its monetary policy decision later in the week.

Foreign institutional investors sold net 29 billion rupees worth Indian equities on Friday as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch:

** India's state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp said it had signed a preliminary agreement with Brazil's national oil company Petrobras to help it diversify its crude oil sourcing.

** Oil India Ltd is expecting a "healthy profit" for the quarter ending Sept. 30, despite a levy of windfall tax on crude sales, Harish Madhav, head of finance at India's state-run oil producer, said on Saturday.

** India's Yes Bank Ltd said on Friday the Reserve Bank of India would allow it to exit a reconstruction scheme put in place more than two years ago only after the share lock-in period ends.

** Blackstone Inc will sell a stake worth up to $400 million in Embassy Office Parks REIT, India's biggest real estate investment trust, via Indian stock exchange block deals.

** Britannia Industries said on Friday it has appointed Rajneet Kohli as its chief executive officer, effective Sept. 26.

** Swelect Energy Systems will acquire equity shares from Swelect RE Power by investing 64.4 million rupees.

** Infibeam Avenues will transfer three international wholly owned units to unit Vavian International.

** Laxmi Organic said its Mahad industrial area plants started operations after maintenance shutdown.

** India's Goa Carbon will consider raising funds via issue of equity shares on rights basis.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -2.44% 49.9 End-of-day quote.-2.82%
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 0.27% 312 Delayed Quote.-19.07%
BLACKSTONE INC. -2.22% 83.5 Delayed Quote.-35.47%
BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES LIMITED -0.76% 3796.7 End-of-day quote.5.29%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -1.84% 1.62185 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -1.92% 1.43728 Delayed Quote.-13.75%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -1.91% 151.905 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) -1.91% 1.84444 Delayed Quote.-4.50%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) -2.04% 1.03859 Delayed Quote.-13.78%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -2.26% 1.05461 Delayed Quote.-19.80%
EMBASSY OFFICE PARKS REIT 0.13% 354.52 End-of-day quote.4.38%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 1.76% 0.91305 Delayed Quote.6.25%
INFIBEAM AVENUES LIMITED -1.35% 14.65 End-of-day quote.-26.84%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.56% 85.56 Delayed Quote.15.96%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.21% 5420.92 Real-time Quote.-12.59%
NIFTY 50 -1.68% 17027.3 Delayed Quote.-0.15%
OIL INDIA LIMITED -4.16% 177.15 Delayed Quote.-7.04%
PETROBRAS -6.26% 29.94 Delayed Quote.5.24%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.61% 428.9706 Real-time Quote.4.69%
SENSEX BSE30 -1.73% 58098.92 Real-time Quote.-0.27%
STATE BK OF INDIA -2.64% 534.45 Delayed Quote.19.58%
WTI -1.56% 78.284 Delayed Quote.5.25%
YES BANK LIMITED -3.28% 16.2 End-of-day quote.18.25%
All news about STATE BK OF INDIA
09/25INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall over 1% on global growth fears
RE
09/25Indian shares seen opening lower on global growth fears
RE
09/23INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall nearly 2% on fears of foreign funds outflow
RE
09/23Tightening liquidity may force Indian banks to compete harder for deposits
RE
09/23INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall 1% as banks, financials weigh
RE
09/22INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as banks, financials drag
RE
09/22Indian shares tipped to open lower on subdued global sentiment
RE
09/22Indian banks may raise more funds to meet credit needs, lock rates
RE
09/22State Bank of India Raises $502 Million Via Issue of Debentures
MT
09/22INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as Fed flags more rate hikes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STATE BK OF INDIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 721 B 21 220 M 21 220 M
Net income 2023 412 B 5 079 M 5 079 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 1,64%
Capitalization 4 914 B 60 573 M 60 573 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,85x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 244 250
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart STATE BK OF INDIA
Duration : Period :
STATE BK OF INDIA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE BK OF INDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 550,60
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dinesh Kumar Khara Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Saloni Narayan Deputy Managing Director-Finance
Prabodh Parikh Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Sham K. Secretary & Compliance Officer
Bhaskaran Nayar Venugopal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STATE BK OF INDIA19.58%60 573
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.08%321 017
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.68%254 958
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-13.18%208 669
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.78%153 277
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.52%150 592