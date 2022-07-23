Pakistan's financing needs fully met for this year, says c.bank chief

* Says 'unwarranted' market concerns will dissipate in weeks
* 'Pakistan responded to external pressures faster than Sri
Lanka'
* Terms IMF programme an 'important anchor' for Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, July 23 (Reuters) - Pakistan's $33.5 billion
external financing needs are fully met for financial year
2022/23, the central bank chief said on Saturday, adding that
"unwarranted" market concerns about its financial position will
dissipate in weeks.
Fears have risen about Pakistan's stuttering economy as its
currency fell nearly 8% against the U.S. dollar in the last
trading week, while the country's forex reserves stand below $10
billion with inflation at the highest in more than a decade.
"Our external financing needs over the next 12 months are
fully met, underpinned by our on-going IMF programme," the
acting governor of Pakistan's State Bank, Murtaza Syed, told
Reuters in an emailed reply to questions.
Pakistan last week reached a staff level agreement with the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the disbursement of $1.17
billion in critical funding under resumed payments of a bailout
package.
"The recently secured staff-level agreement on the next IMF
review is a very important anchor that clearly separates
Pakistan from vulnerable countries, most of whom do not have any
IMF backing," he said.
However, the lender's board needs to approve the agreement
before the disbursement, which is expected in August, before
which there remain prior policy actions to be fulfilled,
according to sources familiar with the matter.
But some question Pakistan's ability to meet external
financing needs, including debt obligations, despite the IMF
funding.
Syed played down those concerns saying Pakistan's public
debt profile, one of the "main flashpoints" for markets these
days, is a lot better than in vulnerable countries with high
public debt.
The country's public debt-to-GDP ratio is 71%.
"Pakistan’s external debt is low, of relatively long
maturity, and on easier terms since it is heavily skewed toward
concessional multilateral and official bilateral financing
rather than expensive commercial borrowing," he said.
In a recent presentation to international investors reviewed
by Reuters, Syed said $33.5 billion in gross external financing
needs would be met "comfortably" with $35.9 billion in available
financing.
Most of the financing was shown from multilaterals, oil
payment facilities, and rollovers of bilateral financing, and
the heaviest financing needs were in Q2 of FY2022-23.
The presentation also compared the situation in Pakistan to
Sri Lanka, which recently defaulted, and said: "Pakistan
tightened monetary policy and allowed the exchange rate to
depreciate as soon as external pressures began."
It added that Sri Lanka’s fiscal position had been much
worse than Pakistan’s, with primary deficits three to four times
larger since the pandemic.
Syed said Pakistan is being unfairly grouped with more
vulnerable countries amid panic in global markets due to a
commodity supercycle, tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and
geopolitical tensions.
"Markets are responding to these shocks in an unfairly
broad-brush way, without paying enough attention to Pakistan’s
relative strengths," he said.
"We expect this reality to dawn in the coming weeks and the
unwarranted fears around Pakistan to dissipate."
(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Angus MacSwan,
Editing by Louise Heavens)