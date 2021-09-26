Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. STATE BK OF INDIA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBIN   INE062A01012

STATE BK OF INDIA

(SBIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

STATE BK OF INDIA : India needs more big banks the size of largest lender SBI - Finance Minister

09/26/2021 | 04:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India needs at least four or five banks of a size matching its biggest lender, the State Bank of India, to meet the growing needs of its economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday.

The rationale for merging banks even before the pandemic was to scale up to meet the new, changing and growing requirements of the economy, Sitharaman told an annual meeting of the Indian Banks' Association.

"The economy is shifting to a different plane altogether," Sitharaman said. "Even before the pandemic the driving force for amalgamation (of banks) was that India needs a lot more banks, but a lot more big banks."

She added, "Now all the more reason we would need four or five more SBIs in the country."

She did not give details. But the government has been consolidating state-run banks to combat the pandemic slowdown and create bigger and stronger banks while it also looks to sell its stakes in, and privatise, at least two state-run banks.

Last month, State Bank of India reported record first-quarter profit and bet on economic activity picking up to contain a spike in bad loans, sending shares of the state-run bank to an all-time high.

Sitharaman commended banks that merged for having done so successfully during the pandemic without inconveniencing customers, but said banks' internal systems must be able to communicate with each other even on a regular basis.

"You cannot any more be in a digital silos," she added. "All of your systems should be speaking to one another."

Banks are less burdened today as cleaner books will cut the government's burden in recapitalising them, she added.

Domestic banks have struggled to limit bad loans, especially in their retail portfolios, as the pandemic and resultant lockdowns hit economic activity and limited borrowers' ability to repay.

The recently formed National Asset Reconstruction Co and the Debt Restructuring Co will together be able to cull non-performing assets (NPAs) from the banking system, restructuring and selling them, Sitharaman added.

"This is not a bad bank. Because it is bank-driven and because it is driven with a sense of having to clear up quickly, you have given yourself this framework which is going to help in speedily disposing of them (NPAs) with responsibility," she said.

"It is a formulation which you gave yourselves and therefore which I think will work and will work speedily."

(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By Swati Bhat and Aftab Ahmed


© Reuters 2021
All news about STATE BK OF INDIA
04:47aSTATE BK OF INDIA : India needs more big banks the size of largest lender SBI - Finance Mi..
RE
09/24Indian Indices Close the Week in Green; Asian Paints Jumps 4%
MT
09/23JSW STEEL : Files for Singapore Listing of Bonds Worth $1 Billion
MT
09/21BLS International Selected as National Business Correspondent for State Bank of India
MT
09/16Indian Indices Settle Higher on Thursday; Vodafone Idea Soars 27%
MT
09/15India announces measures to shore up telecoms sector; respite for Vodafone Idea
RE
09/01STATE BK OF INDIA : Bank Of India Raises $548 Million Through Issue of AT1 Bonds
MT
08/30MARKET CHATTER : State Bank Of India Plans to Raise Over $545 Million Through Additional T..
MT
08/30AXIS BANK : Indian shares end at record highs on Airtel, banks boost
RE
08/30Indian shares end at record highs on Airtel, banks boost
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STATE BK OF INDIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 665 B 22 559 M 22 559 M
Net income 2022 324 B 4 394 M 4 394 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 3 934 B 53 292 M 53 291 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 245 652
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart STATE BK OF INDIA
Duration : Period :
STATE BK OF INDIA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE BK OF INDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 440,75 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Swaminathan Janakiraman Director & MD-Risk, Compliance & SARG
Alok Kumar Choudhary Deputy Managing Director-Finance
Dinesh Kumar Khara Chairman
Anup Kumar Mahapatra Chief Information Officer & Deputy MD
Prabodh Parikh Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STATE BK OF INDIA60.30%53 292
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.84%487 189
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.03%354 604
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.70%240 190
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.78%196 779
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.10.97%189 948