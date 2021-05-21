Log in
    SBIN   INE062A01012

STATE BK OF INDIA

(SBIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

STATE BK OF INDIA : India's largest bank SBI posts record profit, announces dividend

05/21/2021 | 04:31am EDT
BENGALURU, May 21 (Reuters) - State Bank of India, the country's largest lender by assets, on Friday posted a record quarterly profit, helped by lower provisions for bad loans, and announced its first dividend in four years.

Net profit rose 80% to 64.51 billion rupees ($883.09 million) for the three months ended March 31, from 35.81 billion rupees a year earlier, SBI said in a regulatory filing https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/de6d767f-44e1-42a7-a401-89db641f43bf.pdf. Analysts had expected a profit of 61.47 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

SBI announced a dividend of 4 rupees per share, its first payout since May 2017, when it had rewarded shareholders with 2.6 rupees per share.

The lender reportedly received a windfall of nearly 40 billion rupees as part of dues owed by bankrupt steelmaker Bhushan Power and Steel.

Provisions for bad loans slid 16.6% to 99.14 billion rupees.

Most Indian banks have reported strong numbers for the final quarter of the last financial year on a lower base and as retail lending picked up before the second coronavirus wave. Collections and credit growth have since been hit and lenders are now on a "wait-and-watch" mode.

SBI shares, which had risen about 40% this year by last close, pared some gains after the results, and were last up 0.8% as of 0823 GMT. ($1 = 73.0500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
