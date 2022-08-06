Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. STATE BK OF INDIA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBIN   INE062A01012

STATE BK OF INDIA

(SBIN)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-05 am EDT
531.05 INR   -0.41%
04:24aSTATE BANK OF INDIA : Press Release
PU
04:11aIndia's largest lender SBI reports lower profits compared to last year
RE
08/04State Bank Of India Completes Sale of Stake in HDFC Venture Capital
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

State Bank of India : Press Release

08/06/2022 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Q1FY23 RESULTS

Highlights

Balance Sheet

  • Bank's Balance Sheet size crosses Rs. 50 lakh crores.
  • Credit growth at 14.93% YoY. Domestic Advances grew at 13.66% YoY and Foreign Offices' Advances grew by 22.39% YoY.
  • Domestic Advances growth driven by Retail Personal Advances (18.58% YoY), out of which Home Loan grew by 13.77% YoY.
  • Corporate Loan book grew by 10.57%; SME and Agri loans have also registered YoY growth of 10.01% and 9.82% respectively.
  • Whole Bank Deposits grew at 8.73% YoY, out of which CASA Deposit grew by 6.54% YoY. CASA ratio stands at 45.33% as on 30th June 22.

Profitability

  • Operating Profit for Q1FY23 at Rs. 12,753 crores as against Rs. 18,975 crores in Q1FY22, impacted by MTM Losses on investment book.
  • Net Profit for Q1FY23 at Rs. 6,068 crores as against Rs. 6,504 crores in Q1FY22.
  • The MTM hit also had an adverse impact on bank's ROA and ROE, which stand at 0.48% and 10.09% respectively.
  • Excluding Trading Income and MTM, Core Operating Profit increased by 14.39% YoY, from Rs. 16,873 crores in Q1FY22 to Rs. 19,302 crores in Q1FY23.
  • Net Interest Income (NII) for Q1FY23 increased by 12.87% YoY.
  • Domestic NIM for Q1FY23 increased by 8 bps YoY to 3.23%.

Asset Quality

  • Gross NPA ratio down by 141 bps YoY at 3.91%, while Net NPA ratio down by 77 bps YoY at 1.00%.
  • Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved by 719 bps YoY at 75.05%. PCR (Incl. AUCA) stands at 90.14%.
  • Slippage Ratio for Q1FY23 stands at 1.38%; improved by 109 bps YoY.
  • Credit Cost for Q1FY23 stands at 0.61%; improved by 18 bps YoY.

Capital Adequacy

  • Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as at the end of Q1FY23 stands at 13.43%.

Alternate Channels

  • 65% of SB accounts and 38% of retail asset accounts acquired digitally through YONO.
  • Share of Alternate Channels in total transactions increased from 95.1% in Q1FY22 to 96.6% in Q1FY23.

Key Summary of Q1FY23 Results

Rs in Crores

Q1FY22

Q4FY22

Q1FY23

YoY %

QoQ %

Profit & Loss

Interest Income

65,564

70,733

72,676

10.85

2.75

Interest Expenses

37,926

39,535

41,480

9.37

4.92

Net Interest Income

27,638

31,198

31,196

12.87

-0.01

NIM, % (Domestic)

3.15

3.40

3.23

8 bps

-17 bps

Operating Profit

18,975

19,717

12,753

-32.79

-35.32

Loan loss provisions

5,030

3,262

4,268

-15.14

30.86

Profit after tax

6,504

9,114

6,068

-6.70

-33.42

Rs in Crores

Jun 21

Mar 22

Jun 22

YoY %

QoQ %

Balance Sheet

Gross advances

25,23,793

28,18,671

29,00,636

14.93

2.91

Domestic Corporate

7,90,494

8,70,712

8,74,014

10.57

0.38

Domestic Retail Personal

8,72,104

10,02,303

10,34,111

18.58

3.17

Of which: Home loans

5,05,473

5,61,651

5,75,075

13.77

2.39

Deposits

37,20,987

40,51,534

40,45,696

8.73

-0.14

Domestic CASA

16,59,234

17,75,084

17,67,666

6.54

-0.42

Domestic Term Deposits

19,50,107

21,45,117

21,32,185

9.34

-0.60

CASA Ratio (%)

45.97

45.28

45.33

-64 bps

5 bps

GNPA

1,34,259

1,12,023

1,13,272

-15.63

1.11

NNPA

43,153

27,966

28,258

-34.52

1.04

Ratios, %

Q1FY22

Q4FY22

Q1FY23

YoY, bps

QoQ, bps

Asset Quality

GNPA

5.32

3.97

3.91

-141

-6

NNPA

1.77

1.02

1.00

-77

-2

PCR (Incl AUCA)

85.93

90.20

90.14

421

-6

PCR

67.86

75.04

75.05

719

1

Slippage Ratio

2.47

0.43

1.38

-109

95

Credit Cost

0.79

0.49

0.61

-18

12

Capital Ratios

CET-1 ratio

9.91

9.94

9.72

-19

-22

Tier-1 ratio

11.32

11.42

11.15

-17

-27

CAR

13.66

13.83

13.43

-23

-40

= = = = = = = = = = = = = =

Disclaimer

SBI - State Bank of India published this content on 06 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2022 08:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STATE BK OF INDIA
04:24aSTATE BANK OF INDIA : Press Release
PU
04:11aIndia's largest lender SBI reports lower profits compared to last year
RE
08/04State Bank Of India Completes Sale of Stake in HDFC Venture Capital
MT
08/04Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited completed acquisition of remaining 19.5..
CI
08/03State Bank Of India Forms New Subsidiary For Operations Support Services
MT
08/03State Bank of India Incorporates Subsidiary Named State Bank Operations Support Service..
CI
08/02Germany's LNG import project plans
RE
08/02Indian shares fall as metal stocks, broader Asia decline
RE
08/01Indian lender Yes Bank's capital raise welcome, but challenges remain - analysts
RE
07/29Indian Indices Close in Green for Third Straight Day; SBI Life Insurance Soars 9%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STATE BK OF INDIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 802 B 22 699 M 22 699 M
Net income 2023 423 B 5 329 M 5 329 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 1,70%
Capitalization 4 739 B 59 696 M 59 696 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,63x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 244 250
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart STATE BK OF INDIA
Duration : Period :
STATE BK OF INDIA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE BK OF INDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 531,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dinesh Kumar Khara Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Saloni Narayan Deputy Managing Director-Finance
Prabodh Parikh Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Sham K. Secretary & Compliance Officer
Bhaskaran Nayar Venugopal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STATE BK OF INDIA15.33%59 696
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.04%339 475
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.93%272 877
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.82%220 374
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.80%165 984
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.44%157 567