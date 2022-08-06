State Bank of India : Press Release

Press Release

Q1FY23 RESULTS

Highlights

Balance Sheet

Profitability

Operating Profit for Q1FY23 at Rs. 12,753 crores as against Rs. 18,975 crores in Q1FY22, impacted by MTM Losses on investment book.

Net Profit for Q1FY23 at Rs. 6,068 crores as against Rs. 6,504 crores in Q1FY22.

The MTM hit also had an adverse impact on bank's ROA and ROE, which stand at 0.48% and 10.09% respectively.

Excluding Trading Income and MTM, Core Operating Profit increased by 14.39% YoY, from Rs. 16,873 crores in Q1FY22 to Rs. 19,302 crores in Q1FY23.

Net Interest Income (NII) for Q1FY23 increased by 12.87% YoY.