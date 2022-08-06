State Bank of India : Press Release
Press Release
Q1FY23 RESULTS
Highlights
Balance Sheet
Bank's Balance Sheet size crosses Rs. 50 lakh crores.
Credit growth at 14.93% YoY. Domestic Advances grew at 13.66% YoY and Foreign Offices' Advances grew by 22.39% YoY.
Domestic Advances growth driven by Retail Personal Advances (18.58% YoY), out of which Home Loan grew by 13.77% YoY.
Corporate Loan book grew by 10.57%; SME and Agri loans have also registered YoY growth of 10.01% and 9.82% respectively.
Whole Bank Deposits grew at 8.73% YoY, out of which CASA Deposit grew by 6.54% YoY. CASA ratio stands at 45.33% as on 30 th June 22.
Profitability
Operating Profit for Q1FY23 at Rs. 12,753 crores as against Rs. 18,975 crores in Q1FY22, impacted by MTM Losses on investment book.
Net Profit for Q1FY23 at Rs. 6,068 crores as against Rs. 6,504 crores in Q1FY22.
The MTM hit also had an adverse impact on bank's ROA and ROE, which stand at 0.48% and 10.09% respectively.
Excluding Trading Income and MTM, Core Operating Profit increased by 14.39% YoY, from Rs. 16,873 crores in Q1FY22 to Rs. 19,302 crores in Q1FY23.
Net Interest Income (NII) for Q1FY23 increased by 12.87% YoY.
Domestic NIM for Q1FY23 increased by 8 bps YoY to 3.23%.
Asset Quality
Gross NPA ratio down by 141 bps YoY at 3.91%, while Net NPA ratio down by 77 bps YoY at 1.00%.
Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved by 719 bps YoY at 75.05%. PCR (Incl. AUCA) stands at 90.14%.
Slippage Ratio for Q1FY23 stands at 1.38%; improved by 109 bps YoY.
Credit Cost for Q1FY23 stands at 0.61%; improved by 18 bps YoY.
Capital Adequacy
Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as at the end of Q1FY23 stands at 13.43%.
Alternate Channels
65% of SB accounts and 38% of retail asset accounts acquired digitally through YONO.
Share of Alternate Channels in total transactions increased from 95.1% in Q1FY22 to 96.6% in Q1FY23.
Key Summary of Q1FY23 Results
Rs in Crores
Q1FY22
Q4FY22
Q1FY23
YoY %
QoQ %
Profit & Loss
Interest Income
65,564
70,733
72,676
10.85
2.75
Interest Expenses
37,926
39,535
41,480
9.37
4.92
Net Interest Income
27,638
31,198
31,196
12.87
-0.01
NIM, % (Domestic)
3.15
3.40
3.23
8 bps
-17 bps
Operating Profit
18,975
19,717
12,753
-32.79
-35.32
Loan loss provisions
5,030
3,262
4,268
-15.14
30.86
Profit after tax
6,504
9,114
6,068
-6.70
-33.42
Rs in Crores
Jun 21
Mar 22
Jun 22
YoY %
QoQ %
Balance Sheet
Gross advances
25,23,793
28,18,671
29,00,636
14.93
2.91
Domestic Corporate
7,90,494
8,70,712
8,74,014
10.57
0.38
Domestic Retail Personal
8,72,104
10,02,303
10,34,111
18.58
3.17
Of which: Home loans
5,05,473
5,61,651
5,75,075
13.77
2.39
Deposits
37,20,987
40,51,534
40,45,696
8.73
-0.14
Domestic CASA
16,59,234
17,75,084
17,67,666
6.54
-0.42
Domestic Term Deposits
19,50,107
21,45,117
21,32,185
9.34
-0.60
CASA Ratio (%)
45.97
45.28
45.33
-64 bps
5 bps
GNPA
1,34,259
1,12,023
1,13,272
-15.63
1.11
NNPA
43,153
27,966
28,258
-34.52
1.04
Ratios, %
Q1FY22
Q4FY22
Q1FY23
YoY, bps
QoQ, bps
Asset Quality
GNPA
5.32
3.97
3.91
-141
-6
NNPA
1.77
1.02
1.00
-77
-2
PCR (Incl AUCA)
85.93
90.20
90.14
421
-6
PCR
67.86
75.04
75.05
719
1
Slippage Ratio
2.47
0.43
1.38
-109
95
Credit Cost
0.79
0.49
0.61
-18
12
Capital Ratios
CET-1 ratio
9.91
9.94
9.72
-19
-22
Tier-1 ratio
11.32
11.42
11.15
-17
-27
CAR
13.66
13.83
13.43
-23
-40
Disclaimer
SBI - State Bank of India published this content on 06 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2022 08:23:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
