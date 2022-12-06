Advanced search
    SBIN   INE062A01012

STATE BK OF INDIA

(SBIN)
06:25 2022-12-06 am EST
608.95 INR   -1.35%
State Bank Of India : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
02:43aForeign equity funds pile into Indian financials as credit cycle picks up
RE
12/05State Bank of India Raises 100 Billion Indian Rupees Via Maiden Infrastructure Bond Issue
MT
State Bank of India : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

12/06/2022 | 01:02pm EST
The Listing Department,

The Listing Department,

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Phiroje Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

25th Floor, Dalal Street,

Plot No.: C / 1, 'G' Block,

Mumbai - 400001.

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400051.

BSE SCRIP Code: 500112

NSE SCRIP Code: SBIN

CC/S&B/SK/2022/620

06.12.2022

Madam / Dear Sir,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015: Investor / Analyst Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we advise that the representatives of State Bank of India had the following investor interaction on 06th December, 2022:

1) One on One meeting with GAM International

Only information available in public domain was given to the investor.

Please take the above information on record and arrange for dissemination.

Yours faithfully,

SHAM KANATHILA

Digitally signed by SHAM KANATHILA Date: 2022.12.06 20:18:59 +05'30'

(Sham K.)

AGM (Compliance & Company Secretary)

Disclaimer

SBI - State Bank of India published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 18:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
