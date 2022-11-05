Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. STATE BK OF INDIA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBIN   INE062A01012

STATE BK OF INDIA

(SBIN)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-11-04 am EDT
593.95 INR   +1.55%
05:39aState Bank of India's profit jumps 74% to record high
RE
11/03Indian Indices Extend Loss on Thursday; Tech Mahindra Tops Laggards
MT
11/02Moneyboxx Finance Secures $6 Million Term Loan from State Bank of India
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

State Bank of India's profit jumps 74% to record high

11/05/2022 | 05:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man checks his mobile phones in front of State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata

MUMBAI (Reuters) - State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, reported a 74% surge in quarterly net profit on Saturday, driven by higher loan growth and improving asset quality.

Net profit rose to a record 132.64 billion Indian rupees ($1.62 billion) in the June-September period, beating analysts' forecasts 105.30 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid out, rose 13% to 351.82 billion rupees.

Advances grew 18.15%, while deposits rose 9.99%.

Indian banks saw a 17.95% on-year jump in credit growth for the fortnight through Oct. 7, central bank data showed, and market participants expect growth to accelerate in coming months. Deposit growth lagged at 9.63% during this period.

SBI's core net interest margin, a key indicator of profitability, improved to 3.55% from 3.50% a year earlier.

The lender's asset quality also improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) falling to 3.52% from 3.91% in the previous three months. Net NPA also improved, falling 20 basis points.

Total provisions declined to 30.39 billion rupees in June-September from 43.92 billion rupees the previous quarter.

The bank's capital adequacy ratio stood at 13.51%, up from 13.35% a year earlier.

($1 = 81.9620 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nupur Anand in Mumbai and Neha Arora in New Delhi; Editing by)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 4.61% 66.95 End-of-day quote.30.38%
STATE BK OF INDIA 1.55% 593.95 Delayed Quote.28.99%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 723 B 20 999 M 20 999 M
Net income 2023 414 B 5 040 M 5 040 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 1,52%
Capitalization 5 301 B 64 591 M 64 591 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,08x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 244 250
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart STATE BK OF INDIA
Duration : Period :
STATE BK OF INDIA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE BK OF INDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 593,95
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dinesh Kumar Khara Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Saloni Narayan Deputy Managing Director-Finance
Prabodh Parikh Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Sham K. Secretary & Compliance Officer
Bhaskaran Nayar Venugopal Independent Non-Executive Director
