Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. STATE BK OF INDIA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBIN   INE062A01012

STATE BK OF INDIA

(SBIN)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-05 am EDT
531.05 INR   -0.41%
04:34aTop Indian lender SBI posts Q1 profit fall on investment book losses
RE
04:24aSTATE BANK OF INDIA : Press Release
PU
04:11aIndia's largest lender SBI reports lower profits compared to last year
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Top Indian lender SBI posts Q1 profit fall on investment book losses

08/06/2022 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Net profit down 6.7%, misses forecasts

* Company cites mark-to-market losses

* Says expects to recoup those losses this year

MUMBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - State Bank of India on Saturday missed estimates with a 6.7% fall in first-quarter net profit hit by investment losses which India's largest lender said it expected to recoup over the course of the year.

In the quarter to June 30, the bank recorded mark-to-market (MTM) losses of 65.49 billion rupees.

That slashed SBI's other income to 23.12 billion rupees from 118.02 billion a year earlier.

"We will recover most of the mark-to-market losses during this year," SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara told an earnings news conference.

"If we go by the government securities yield of 7.30%, which was yesterday’s closing, we can write back 19 billion rupees of MTM provision."

Net profit fell to 60.68 billion rupees, well below the 78.19 billion expected by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total assets improved, falling to 3.91% from 3.97% in the previous quarter.

The bank doesn't foresee any challenges on asset quality going ahead, Khara said.

SBI expanded its domestic loans by 14.93% year on year, led by strong growth in retail loans and it expects advances to grow at a similar pace during through the year.

Most Indian banks have seen a healthy rise in advances as economic activity rebounds after widespread COVID-19 restrictions.

Deposits grew 8.73%, registering a marginal decline from the March quarter.

($1 = 79.3600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nupur Anand; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 0.21% 48.8 End-of-day quote.-4.97%
SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED -0.97% 1266.3 End-of-day quote.5.86%
STATE BK OF INDIA -0.41% 531.05 Delayed Quote.15.33%
All news about STATE BK OF INDIA
04:34aTop Indian lender SBI posts Q1 profit fall on investment book losses
RE
04:24aSTATE BANK OF INDIA : Press Release
PU
04:11aIndia's largest lender SBI reports lower profits compared to last year
RE
08/04State Bank Of India Completes Sale of Stake in HDFC Venture Capital
MT
08/04Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited completed acquisition of remaining 19.5..
CI
08/03State Bank Of India Forms New Subsidiary For Operations Support Services
MT
08/03State Bank of India Incorporates Subsidiary Named State Bank Operations Support Service..
CI
08/02Germany's LNG import project plans
RE
08/02Indian shares fall as metal stocks, broader Asia decline
RE
08/01Indian lender Yes Bank's capital raise welcome, but challenges remain - analysts
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STATE BK OF INDIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 802 B 22 699 M 22 699 M
Net income 2023 423 B 5 329 M 5 329 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 1,70%
Capitalization 4 739 B 59 696 M 59 696 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,63x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 244 250
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart STATE BK OF INDIA
Duration : Period :
STATE BK OF INDIA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE BK OF INDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 531,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dinesh Kumar Khara Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Saloni Narayan Deputy Managing Director-Finance
Prabodh Parikh Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Sham K. Secretary & Compliance Officer
Bhaskaran Nayar Venugopal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STATE BK OF INDIA15.33%59 696
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.04%339 475
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.93%272 877
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.82%220 374
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.80%165 984
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.44%157 567