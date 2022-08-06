Log in
    SBIN   INE062A01012

STATE BK OF INDIA

(SBIN)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-05 am EDT
531.05 INR   -0.41%
Top Indian lender SBI posts lower Q1 profit on investment book losses

08/06/2022 | 04:34am EDT
MUMBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - India's largest lender State Bank of India said on Saturday its first quarter net profit fell to 60.68 billion rupees ($764.62 million), from 65.04 billion rupees a year, earlier as other income declined significantly.

Analysts had expected SBI to report a net profit of 78.19 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Other income for the bank in the June quarter was 23.12 billion rupees, compared to 118.02 billion rupees.

Operating profit was hit by mark-to-market losses on the bank's investment book which also had an impact on its return on assets and return on equity, key financial metrics, SBI said in a news after its regulatory filing.

Domestic net interest margin, a key indicator of bank's profitability, declined to 3.23% compared to 3.40% sequentially.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total assets for the first quarter of this financial year were at 3.91% compared to 3.97% in the previous quarter.

SBI said its domestic loans grew by 14.93% year-on-year, led by strong growth in retail loans.

Most Indian banks have seen a healthy pick up in advances as economic activity picks back up after widespread COVID-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, deposits grew at a slower pace of 8.73%. ($1 = 79.3600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nupur Anand; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 1 802 B 22 699 M 22 699 M
Net income 2023 423 B 5 329 M 5 329 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 1,70%
Capitalization 4 739 B 59 696 M 59 696 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,63x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 244 250
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart STATE BK OF INDIA
Duration : Period :
STATE BK OF INDIA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE BK OF INDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 531,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dinesh Kumar Khara Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Saloni Narayan Deputy Managing Director-Finance
Prabodh Parikh Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Sham K. Secretary & Compliance Officer
Bhaskaran Nayar Venugopal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STATE BK OF INDIA15.33%59 696
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.04%339 475
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.93%272 877
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.82%220 374
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.80%165 984
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.44%157 567