Homepage
Equities
India
NSE India Stock Exchange
STATE BK OF INDIA
News
Summary
SBIN
INE062A01012
STATE BK OF INDIA
(SBIN)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange -
07:25 2022-11-04 am EDT
593.95
INR
+1.55%
05:39a
State Bank of India's profit jumps 74% to record high
RE
11/03
Indian Indices Extend Loss on Thursday; Tech Mahindra Tops Laggards
MT
11/02
Moneyboxx Finance Secures $6 Million Term Loan from State Bank of India
MT
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Transcript : State Bank of India, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 05, 2022
11/05/2022 | 07:30am EDT
And good evening, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Sanjay Kapoor, and I'm the General Manager of Performance Planning and Review Department of the bank. So on the occasion of the declaration of the...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about STATE BK OF INDIA
05:39a
State Bank of India's profit jumps 74% to record high
RE
11/03
Indian Indices Extend Loss on Thursday; Tech Mahindra Tops Laggards
MT
11/02
Moneyboxx Finance Secures $6 Million Term Loan from State Bank of India
MT
11/01
Explainer-India central bank's policy committee meets to discuss first inflation target..
RE
10/31
India cenbank to start pilot of digital rupee on Nov 1
RE
10/31
INDIA BONDS-Bond yields tad higher ahead of central bank meetings
RE
10/27
India's SBI Cards second-quarter profit rises 52% on robust consumer spending
RE
10/25
Factbox-Germany's LNG import project plans
RE
10/24
State Bank of India Extends ATM Supply Contract with Findi
MT
10/21
India's SBI raises retail term deposit rates by up to 80 bps
RE
Analyst Recommendations on STATE BK OF INDIA
10/14
CARE Withdraws Rating on State Bank of India's Bonds
MT
10/07
Fitch Keeps State Bank of India Rating at BBB-; Outlook Stable
MT
02/08
Nomura Adjusts State Bank of India's Price Target to 650 Indian Rupees From 630 Indian ..
MT
Financials
INR
USD
Sales 2023
1 723 B
20 999 M
20 999 M
Net income 2023
414 B
5 040 M
5 040 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
12,8x
Yield 2023
1,52%
Capitalization
5 301 B
64 591 M
64 591 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
3,08x
Capi. / Sales 2024
2,65x
Nbr of Employees
244 250
Free-Float
42,0%
Chart STATE BK OF INDIA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE BK OF INDIA
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
593,95
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Dinesh Kumar Khara
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Saloni Narayan
Deputy Managing Director-Finance
Prabodh Parikh
Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Sham K.
Secretary & Compliance Officer
Bhaskaran Nayar Venugopal
Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
STATE BK OF INDIA
28.99%
64 591
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.
109.41%
532 422
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-17.47%
383 311
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-17.31%
295 145
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-22.95%
192 103
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-2.58%
178 102
