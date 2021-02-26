State Energy International Assets : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 FEBRUARY 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

STATE ENERGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 918)

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 26 FEBRUARY 2021

The Board is pleased to announce that the Resolution as set out in the SGM Notice dated 8 February 2021 was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM held on 26 February 2021.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") regarding to the discloseable and connected transaction for the proposed acquisition of the remaining issued share capital in GBR(HK) Limited involving issue of Consideration Shares under Specific Mandate and the notice of the special general meeting (the "SGM Notice") of State Energy Group International Assets Holdings Limited (the "Company"), both dated 8 February 2021. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless otherwise specified.

POLL RESULTS OF THE SGM

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution set out in the SGM Notice (the "Resolution") was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM. Tricor Abacus Limited, the Company's branch share registrar, was appointed as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the SGM.

As at the date of the SGM, the issued share capital of the Company was 930,486,000 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolution at the SGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution as stipulated under Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholders were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the SGM.

The poll results in respect of the Resolution is as follows:

Number of votes (%)

ORDINARY RESOLUTION Note

FOR AGAINST

1.

(i)to approve, confirm and ratify the Agreement entered into between the Company and Wenxi Investment Management Co., Ltd. (including the issue of the Consideration Shares pursuant to the Specific Mandate); and

248,524,193 0

(100%) (0%)

(ii) to authorise the Board to do all such acts and things and execute all such documents which it considers necessary, desirable or expedient for the purpose of, or in connection with, the implementation of and giving effect to the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the issue of the Consideration Shares pursuant to the Specific Mandate)

248,524,193 0

(100%) (0%)

Note: The full text of the Resolution was set out in the SGM Notice.

As more than 50% of the total votes were cast in favour of the Resolution, the Resolution was duly passed as ordinary resolution at the SGM.

By order of the Board

State Energy Group International Assets Holdings Limited

Zhang Jinbing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Jinbing, Mr. Tian Wenxi and Mr. Wu Tingjun; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chow Hiu Tung, Mr. Zhao Hangen and Ms. Yang Yanli.