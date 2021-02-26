Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  State Energy Group International Assets Holdings Limited    918   BMG8508Q1050

STATE ENERGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(918)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

State Energy International Assets : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 FEBRUARY 2021

02/26/2021 | 03:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

STATE ENERGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED

਷ঐණྠ਷ყ༟ପછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 918)

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 26 FEBRUARY 2021

The Board is pleased to announce that the Resolution as set out in the SGM Notice dated 8 February 2021 was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM held on 26 February 2021.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") regarding to the discloseable and connected transaction for the proposed acquisition of the remaining issued share capital in GBR(HK) Limited involving issue of Consideration Shares under Specific Mandate and the notice of the special general meeting (the "SGM Notice") of State Energy Group International Assets Holdings Limited (the "Company"), both dated 8 February 2021. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless otherwise specified.

POLL RESULTS OF THE SGM

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution set out in the SGM Notice (the "Resolution") was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM. Tricor Abacus Limited, the Company's branch share registrar, was appointed as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the SGM.

As at the date of the SGM, the issued share capital of the Company was 930,486,000 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolution at the SGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution as stipulated under Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholders were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the SGM.

The poll results in respect of the Resolution is as follows:

Number of votes (%)

ORDINARY RESOLUTION Note

FOR AGAINST

1.

(i)to approve, confirm and ratify the Agreement entered into between the Company and Wenxi Investment Management Co., Ltd. (including the issue of the Consideration Shares pursuant to the Specific Mandate); and

248,524,193 0

(100%) (0%)

(ii) to authorise the Board to do all such acts and things and execute all such documents which it considers necessary, desirable or expedient for the purpose of, or in connection with, the implementation of and giving effect to the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the issue of the Consideration Shares pursuant to the Specific Mandate)

248,524,193 0

(100%) (0%)

Note: The full text of the Resolution was set out in the SGM Notice.

As more than 50% of the total votes were cast in favour of the Resolution, the Resolution was duly passed as ordinary resolution at the SGM.

By order of the Board

State Energy Group International Assets Holdings Limited

Zhang Jinbing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Jinbing, Mr. Tian Wenxi and Mr. Wu Tingjun; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chow Hiu Tung, Mr. Zhao Hangen and Ms. Yang Yanli.

Disclaimer

State Energy Group International Assets Holdings Limited published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 08:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STATE ENERGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:33aSTATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL ASSETS : Poll results of the special general meeting ..
PU
02/09STATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL ASSETS : Sets Date for Shareholders to Vote on $2 Mil..
MT
02/03STATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL ASSETS : Shares Slide 6% on Completion of $9 Million ..
MT
01/21STATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL ASSETS : Group Eyes $9 Million from Top-Up Placement;..
MT
01/18STATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL ASSETS : Group to Fully Acquire Marketing JV for $2 M..
MT
2020STATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL ASSETS : Expects 1,300% Surge in Fiscal H1
MT
2020STATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL ASSETS : Environmental, social and governance report ..
PU
2020STATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL ASSETS : Poll results of the annual general meeting h..
PU
2020STATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL ASSETS : Delay in publication of the first quarterly ..
PU
2020STATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL ASSETS : Discloseable transaction disposal of the ent..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 210 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
Net income 2020 9,38 M 1,21 M 1,21 M
Net Debt 2020 212 M 27,4 M 27,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 131 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,63x
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart STATE ENERGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
State Energy Group International Assets Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE ENERGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chee Hui Law Chief Financial Officer
Jinbing Zhang Chairman
Yanli Yang Independent Non-Executive Director
Hiu Tung Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Hangen Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STATE ENERGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED-71.80%17
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE3.93%327 101
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL6.34%119 613
ESSILORLUXOTTICA5.76%72 071
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA10.49%55 326
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-10.89%40 420
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ