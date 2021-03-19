Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  State Energy Group International Assets Holdings Limited    918   BMG8508Q1050

STATE ENERGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(918)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

State Energy International Assets : CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE PLACING AND TOP-UP SUBSCRIPTION

03/19/2021 | 07:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

STATE ENERGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED

਷ঐණྠ਷ყ༟ପછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 918)

CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE PLACING AND

TOP-UP SUBSCRIPTION

Reference is made to the announcements of State Energy Group International Assets Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 20 January 2021, 26 January 2021 and 3 February 2021 (together, the "Announcements") in relation to the Placing of existing Shares and the Subscription of new Shares under the General Mandate. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE SUBSCRIPTION

As disclosed in the Announcements, the net proceeds from the Subscription will be approximately HK$71.11 million (the "Net Proceeds") which shall be used for repayment of the outstanding loans due to Chong Kin, a related company of the Company, and Always Profit, the controlling shareholder of the Company.

As of the date of this Announcement, the Net Proceeds has been utilised (i) as to approximately HK$41.07 million to repay the outstanding loans due to Chong Kin; and (ii) with the agreement by Always Profit, as to approximately HK$30.04 million to repay the outstanding bank loan (the "Bank Loan") of the Company (the "Change in Use of Proceeds") instead of repayment of outstanding loan due to Always Profit.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

As at 31 January 2021, the Company has an outstanding bank loan in the sum of approximately HK$45.65 million, which bears interest at the interest rate of approximately 2% per annum while the Company has also a loan due to Always Profit in the sum of approximately HK$141.63 million which does not bear any interest. In view of the indebtedness position of the Group and the Group's exposure in payment of interest of commercial loans, Always Profit has agreed that the Net Proceeds be first utilised to settle the Bank Loan.

Having considered that the Change in the Use of Proceeds would lower the gearing ratio of the Company, reduce the exposure of the interest payment of the Company and enhance its financial healthiness, the Board is of the view that the Change in Use of Proceeds will have positive impact on the Group and is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole, and has resolved and confirmed the Change in Use of Proceeds and to reallocate approximately HK$30.04 million out of the Net Proceeds for repayment of the Bank Loan.

By order of the Board

State Energy Group International Assets Holdings Limited

Zhang Jinbing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Jinbing, Mr. Tian Wenxi and Mr. Wu Tingjun; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chow Hiu Tung, Mr. Zhao Hangen and Ms. Yang Yanli.

Disclaimer

State Energy Group International Assets Holdings Limited published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 11:44:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STATE ENERGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:45aSTATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL ASSETS  : Change in use of proceeds from the placing ..
PU
03/08STATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL ASSETS  : Group Closes $2 Million Takeover of Marketi..
MT
03/05STATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL ASSETS  : Completion of the acquisition of the remain..
PU
02/26STATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL ASSETS  : Poll results of the special general meeting..
PU
02/09STATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL ASSETS  : Sets Date for Shareholders to Vote on $2 Mi..
MT
02/03STATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL ASSETS  : Shares Slide 6% on Completion of $9 Million..
MT
01/21STATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL ASSETS  : Group Eyes $9 Million from Top-Up Placement..
MT
01/19STATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL ASSETS  : Group to Fully Acquire Marketing JV for $2 ..
MT
2020STATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL ASSETS  : Expects 1,300% Surge in Fiscal H1
MT
2020STATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL ASSETS  : Environmental, social and governance report..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 210 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
Net income 2020 9,38 M 1,21 M 1,21 M
Net Debt 2020 212 M 27,4 M 27,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 98,5 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,63x
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart STATE ENERGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
State Energy Group International Assets Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE ENERGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chee Hui Law Chief Financial Officer
Jinbing Zhang Chairman
Yanli Yang Independent Non-Executive Director
Hiu Tung Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Hangen Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STATE ENERGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED-79.40%13
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE10.84%335 650
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL11.12%120 203
ESSILORLUXOTTICA4.78%72 700
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA15.06%54 929
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-11.98%40 968
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ