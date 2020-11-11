State Gas Limited Noosa Mining and Investment Conference Presentation

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) today provides the Noosa Mining and Investment Conference Presentation.



State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) is a Queensland-based developer of the Reid's Dome gas field (PL 231), which includes both CSG and conventional gas, originally discovered in 1954 during oil drilling prior to the existence of a pipeline network and an east coast gas market. The Reid's Dome field is located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland on the apex of the Springsure-Sericold Anticline. State Gas is sole Operator of PL 231, which is well-located 30 kilometres southwest of Rolleston, approximately 47 kilometres from the Queensland Gas Pipeline.



