STATE GAS LIMITED

(GAS)
State Gas Limited Noosa Mining and Investment Conference Presentation

11/11/2020 | 05:54pm EST
Noosa Mining and Investment Conference Presentation

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) today provides the Noosa Mining and Investment Conference Presentation.

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/RL5NQ7Z8



About State Gas Limited:

State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) is a Queensland-based developer of the Reid's Dome gas field (PL 231), which includes both CSG and conventional gas, originally discovered in 1954 during oil drilling prior to the existence of a pipeline network and an east coast gas market. The Reid's Dome field is located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland on the apex of the Springsure-Sericold Anticline. State Gas is sole Operator of PL 231, which is well-located 30 kilometres southwest of Rolleston, approximately 47 kilometres from the Queensland Gas Pipeline.

http://www.stategas.com



Source:
State Gas Limited



Contact:

Lucy Snelling
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 0439 608 241
e-mail: lucy@stategas.com

Richard Cottee
Executive Chairman
Phone: 0458 517 850
e-mail: richard@stategas.com

Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -3,55 M -2,59 M -2,59 M
Net cash 2020 0,88 M 0,64 M 0,64 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 90,0 M 65,4 M 65,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 1 560x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Richard I. Cottee Executive Chairman
James Crowley Chief Operating Officer
Suzanne Margaret Yeates Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Anthony George Bellas Non-Executive Director
Gregory Alexander John Baynton Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STATE GAS LIMITED0.00%65
CNOOC LIMITED-31.79%48 428
CONOCOPHILLIPS-48.67%38 115
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-37.64%24 654
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-51.87%24 613
ECOPETROL S.A.-39.40%22 357
