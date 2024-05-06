Charles River Development (CRD), a State Street Company, has appointed Vinayak Bhat (Vin) as senior vice president (SVP), head of Asia Pacific (APAC), where he will be responsible for all business oversight within the region and collaboration with State Street Alpha®, the first front-to-back asset servicing platform from a single provider for institutional investors. Charles River, provider of the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS), was acquired by State Street in 2018.

Vin joins Charles River from FactSet Research Systems where he was head of the Asia Pacific business. Vin has over 25 years of experience in leadership positions in sales, consulting, and engineering. Prior to his time at FactSet, Vin spent a decade at Tata Consultancy Services.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Vin to the Charles River and Alpha platform organization,” said Spiros Giannaros, CEO and President of CRD. “In addition to his responsibilities for Charles River APAC, Vin will have client and commercial oversight of the Middle East and take on committee chair for a newly formed Alpha APAC executive committee. Vin’s primary location is Singapore, which allows him to work closely with the broader State Street organization on go-to market initiatives and client servicing.”

Vin remarked, “I am delighted to be joining CRD at a time of exceptional demand and excited to work closely with our Charles River and State Street Alpha clients, continuing our open partnership model that has been at the core of our success. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to build on growth and expansion in the region.”

Vin has a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering from National Institute of Technology Surat, India, and an MBA in General Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Vin is a CFA® charterholder, CFA Institute.

About Charles River Development, A State Street Company

Investment and wealth managers, asset owners and insurers in over 30 countries rely on Charles River IMS to manage USD $59 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street’s middle and back office services, Charles River’s cloud-based front office technology forms the foundation of State Street Alpha®. Charles River IMS helps automate and simplify the investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River for Private Markets helps solve complex data challenges for investors in private credit, real estate, private equity, and infrastructure. Charles River’s partner ecosystem enables clients to access the data, analytics, application and liquidity providers that support their product and asset class mix. With more than 135% increase in headcount over the last 5+ years, Charles River serves clients globally offering 24/7 support. To learn more visit www.crd.com.

*Statistics as of Q1 2024. Assets are inclusive of clients using the platform for purposes of secondary compliance.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $43.9 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.3 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 46,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of March 31, 2024 includes approximately $66 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Charles River Development - A State Street Company is a wholly owned business of State Street Corporation (incorporated in Massachusetts).

