Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. State Street Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STT   US8574771031

STATE STREET CORPORATION

(STT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Liquidity Coverage Ratio Public Disclosure

11/12/2021 | 11:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) Disclosure

November 11, 2021

Main Drivers of Quarterly Average LCR

Market liquidity remained elevated in 2021 driven by low rates and central bank actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite a quarter-over-quarter decline in deposits at State Street in 3Q21, we continue to experience an elevated level of client deposits relative to the beginning of the pandemic due to the high level of liquidity in the financial system. We consider the majority of the elevated level of deposits as being operational in nature and therefore a stable source of funding, drawing only a 25% outflow rate under the U.S. LCR Final Rule. However, excess deposits, which we treat as non-operational, have increased as excess market liquidity remained elevated. These deposits increase both the LCR numerator (High Quality Liquid Assets, or "HQLA") and the LCR denominator (net cash outflows) in the calculation of the LCR on a one-to-one basis.

As set forth in the table below, the State Street Corporation ("SSC") LCR increased to 105% in 3Q21 as compared to 104% in 2Q21. The State Street Bank and Trust ("SSBT") LCR decreased to 127% in 3Q21 from 131% in 2Q21. The decline in SSBT LCR was primarily driven by a reduction in deposits. State Street retains the majority of its liquidity resources at SSBT, as we have limited business activity at SSC. This differs from many other banking organizations which can have considerable business lines directly held at the Corporate Holding Company level.

SSBT's LCR is significantly higher than SSC's LCR, primarily due to application of the transferability restriction in the U.S. LCR Final Rule to the calculation of SSC's LCR. This restriction limits the amount of HQLA available for the calculation of SSC's LCR to the amount of net cash outflows of SSC's principal banking subsidiary, SSBT. This transferability restriction does not apply in the calculation of SSBT's LCR, and therefore SSBT's LCR reflects the full benefit of all of its HQLA holdings. The LCR is expressed as a ratio: the denominator (net cash outflows), increases as deposits rise, while the numerator (HQLA) is restricted for SSC by the cap on recognizing the HQLA held at SSBT, thereby resulting in a lower percentage.

For additional information about State Street's HQLA, see State Street's 3Q21 Form 10-Q and 2020 Form 10-K.

1

Table-1

The below table includes the actual SSBT and SSC LCR for the last 5 quarters

Amount in $M , except where otherwise noted

Average

Average

Average

Average

Average

3Q21

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

3Q20

SSC

Total Deposits

232,986

242,016

226,044

207,327

189,080

Total Client Deposits

222,351

231,318

215,588

197,645

182,121

Operational Deposits

171,172

172,677

162,301

151,470

142,163

State Street Corporation LCR

105%

104%

107%

108%

109%

State Street Corporation LCR Buffer

4,415

4,734

6,355

7,006

7,418

State Street Bank and Trust LCR

127%

131%

135%

129%

124%

State Street Bank and Trust LCR Buffer

28,068

34,711

36,372

29,303

23,261

Notes:

  • The LCR Buffer is calculated as the excess stock of Liquid Assets that the entity holds over and above the required Net Cash Outflows over the hypothetical 30 days stress period.
  • Deposit balances as reported to the Federal Reserve for the LCR calculation. Balances may differ from the re ported deposit balances in other published materials due to period-end adjustments made after the LCR filing date .

In order to articulate the impact that changes in client deposits can have on the SSC and SSBT LCR calculation, we have included a sensitivity analysis to provide a hypothetical pro forma impact analysis under specified deposit scenarios holding all other LCR drivers constant for 3Q21. The sensitivity analysis uses 3Q21 average client deposit levels as the baseline and then reflects the different pro forma impacts of hypothetical changes (increase or decrease) to average client deposits for the quarter from the baseline.

Table-2

3Q21 Hypothetical LCR Client Deposit Sensitivity Analysis

Amount in $B's, except where otherwise noted

Pro Forma Decrease in Avg.

Actual Baseline

Pro Forma Increase in Avg.

Client Deposits from Actual

Average 3Q21

Client Deposits from Actual

Baseline

Deposits

Baseline

$50B

$25B

$25B

$50B

SSC

Total Client Deposits (Unweighted)

172

197

222

247

272

Operational Deposits (Unweighted)*

133

152

171

190

210

SSC

High Quality Liquid Assets

86

94

102

111

119

Net Cash Outflows

82

90

98

106

114

LCR

105%

105%

105%

104%

104%

LCR Buffer

4

4

4

4

4

State Street Bank and Trust

High Quality Liquid Assets

92

112

131

150

170

Net Cash Outflows

87

95

103

111

119

LCR

107%

118%

127%

135%

142%

LCR Buffer

6

17

28

39

50

2

Notes:

  • This analysis in the above table presents hypothetical pro forma effects for 3Q21, based upon actual data for 3Q21 (varying only client deposit levels, as noted). The analysis is for illustrative purposes only and does not represent a forecast or forward-looking statement. Figures in the table may not sum due to rounding.
  • All other drivers of the LCR such as derivative exposures, placements and nostro balances etc. are held constant at the 3Q21 quarterly average and relies on several assumptions, also held constant, regarding the operational value of deposits and the legal entities in which they reside.
  • LCR Buffer is the excess stock of Liquid Assets that the entity holds over and above the required Net Cash Outflows over the hypothetical 30 days stress period.

*Operational Deposits represents line 10 in Table 3: 3Q21 SSC Quarterly Average LCR Quantitative Disclosure.

Eligible HQLA Composition: For 3Q21, SSC's average HQLA was $151.2 billion, of which $102.5 billion was eligible to be included in SSC's LCR. $48.7 billion of HQLA held at subsidiaries was ineligible for inclusion in SSC's LCR calculation due to the transferability restriction under the LCR Final Rule, relative to $56.1 billion of HQLA that was ineligible in 2Q21. SSC's HQLA excludes the amount of HQLA at SSBT that is in excess of its standalone 100% minimum LCR requirement and that is not transferable to non-bank affiliates.

Outflow Drivers: Deposits are the most significant driver of SSC's net cash outflows. The deposit outflow rates prescribed in the LCR Final Rule are based on deposit types and requirements for the recognition of operational deposits which may vary from period to period based on client investment and related activities. These variances can be significant and have a corresponding effect on SSC's LCR from period to period. SSC uses a quantitative modeling approach to identify which deposits meet the operational requirements and characteristics as prescribed in the LCR Final Rule. During 3Q21, calculated weighted average outflows of $128.8 billion were primarily driven by deposit outflows of approximately $94.2 billion, outflows related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements totaling $14.5 billion, and outflows of undrawn committed credit and liquidity facilities of approximately $13.2 billion.

Inflow Drivers: SSC's calculated weighted average inflows of $30.8 billion for 3Q21 were primarily driven by the overnight contractual unwind of securities borrowing and lending transactions as cash and securities were returned to SSC. Placements and nostro balances held at unaffiliated banks and loans maturing within 30 days make up the remaining calculated inflows.

Quantitative Disclosure of SSC 3Q21 Quarterly Average LCR

The data presented in the quantitative disclosure below are averages of daily observations over 3Q21 and are consistent with the LCR Final Rule. In 3Q21, SSC had an average LCR of 105%, with average HQLA of $151.2 billion, of which $102.5 billion was eligible to be included in SSC's LCR numerator, and weighted average total net cash outflows of $98.1 billion (including maturity mismatch add-on of $40 million).

3

Table 3: 3Q21 SSC Quarterly Average LCR Quantitative Disclosure

LCR Public Disclosure

Average

Average

01/07/2021 to 30/09/2021

Unweighted

Weighted

In millions of U.S. Dollars

Amount

Amount

HIGH-QUALITY LIQUID ASSETS

Total eligible high-quality liquid assets (HQLA), of

1

which:

109,569

102,495

2

Eligible level 1 liquid assets

69,890

69,890

3

Eligible level 2A liquid assets

36,473

31,002

4

Eligible level 2B liquid assets

3,206

1,603

CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNTS

Deposit outflow from retail customers and

5

counterparties, of which:

10,635

2,659

6

Stable retail deposit outflow

0

0

7

Other retail funding

0

0

8

Brokered deposit outflow

10,635

2,659

9

Unsecured wholesale funding outflow, of which:

224,246

92,097

10

Operational deposit outflow

171,172

42,669

11

Non-operational funding outflow

52,495

48,849

12

Unsecured debt outflow

579

579

13

Secured wholesale funding and asset exchange outflow

12,361

5,873

14

Additional outflow requirements, of which:

50,692

27,693

Outflow related to derivative exposures and other

15

collateral requirements

14,720

14,509

Outflow related to credit and liquidity facilities

including unconsolidated structured transactions and

16

mortgage commitments

35,972

13,184

17

Other contractual funding obligation outflow

510

510

18

Other contingent funding obligations outflow

0

0

19

TOTAL CASH OUTFLOW

298,444

128,832

CASH INFLOW AMOUNTS

20

Secured lending and asset exchange cash inflow

35,330

17,424

21

Retail cash inflow

4

2

22

Unsecured wholesale cash inflow

8,686

8,580

23

Other cash inflows, of which:

4,785

4,785

24

Net derivative cash inflow

4,634

4,634

25

Securities cash inflow

151

151

26

Broker-dealer segregated account inflow

0

0

27

Other cash inflow

0

0

28

TOTAL CASH INFLOW

48,805

30,791

Average

Amount1

29

HQLA AMOUNT

102,495

TOTAL NET CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNT

30

EXCLUDING THE MATURITY MISMATCH

ADD-ON

98,041

31

MATURITY MISMATCH ADD-ON

40

32

TOTAL UNADJUSTED NET CASH OUTFLOW

AMOUNT

98,081

33

OUTFLOW ADJUSTMENT PERCENTAGE

1

34

TOTAL ADJUSTED NET CASH OUTFLOW

AMOUNT

98,081

35

LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO (%)

105%

4

Forward-Looking Statements

This public disclosure contains forward -looking statements within the meaning of United States securities laws, including statements about our expectations and plans regarding SSC's and SSBT's liquidity coverage ratio, factors influencing those ratios and their components and our management of those ratios and their components. Forward -looking statements are often, but not always, identified by such forward- looking terminology as "plan," "forecast," "may," "expect," "project," "intend," "outlook," "priority," "objective," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "seek," "will," "trend," "target," "strategy" and "goal," or similar statements or variations of such terms. These statements are not guaranteeing of future performance, are inherently uncertain, are based on current assumptions that are difficult to predict and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in those statements, and those statements should not be relied upon as representing our expectations or beliefs as of any time subsequent to the time this public disclosure is first issued. Important factors that may affect future results and outcomes include, but are not limited to:

  • The possibility that some or all of the anticipated business, financial, capital, staffing, operational or other benefits or synergies of the acquisition of the BBH Investor Services business will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, additional costs or unanticipated negative synergies associated with, or problems arising from, the integration of the BBH Investor Services business (including challenges in transitioning clients, systems, t echnology or personnel), as a result of regulatory or operational challenges we may experience, as a result of disruptions from the transaction harming relationships (including those resulting from the announcement of the transaction) with our clients, emp loyees or regulators, or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where we and the BBH Investor Services business do business;
  • The failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect us or the expected benefits of the transaction, perhaps materially), to satisfy any of the other conditions to the acquisition or at all, in each case, on a timely basis or at all; and, if delayed, the resulting effects, including in magnitude and timing of the expected financial benefits of the acquisition of the BBH Investor Services business, of a delayed closing of the acquisition (which expected financial benefits are presented and determined assuming a closing date of December 31, 2021);
  • We are subject to intense competition, which could negatively affect our profitability;
  • We are subject to significant pricing pressure and variability in our financial results and our AUC/A and AUM;
  • The COVID-19 pandemic continues to exacerbate certain risks and uncertainties for our business;
  • We could be adversely affected by geopolitical, economic and market conditions;
  • We have significant International operations, and disruptions in European and Asian economies could have an adverse effect on our consolidated results of operations or financial condition;
  • Our investment securities portfolio, consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations could be adversely affected by changes in the financial markets;
  • Our business activities expose us to interest rate risk;
  • We assume significant credit risk to counterparties, who may also have substantial financial dependencies with other financial institutions, and thesecredit exposures and concentrations could expose us to financial loss;

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

State Street Corporation published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 16:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STATE STREET CORPORATION
11:16aLiquidity Coverage Ratio Public Disclosure
PU
11/10Charles River® IMS Integrates with MTS BondsPro ATS, Enabling All-to-All Access Across ..
BU
11/09Civil Rights Audit Statement
PU
11/01State Street Launches GlobalLink FX
PU
11/01Charles River® Appoints Caroline O'Shaughnessy as New EMEA Head
BU
10/27Investor Confidence Jumps 8.4 Points in September to 114.4
PU
10/26Business leaders look to U.N. for deal toward carbon pricing
RE
10/25STATE STREET : Names New Chief Risk Officer
MT
10/25STATE STREET : To Appoint Brad Hu to Chief Risk Officer
BU
10/25State Street Corporation Announces Management Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STATE STREET CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 972 M - -
Net income 2021 2 577 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16 352 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 2,22%
Capitalization 36 007 M 36 007 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,37x
EV / Sales 2022 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 38 932
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart STATE STREET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
State Street Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE STREET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 98,48 $
Average target price 107,78 $
Spread / Average Target 9,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald Philip O'Hanley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric W. Aboaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian Franz Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Andrew Zitney Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Louis D. Maiuri Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STATE STREET CORPORATION34.03%36 007
BLACKROCK, INC.32.94%146 691
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.43.46%92 560
UBS GROUP AG33.56%62 324
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)39.40%49 541
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.40.74%48 113