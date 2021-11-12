Liquidity Coverage Ratio Public Disclosure

Market liquidity remained elevated in 2021 driven by low rates and central bank actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite a quarter-over-quarter decline in deposits at State Street in 3Q21, we continue to experience an elevated level of client deposits relative to the beginning of the pandemic due to the high level of liquidity in the financial system. We consider the majority of the elevated level of deposits as being operational in nature and therefore a stable source of funding, drawing only a 25% outflow rate under the U.S. LCR Final Rule. However, excess deposits, which we treat as non-operational, have increased as excess market liquidity remained elevated. These deposits increase both the LCR numerator (High Quality Liquid Assets, or "HQLA") and the LCR denominator (net cash outflows) in the calculation of the LCR on a one-to-one basis.
As set forth in the table below, the State Street Corporation ("SSC") LCR increased to 105% in 3Q21 as compared to 104% in 2Q21. The State Street Bank and Trust ("SSBT") LCR decreased to 127% in 3Q21 from 131% in 2Q21. The decline in SSBT LCR was primarily driven by a reduction in deposits. State Street retains the majority of its liquidity resources at SSBT, as we have limited business activity at SSC. This differs from many other banking organizations which can have considerable business lines directly held at the Corporate Holding Company level.
SSBT's LCR is significantly higher than SSC's LCR, primarily due to application of the transferability restriction in the U.S. LCR Final Rule to the calculation of SSC's LCR. This restriction limits the amount of HQLA available for the calculation of SSC's LCR to the amount of net cash outflows of SSC's principal banking subsidiary, SSBT. This transferability restriction does not apply in the calculation of SSBT's LCR, and therefore SSBT's LCR reflects the full benefit of all of its HQLA holdings. The LCR is expressed as a ratio: the denominator (net cash outflows), increases as deposits rise, while the numerator (HQLA) is restricted for SSC by the cap on recognizing the HQLA held at SSBT, thereby resulting in a lower percentage.
For additional information about State Street's HQLA, see State Street's 3Q21 Form 10-Q and 2020 Form 10-K.
Table-1
The below table includes the actual SSBT and SSC LCR for the last 5 quarters
Amount in $M , except where otherwise noted
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
4Q20
3Q20
SSC
Total Deposits
232,986
242,016
226,044
207,327
189,080
Total Client Deposits
222,351
231,318
215,588
197,645
182,121
Operational Deposits
171,172
172,677
162,301
151,470
142,163
State Street Corporation LCR
105%
104%
107%
108%
109%
State Street Corporation LCR Buffer
4,415
4,734
6,355
7,006
7,418
State Street Bank and Trust LCR
127%
131%
135%
129%
124%
State Street Bank and Trust LCR Buffer
28,068
34,711
36,372
29,303
23,261
Notes:
The LCR Buffer is calculated as the excess stock of Liquid Assets that the entity holds over and above the required Net Cash Outflows over the hypothetical 30 days stress period.
Deposit balances as reported to the Federal Reserve for the LCR calculation. Balances may differ from the re ported deposit balances in other published materials due to period-end adjustments made after the LCR filing date .
In order to articulate the impact that changes in client deposits can have on the SSC and SSBT LCR calculation, we have included a sensitivity analysis to provide a hypothetical pro forma impact analysis under specified deposit scenarios holding all other LCR drivers constant for 3Q21. The sensitivity analysis uses 3Q21 average client deposit levels as the baseline and then reflects the different pro forma impacts of hypothetical changes (increase or decrease) to average client deposits for the quarter from the baseline.
This analysis in the above table presents hypothetical pro forma effects for 3Q21, based upon actual data for 3Q21 (varying only client deposit levels, as noted). The analysis is for illustrative purposes only and does not represent a forecast or forward-looking statement. Figures in the table may not sum due to rounding.
All other drivers of the LCR such as derivative exposures, placements and nostro balances etc. are held constant at the 3Q21 quarterly average and relies on several assumptions, also held constant, regarding the operational value of deposits and the legal entities in which they reside.
LCR Buffer is the excess stock of Liquid Assets that the entity holds over and above the required Net Cash Outflows over the hypothetical 30 days stress period.
*Operational Deposits represents line 10 in Table 3: 3Q21 SSC Quarterly Average LCR Quantitative Disclosure.
Eligible HQLA Composition: For 3Q21, SSC's average HQLA was $151.2 billion, of which $102.5 billion was eligible to be included in SSC's LCR. $48.7 billion of HQLA held at subsidiaries was ineligible for inclusion in SSC's LCR calculation due to the transferability restriction under the LCR Final Rule, relative to $56.1 billion of HQLA that was ineligible in 2Q21. SSC's HQLA excludes the amount of HQLA at SSBT that is in excess of its standalone 100% minimum LCR requirement and that is not transferable to non-bank affiliates.
Outflow Drivers: Deposits are the most significant driver of SSC's net cash outflows. The deposit outflow rates prescribed in the LCR Final Rule are based on deposit types and requirements for the recognition of operational deposits which may vary from period to period based on client investment and related activities. These variances can be significant and have a corresponding effect on SSC's LCR from period to period. SSC uses a quantitative modeling approach to identify which deposits meet the operational requirements and characteristics as prescribed in the LCR Final Rule. During 3Q21, calculated weighted average outflows of $128.8 billion were primarily driven by deposit outflows of approximately $94.2 billion, outflows related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements totaling $14.5 billion, and outflows of undrawn committed credit and liquidity facilities of approximately $13.2 billion.
Inflow Drivers: SSC's calculated weighted average inflows of $30.8 billion for 3Q21 were primarily driven by the overnight contractual unwind of securities borrowing and lending transactions as cash and securities were returned to SSC. Placements and nostro balances held at unaffiliated banks and loans maturing within 30 days make up the remaining calculated inflows.
Quantitative Disclosure of SSC 3Q21 Quarterly Average LCR
The data presented in the quantitative disclosure below are averages of daily observations over 3Q21 and are consistent with the LCR Final Rule. In 3Q21, SSC had an average LCR of 105%, with average HQLA of $151.2 billion, of which $102.5 billion was eligible to be included in SSC's LCR numerator, and weighted average total net cash outflows of $98.1 billion (including maturity mismatch add-on of $40 million).
Table 3: 3Q21 SSC Quarterly Average LCR Quantitative Disclosure
LCR Public Disclosure
Average
Average
01/07/2021 to 30/09/2021
Unweighted
Weighted
In millions of U.S. Dollars
Amount
Amount
HIGH-QUALITY LIQUID ASSETS
Total eligible high-quality liquid assets (HQLA), of
1
which:
109,569
102,495
2
Eligible level 1 liquid assets
69,890
69,890
3
Eligible level 2A liquid assets
36,473
31,002
4
Eligible level 2B liquid assets
3,206
1,603
CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNTS
Deposit outflow from retail customers and
5
counterparties, of which:
10,635
2,659
6
Stable retail deposit outflow
0
0
7
Other retail funding
0
0
8
Brokered deposit outflow
10,635
2,659
9
Unsecured wholesale funding outflow, of which:
224,246
92,097
10
Operational deposit outflow
171,172
42,669
11
Non-operational funding outflow
52,495
48,849
12
Unsecured debt outflow
579
579
13
Secured wholesale funding and asset exchange outflow
12,361
5,873
14
Additional outflow requirements, of which:
50,692
27,693
Outflow related to derivative exposures and other
15
collateral requirements
14,720
14,509
Outflow related to credit and liquidity facilities
including unconsolidated structured transactions and
16
mortgage commitments
35,972
13,184
17
Other contractual funding obligation outflow
510
510
18
Other contingent funding obligations outflow
0
0
19
TOTAL CASH OUTFLOW
298,444
128,832
CASH INFLOW AMOUNTS
20
Secured lending and asset exchange cash inflow
35,330
17,424
21
Retail cash inflow
4
2
22
Unsecured wholesale cash inflow
8,686
8,580
23
Other cash inflows, of which:
4,785
4,785
24
Net derivative cash inflow
4,634
4,634
25
Securities cash inflow
151
151
26
Broker-dealer segregated account inflow
0
0
27
Other cash inflow
0
0
28
TOTAL CASH INFLOW
48,805
30,791
Average
Amount1
29
HQLA AMOUNT
102,495
TOTAL NET CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNT
30
EXCLUDING THE MATURITY MISMATCH
ADD-ON
98,041
31
MATURITY MISMATCH ADD-ON
40
32
TOTAL UNADJUSTED NET CASH OUTFLOW
AMOUNT
98,081
33
OUTFLOW ADJUSTMENT PERCENTAGE
1
34
TOTAL ADJUSTED NET CASH OUTFLOW
AMOUNT
98,081
35
LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO (%)
105%
Forward-Looking Statements
This public disclosure contains forward -looking statements within the meaning of United States securities laws, including statements about our expectations and plans regarding SSC's and SSBT's liquidity coverage ratio, factors influencing those ratios and their components and our management of those ratios and their components. Forward -looking statements are often, but not always, identified by such forward- looking terminology as "plan," "forecast," "may," "expect," "project," "intend," "outlook," "priority," "objective," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "seek," "will," "trend," "target," "strategy" and "goal," or similar statements or variations of such terms. These statements are not guaranteeing of future performance, are inherently uncertain, are based on current assumptions that are difficult to predict and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in those statements, and those statements should not be relied upon as representing our expectations or beliefs as of any time subsequent to the time this public disclosure is first issued. Important factors that may affect future results and outcomes include, but are not limited to:
The possibility that some or all of the anticipated business, financial, capital, staffing, operational or other benefits or synergies of the acquisition of the BBH Investor Services business will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, additional costs or unanticipated negative synergies associated with, or problems arising from, the integration of the BBH Investor Services business (including challenges in transitioning clients, systems, t echnology or personnel), as a result of regulatory or operational challenges we may experience, as a result of disruptions from the transaction harming relationships (including those resulting from the announcement of the transaction) with our clients, emp loyees or regulators, or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where we and the BBH Investor Services business do business;
The failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect us or the expected benefits of the transaction, perhaps materially), to satisfy any of the other conditions to the acquisition or at all, in each case, on a timely basis or at all; and, if delayed, the resulting effects, including in magnitude and timing of the expected financial benefits of the acquisition of the BBH Investor Services business, of a delayed closing of the acquisition (which expected financial benefits are presented and determined assuming a closing date of December 31, 2021);
We are subject to intense competition, which could negatively affect our profitability;
We are subject to significant pricing pressure and variability in our financial results and our AUC/A and AUM;
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to exacerbate certain risks and uncertainties for our business;
We could be adversely affected by geopolitical, economic and market conditions;
We have significant International operations, and disruptions in European and Asian economies could have an adverse effect on our consolidated results of operations or financial condition;
Our investment securities portfolio, consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations could be adversely affected by changes in the financial markets;
Our business activities expose us to interest rate risk;
We assume significant credit risk to counterparties, who may also have substantial financial dependencies with other financial institutions, and thesecredit exposures and concentrations could expose us to financial loss;
