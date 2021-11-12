Liquidity Coverage Ratio Public Disclosure

U.S. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) Disclosure November 11, 2021 Main Drivers of Quarterly Average LCR Market liquidity remained elevated in 2021 driven by low rates and central bank actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite a quarter-over-quarter decline in deposits at State Street in 3Q21, we continue to experience an elevated level of client deposits relative to the beginning of the pandemic due to the high level of liquidity in the financial system. We consider the majority of the elevated level of deposits as being operational in nature and therefore a stable source of funding, drawing only a 25% outflow rate under the U.S. LCR Final Rule. However, excess deposits, which we treat as non-operational, have increased as excess market liquidity remained elevated. These deposits increase both the LCR numerator (High Quality Liquid Assets, or "HQLA") and the LCR denominator (net cash outflows) in the calculation of the LCR on a one-to-one basis. As set forth in the table below, the State Street Corporation ("SSC") LCR increased to 105% in 3Q21 as compared to 104% in 2Q21. The State Street Bank and Trust ("SSBT") LCR decreased to 127% in 3Q21 from 131% in 2Q21. The decline in SSBT LCR was primarily driven by a reduction in deposits. State Street retains the majority of its liquidity resources at SSBT, as we have limited business activity at SSC. This differs from many other banking organizations which can have considerable business lines directly held at the Corporate Holding Company level. SSBT's LCR is significantly higher than SSC's LCR, primarily due to application of the transferability restriction in the U.S. LCR Final Rule to the calculation of SSC's LCR. This restriction limits the amount of HQLA available for the calculation of SSC's LCR to the amount of net cash outflows of SSC's principal banking subsidiary, SSBT. This transferability restriction does not apply in the calculation of SSBT's LCR, and therefore SSBT's LCR reflects the full benefit of all of its HQLA holdings. The LCR is expressed as a ratio: the denominator (net cash outflows), increases as deposits rise, while the numerator (HQLA) is restricted for SSC by the cap on recognizing the HQLA held at SSBT, thereby resulting in a lower percentage. For additional information about State Street's HQLA, see State Street's 3Q21 Form 10-Q and 2020 Form 10-K. 1

Table-1 The below table includes the actual SSBT and SSC LCR for the last 5 quarters Amount in $M , except where otherwise noted Average Average Average Average Average 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 SSC Total Deposits 232,986 242,016 226,044 207,327 189,080 Total Client Deposits 222,351 231,318 215,588 197,645 182,121 Operational Deposits 171,172 172,677 162,301 151,470 142,163 State Street Corporation LCR 105% 104% 107% 108% 109% State Street Corporation LCR Buffer 4,415 4,734 6,355 7,006 7,418 State Street Bank and Trust LCR 127% 131% 135% 129% 124% State Street Bank and Trust LCR Buffer 28,068 34,711 36,372 29,303 23,261 Notes: The LCR Buffer is calculated as the excess stock of Liquid Assets that the entity holds over and above the required Net Cash Outflows over the hypothetical 30 days stress period.

Deposit balances as reported to the Federal Reserve for the LCR calculation. Balances may differ from the re ported deposit balances in other published materials due to period-end adjustments made after the LCR filing date . In order to articulate the impact that changes in client deposits can have on the SSC and SSBT LCR calculation, we have included a sensitivity analysis to provide a hypothetical pro forma impact analysis under specified deposit scenarios holding all other LCR drivers constant for 3Q21. The sensitivity analysis uses 3Q21 average client deposit levels as the baseline and then reflects the different pro forma impacts of hypothetical changes (increase or decrease) to average client deposits for the quarter from the baseline. Table-2 3Q21 Hypothetical LCR Client Deposit Sensitivity Analysis Amount in $B's, except where otherwise noted Pro Forma Decrease in Avg. Actual Baseline Pro Forma Increase in Avg. Client Deposits from Actual Average 3Q21 Client Deposits from Actual Baseline Deposits Baseline $50B $25B $25B $50B SSC Total Client Deposits (Unweighted) 172 197 222 247 272 Operational Deposits (Unweighted)* 133 152 171 190 210 SSC High Quality Liquid Assets 86 94 102 111 119 Net Cash Outflows 82 90 98 106 114 LCR 105% 105% 105% 104% 104% LCR Buffer 4 4 4 4 4 State Street Bank and Trust High Quality Liquid Assets 92 112 131 150 170 Net Cash Outflows 87 95 103 111 119 LCR 107% 118% 127% 135% 142% LCR Buffer 6 17 28 39 50 2

Notes: This analysis in the above table presents hypothetical pro forma effects for 3Q21, based upon actual data for 3Q21 (varying only client deposit levels, as noted). The analysis is for illustrative purposes only and does not represent a forecast or forward-looking statement. Figures in the table may not sum due to rounding.

forward-looking statement. Figures in the table may not sum due to rounding. All other drivers of the LCR such as derivative exposures, placements and nostro balances etc. are held constant at the 3Q21 quarterly average and relies on several assumptions, also held constant, regarding the operational value of deposits and the legal entities in which they reside.

LCR Buffer is the excess stock of Liquid Assets that the entity holds over and above the required Net Cash Outflows over the hypothetical 30 days stress period. *Operational Deposits represents line 10 in Table 3: 3Q21 SSC Quarterly Average LCR Quantitative Disclosure. Eligible HQLA Composition: For 3Q21, SSC's average HQLA was $151.2 billion, of which $102.5 billion was eligible to be included in SSC's LCR. $48.7 billion of HQLA held at subsidiaries was ineligible for inclusion in SSC's LCR calculation due to the transferability restriction under the LCR Final Rule, relative to $56.1 billion of HQLA that was ineligible in 2Q21. SSC's HQLA excludes the amount of HQLA at SSBT that is in excess of its standalone 100% minimum LCR requirement and that is not transferable to non-bank affiliates. Outflow Drivers: Deposits are the most significant driver of SSC's net cash outflows. The deposit outflow rates prescribed in the LCR Final Rule are based on deposit types and requirements for the recognition of operational deposits which may vary from period to period based on client investment and related activities. These variances can be significant and have a corresponding effect on SSC's LCR from period to period. SSC uses a quantitative modeling approach to identify which deposits meet the operational requirements and characteristics as prescribed in the LCR Final Rule. During 3Q21, calculated weighted average outflows of $128.8 billion were primarily driven by deposit outflows of approximately $94.2 billion, outflows related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements totaling $14.5 billion, and outflows of undrawn committed credit and liquidity facilities of approximately $13.2 billion. Inflow Drivers: SSC's calculated weighted average inflows of $30.8 billion for 3Q21 were primarily driven by the overnight contractual unwind of securities borrowing and lending transactions as cash and securities were returned to SSC. Placements and nostro balances held at unaffiliated banks and loans maturing within 30 days make up the remaining calculated inflows. Quantitative Disclosure of SSC 3Q21 Quarterly Average LCR The data presented in the quantitative disclosure below are averages of daily observations over 3Q21 and are consistent with the LCR Final Rule. In 3Q21, SSC had an average LCR of 105%, with average HQLA of $151.2 billion, of which $102.5 billion was eligible to be included in SSC's LCR numerator, and weighted average total net cash outflows of $98.1 billion (including maturity mismatch add-on of $40 million). 3

Table 3: 3Q21 SSC Quarterly Average LCR Quantitative Disclosure LCR Public Disclosure Average Average 01/07/2021 to 30/09/2021 Unweighted Weighted In millions of U.S. Dollars Amount Amount HIGH-QUALITY LIQUID ASSETS Total eligible high-quality liquid assets (HQLA), of 1 which: 109,569 102,495 2 Eligible level 1 liquid assets 69,890 69,890 3 Eligible level 2A liquid assets 36,473 31,002 4 Eligible level 2B liquid assets 3,206 1,603 CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNTS Deposit outflow from retail customers and 5 counterparties, of which: 10,635 2,659 6 Stable retail deposit outflow 0 0 7 Other retail funding 0 0 8 Brokered deposit outflow 10,635 2,659 9 Unsecured wholesale funding outflow, of which: 224,246 92,097 10 Operational deposit outflow 171,172 42,669 11 Non-operational funding outflow 52,495 48,849 12 Unsecured debt outflow 579 579 13 Secured wholesale funding and asset exchange outflow 12,361 5,873 14 Additional outflow requirements, of which: 50,692 27,693 Outflow related to derivative exposures and other 15 collateral requirements 14,720 14,509 Outflow related to credit and liquidity facilities including unconsolidated structured transactions and 16 mortgage commitments 35,972 13,184 17 Other contractual funding obligation outflow 510 510 18 Other contingent funding obligations outflow 0 0 19 TOTAL CASH OUTFLOW 298,444 128,832 CASH INFLOW AMOUNTS 20 Secured lending and asset exchange cash inflow 35,330 17,424 21 Retail cash inflow 4 2 22 Unsecured wholesale cash inflow 8,686 8,580 23 Other cash inflows, of which: 4,785 4,785 24 Net derivative cash inflow 4,634 4,634 25 Securities cash inflow 151 151 26 Broker-dealer segregated account inflow 0 0 27 Other cash inflow 0 0 28 TOTAL CASH INFLOW 48,805 30,791 Average Amount1 29 HQLA AMOUNT 102,495 TOTAL NET CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNT 30 EXCLUDING THE MATURITY MISMATCH ADD-ON 98,041 31 MATURITY MISMATCH ADD-ON 40 32 TOTAL UNADJUSTED NET CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNT 98,081 33 OUTFLOW ADJUSTMENT PERCENTAGE 1 34 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNT 98,081 35 LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO (%) 105% 4

Forward-Looking Statements This public disclosure contains forward -looking statements within the meaning of United States securities laws, including statements about our expectations and plans regarding SSC's and SSBT's liquidity coverage ratio, factors influencing those ratios and their components and our management of those ratios and their components. Forward -looking statements are often, but not always, identified by such forward- looking terminology as "plan," "forecast," "may," "expect," "project," "intend," "outlook," "priority," "objective," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "seek," "will," "trend," "target," "strategy" and "goal," or similar statements or variations of such terms. These statements are not guaranteeing of future performance, are inherently uncertain, are based on current assumptions that are difficult to predict and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in those statements, and those statements should not be relied upon as representing our expectations or beliefs as of any time subsequent to the time this public disclosure is first issued. Important factors that may affect future results and outcomes include, but are not limited to: The possibility that some or all of the anticipated business, financial, capital, staffing, operational or other benefits or synergies of the acquisition of the BBH Investor Services business will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, additional costs or unanticipated negative synergies associated with, or problems arising from, the integration of the BBH Investor Services business (including challenges in transitioning clients, systems, t echnology or personnel), as a result of regulatory or operational challenges we may experience, as a result of disruptions from the transaction harming relationships (including those resulting from the announcement of the transaction) with our clients, emp loyees or regulators, or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where we and the BBH Investor Services business do business;

The failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect us or the expected benefits of the transaction, perhaps materially), to satisfy any of the other conditions to the acquisition or at all, in each case, on a timely basis or at all; and, if delayed, the resulting effects, including in magnitude and timing of the expected financial benefits of the acquisition of the BBH Investor Services business, of a delayed closing of the acquisition (which expected financial benefits are presented and determined assuming a closing date of December 31, 2021);

We are subject to intense competition, which could negatively affect our profitability;

We are subject to significant pricing pressure and variability in our financial results and our AUC/A and AUM;

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to exacerbate certain risks and uncertainties for our business;

COVID-19 pandemic continues to exacerbate certain risks and uncertainties for our business; We could be adversely affected by geopolitical, economic and market conditions;

We have significant International operations, and disruptions in European and Asian economies could have an adverse effect on our consolidated results of operations or financial condition;

Our investment securities portfolio, consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations could be adversely affected by changes in the financial markets;

Our business activities expose us to interest rate risk;

We assume significant credit risk to counterparties, who may also have substantial financial dependencies with other financial institutions, and thesecredit exposures and concentrations could expose us to financial loss; 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.