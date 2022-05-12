Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  State Street Corporation
  News
  Summary
    STT   US8574771031

STATE STREET CORPORATION

(STT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/12 04:04:25 pm EDT
67.62 USD   +1.98%
04:34pState Street Announces Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer to Participate in Autonomous Bernstein's Annual Strategic Decisions Conference
BU
08:33aState Street Global Advisors Launches SPDR® MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF
BU
06:32aFuturegrowth Asset Management Adopts Charles River® for Managing Fixed Income Strategies
BU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

State Street Announces Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer to Participate in Autonomous Bernstein's Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

05/12/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced today that its Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Ron O’Hanley, and its Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer, Eric Aboaf, will participate in Autonomous Bernstein’s 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 3:30 pm ET.

An audio webcast of the event will be accessible on the home page of State Street’s Investor Relations website, www.investors.statestreet.com. A recorded replay of the session will be available in the same location later in the day.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $41.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.0 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2022, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of March 31, 2022 includes approximately $73 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about STATE STREET CORPORATION
04:34pState Street Announces Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman & Chief Fin..
BU
08:33aState Street Global Advisors Launches SPDR® MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate ..
BU
06:32aFuturegrowth Asset Management Adopts Charles River® for Managing Fixed Income Strategie..
BU
05/10Credit Suisse Adjusts Price Target for State Street to $78 From $90, Maintains Neutral ..
MT
05/09State Street Adds Responsibilities to COO Maiuri, CFO Aboaf
MT
05/09STATE STREET CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/09State Street Expands Responsibilities of Executive Leadership Team
BU
05/09State Street Expands Responsibilities of Executive Leadership Team
CI
05/05State Street Appointed Service Provider for Neuberger Berman's First Actively Managed T..
BU
04/28STATE STREET : Announces New Global Head of Asset Owners Segment
PU
Analyst Recommendations on STATE STREET CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 724 M - -
Net income 2022 2 897 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 682 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,48x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 24 343 M 24 343 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
EV / Sales 2023 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 39 335
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart STATE STREET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
State Street Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends STATE STREET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 66,31 $
Average target price 95,31 $
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald Philip O'Hanley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric W. Aboaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian Franz Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Andrew Zitney Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Louis D. Maiuri Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STATE STREET CORPORATION-28.70%24 343
BLACKROCK, INC.-34.43%90 955
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-20.30%73 938
UBS GROUP AG3.32%57 334
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.95%34 275
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-31.59%29 094