State Street : Announces Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer to Participate in Citi's 2020 Financial Technology Conference

11/06/2020 | 04:36pm EST

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Eric Aboaf, and Chief Operating Officer, Lou Maiuri, will participate in Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 12:45 pm EST.

The webcast of the event and presentation materials will be accessible on State Street’s Investor Relations home page at investors.statestreet.com. A recorded replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations website later in the day and will be available for approximately two weeks.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $36.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.1 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of September 30, 2020 includes approximately $81 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 604 M - -
Net income 2020 2 286 M - -
Net Debt 2020 29 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,81x
Yield 2020 3,31%
Capitalization 22 166 M 22 166 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,46x
EV / Sales 2021 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 38 979
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart STATE STREET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
State Street Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE STREET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 72,72 $
Last Close Price 62,83 $
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Philip O'Hanley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Louis D. Maiuri Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eric W. Aboaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ali El Abboud Chief Technology Officer
Brian Franz Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STATE STREET CORPORATION-20.57%22 166
BLACKROCK, INC.32.92%101 897
UBS GROUP AG-3.89%46 520
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-29.27%31 546
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.12.75%31 107
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.3.67%20 481
