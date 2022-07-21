State Street Appoints New Global Chief Marketing Officer

Brenda Tsai brings more than 27 years of marketing leadership experience to one of the world’s largest investment servicing and investment management firms

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced that Brenda Tsai has been appointed as the firm’s new executive vice president and global chief marketing officer. Tsai will report to Julia McCarthy, executive vice president and global head of client experience for State Street.

Tsai will oversee global brand and marketing strategy and execution including content, digital marketing, events, product campaigns and media relations. Tsai will be responsible for leading the firm’s global marketing team in accelerating customer acquisition and advancing State Street’s brand.

“We remain focused on putting exceptional client experience at the center of our strategy,” said McCarthy. “As an award-winning global marketing executive known for applying business and operational rigor to creative brand and digital strategies, Brenda’s decades of experience in brand building and B2B marketing is an ideal fit as she takes the helm of our global marketing organization.”

Tsai brings a wealth of experience from across the financial services, technology and manufacturing industries. She has been recognized for her proven track record of growing brands and modernizing marketing at Fortune 500 firms. Most recently, Tsai served as the chief marketing and communications officer at DXC Technology. Prior to that, Tsai served as chief marketing officer of Bank of New York Mellon, and as a managing director at General Electric. Earlier in her career, Tsai held numerous marketing leadership roles at Procter & Gamble.

“State Street’s mission of creating better outcomes for the world’s investors and the people they serve is of critical importance, and I am thrilled to build upon this purpose to further amplify the company’s brand,” said Tsai. “Our marketing organization is home to many talented and creative professionals, and I am committed to further building on the teams’ success and innovating for the future.”

Tsai has been an advocate for advancing marketing and diversity in business as a member of the Wall Street Journal CMO Council, the Association of National Advertisers, the Ascend Executive Network and the Women’s Forum of New York. She earned an MBA and a master’s degree in international studies from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree with honors in political science from Stanford University.

About State Street

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $38.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.5 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2022, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 40,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2022 includes approximately $66 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

